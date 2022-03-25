A court spokeswoman said that Thomas had been vaccinated and boosted against the coronavirus, and that his illness was not covid-related.

Justices decide for themselves how much health information they will release to the public, and there had been no additional guidance since then until Friday’s brief notice from Supreme Court Public Information Officer Patricia McCabe. “Justice Thomas was discharged from the hospital earlier today,” she said in a release emailed to reporters.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

There was no indication whether Thomas would rejoin his colleagues on the bench Monday, when they begin three days of oral arguments in cases.