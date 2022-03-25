It’s also worth remembering the putative rationale for these scores of people trying to block Trump’s ouster from the White House: a complex and often completely delusional set of claims about the election having been stolen. To be fair, some of those Republicans in Congress probably didn’t believe those claims; Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) seemed to be operating more from opportunism than from misinformation. While Trump surrounded himself with people from outside the government who appeared to believe the most far-flung nonsense, it’s not even clear the extent to which he himself thought some of these theories were viable, though he nevertheless treated them as useful to his political survival and publicly espoused them.

This is what makes the text messages unearthed by The Washington Post’s Bob Woodward and CBS News’s Robert Costa so significant. In the weeks after the 2020 election, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows exchanged more than two dozen messages with a prominent conservative activist, Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, centered on encouraging Trump and Meadows to continue to fight to hold power, at times describing the situation in near-religious terms.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“You guys fold, the evil just moves fast down underneath you all,” one message to Meadows read. “Lots of intensifying threats coming to ACB and others.”

The “ACB” there is Amy Coney Barrett, the Supreme Court justice who had been confirmed by the Senate less than a month prior. The author of the message was presumably privy to the threats Barrett faced, thanks to her husband: Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. Of all of the messages that Ginni Thomas sent to Meadows, this one stands out as a reminder to us — if not to Meadows, who needed no reminder — of how far into the upper echelon of American power the push to steal the presidency rose, to say nothing of the delusions that fueled that push.

Ginni Thomas has been a far-right activist for a long time. Well before Trump was outlasting impotent frustration over his indifference to expected norms, the Thomases had weathered those turbulent waters. Even when Ginni Thomas on Jan. 6, 2021, offered praise on Facebook for the protesters who attended Trump’s rally near the White House that morning, it was seen as a well-of-course situation more than anything.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

When we subsequently learned that Thomas herself had attended that rally, the calculus didn’t shift very much. One of the things America has learned about itself in recent years is that removing Band-Aids slowly really does reduce the sting.

But the Thomas messages to Meadows are important for reasons that shouldn’t be overlooked.

Foremost is the question about Justice Thomas’s awareness. It would be difficult to imagine that he and she didn’t discuss the election in its aftermath; that comment about the threat to Barrett reminds us that Ginni Thomas had access to information about the court that many wouldn’t.

In January of this year, Justice Thomas was the sole dissenting vote in the Supreme Court’s decision forcing the release of records from the Trump White House to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. He didn’t articulate his opposition, but the possibility that those records could have included some communications involving his wife — of which we can assume, but not know, he was aware — raises questions about whether he should have been part of the decision in the first place.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Even as Trump’s effort to subvert the vote and secure a second term was underway, Justice Thomas was seen as a sympathetic figure on the court. John Eastman, one of the attorneys who convinced Trump that Vice President Mike Pence could simply reject electoral votes — potentially leading to a Supreme Court to adjudication of the election — spoke with Pence’s counsel Greg Jacob in the days before Jan. 6. Jacob described one of those conversations in a deposition before the committee.

“I said, ‘If this case got to the Supreme Court, we’d lose 9-0, wouldn’t we, if we actually took your position and it got up there?’ And he started out at 7 to 2. And I said, ‘Who are the two?’ And he said, ‘Well, I think maybe Clarence Thomas.’ ”

Justice Thomas’s track record as a jurist might certainly lead one to believe that he would be sympathetic to a claim of broad executive power that would retain a Republican president. In other words, this is not an indication that Eastman was offering that view because he had some unusual insight into the justice’s views. In fact, according to the Jacob deposition, he and Eastman later agreed that they assumed Thomas would reject the ploy. But it is a reminder of where this thing seeped — spilling out of the Oval Office, covering much of the Republican caucuses on Capitol Hill and reaching at least to the steps of the Supreme Court.

Again, it’s not just the what but the why. There are multiple layers of argument for allowing Trump to remain in office, including the procedural (some legal votes might have been cast under laws or systems of which courts have been skeptical), the dishonest (anecdotal claims about evidence of rampant fraud that has never materialized) and the deranged (foreign governments using satellites to steal votes).

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

What Ginni Thomas, wife of a Supreme Court justice, was elevating to the White House chief of staff was closer to that third category than the first two.

For example, she elevated a theory that certain ballots were intentionally made traceable to catch those who were going to commit fraud. This was a popular theory among adherents of QAnon, part of that conspiracy theory’s central thesis that Trump was deploying various unseen tactics to uproot nefarious wrongdoing by a cabal of leftist criminals.

“Watermarked ballots in over 12 states have been part of a huge Trump & military white hat sting operation in 12 key battleground states,” she wrote to Meadows.

Story continues below advertisement

The “white hat” reference is lifted from the hacking world where those who seek to find vulnerabilities so that they can be fixed (white hats) face off against those who want to find vulnerabilities to exploit (black hats). There was no sting operation, of course, since there was no rampant fraud and, therefore, no utility in developing some secret, unexplained mechanism to uncover that behavior.

Advertisement

This isn’t just a random example, mind you. It’s revealing: Thomas not only presents the idea that this sting is taking place, which it isn’t — and which, you know, Trump would presumably know about if he was part of the plan? — but also seems to suggest that there is a reason for it to occur. That there was a rampant effort to commit fraud that she was hoping would be uncovered. She appeared to buy into the central dishonesty as well as its fringier manifestations.

Thomas also sent Meadows a riff she might have lifted from some fringe website, alleging that the “Biden crime family” and others involved in a scheme to steal the election were “being arrested & detained for ballot fraud right now & over coming days, & will be living in barges off GITMO” — the detainment center in Guantánamo Bay, Cuba — “to face military tribunals for sedition.”

Story continues below advertisement

Again, if this were happening, it seems as though Meadows would know. But even beyond that, it’s a bizarre claim to share in any noncritical context.

Advertisement

A central effort of Thomas’s, though, was to amplify the claims being made by Sidney Powell, an attorney whose assertions about the election eventually became so obviously ridiculous that even Trump’s legal team was forced to distance itself from her. But Thomas ate it up, even questioning why the White House booted Powell from the team after Fox News’s Tucker Carlson publicly exposed Powell as having no evidence of the fraud she purported to have occurred.

This isn’t Justice Thomas saying these things, and this isn’t Meadows saying these things (though Meadows, at least, played along with the things Thomas was offering). But it’s hard to think of another voice treated credibly by key elements of American power making similarly outlandish assertions.

Story continues below advertisement

At one point, Ginni Thomas warned about the consequences if Trump and Meadows were to “cave to the elites.” Meadows replied, “I don’t know what you mean by caving to the elites,” by which he presumably meant that he wasn’t sure how the White House was at risk of caving on its position.

Advertisement

But he could similarly have been baffled at the distinction being drawn by Thomas between the White House and a spouse of a member of the Supreme Court identifying some other group as “elites.” They were the elites! And they were centering a discussion about stealing the presidency on a range of bizarre claims about electoral fraud.