What is the ICJ?

The ICJ was established in 1945 after the Second World War. It is the main judicial body of the United Nations and has a mandate to settle legal disputes between countries. It is composed of 15 elected judges who serve nine-year terms.

The court is intended to be less political than the other U.N. bodies like the General Assembly. The judges do not represent any country and they make decisions based on international law as set out in U.N. treaties, not politics.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The ICJ is different from two other international courts investigating abuses by Russia in Ukraine: the International Criminal Court and the European Court of Human Rights. While the ICC has jurisdiction over individuals accused of violating international criminal law like committing war crimes, the ECtHR has jurisdiction over countries within the Council of Europe accused of violating human rights set out in the 1950 European Convention on Human Rights, rights that include civil and political rights like freedom of speech. Russia recently threatened to leave the council but was expelled before it could do so. The ICJ’s mandate is broader: It has jurisdiction over governments accused of violations under several bodies of international law.

Ukraine disputes Russia’s genocide claims

Russia has accused Ukraine of committing genocide against ethnic Russians and Russian speakers in Ukraine. This was the Kremlin’s pretext for the war.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

In its complaint filed on Feb. 26, Ukraine argued the Kremlin is lying and that false claims of genocide violate the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, a U.N. treaty that Russia (then the Soviet Union) and Ukraine separately ratified in 1954. Given Russia’s disingenuous pretext for war, Ukraine asked the court to order Russia to suspend military actions, including by proxy forces.

The ICJ has issued its first ruling

The ICJ will need time to resolve the dispute. Its March 16 judgment was the first step. The court did not rule on the merits of Ukraine’s case, but instead ordered interim measures that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described as “a complete victory” for Ukraine.

Story continues below advertisement

In the ruling, judges confirmed the court’s jurisdiction over the dispute and explained they would rule on its core substance at a later date. However, the presiding judge, Joan E. Donoghue did note that the court has not seen evidence to substantiate Russia’s claim of genocide by Ukraine.

Advertisement

At this stage, ICJ judges simply had to decide whether Ukraine’s complaint is plausible. They ordered, pending a full review and final judgment, Russia to (1) suspend military operations in Ukraine and (2) make sure Russian-backed paramilitary or “irregular units” cease their activities. The judges also ordered Russia and Ukraine to “refrain from any action which might aggravate or extend the dispute before the Court or make it more difficult to resolve.”

The Kremlin claims the court’s decision is not valid without consent from both sides. Clearly Russia does not intend to comply.

Story continues below advertisement

Ukraine claims Russia is committing genocide

While not the focus of this particular case, Ukraine in its first filing with the ICJ also accused Russia of “planning acts of genocide … intentionally killing and inflicting serious injury on members of the Ukrainian nationality.” The allegation will be difficult to prove.

Advertisement

According to the Genocide Convention, genocide consists of “acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical [sic], racial or religious group.” These acts include but are not limited to killings. Two major challenges in genocide cases are defining the targeted group and proving the targeting group’s intent.

Story continues below advertisement

Ukraine is a multiethnic, multiracial and multireligious country that includes ethnic Russians and Russian speakers. Since all Ukrainians are facing violence by Russia, Ukraine would have to establish that Russia is targeting Ukrainians as a national group and seeks to destroy the group (in whole or in part) because of its national identity.

For intent, judges could use as evidence claims by Putin and his allies that Ukraine is “not even a state” and that Ukrainian national identity is not genuine or home grown but, rather, the result of Western interference. In other words, for Russian leaders, there is no Ukraine — nor should there be.

Advertisement

Still, it will be difficult to establish intent and meet the legal definition of genocide. And even if genocide by Russia were proven, the ICJ has no ability to independently enforce its judgments. ICJ judgments are enforced by the U.N. Security Council, where Russia — alongside China, France, the United Kingdom and the United States — is a permanent member with veto power.

Story continues below advertisement

Russia recently blocked the council from passing a resolution demanding its withdrawal from Ukraine. Should it lose the ICJ case, Russia would likely use its veto to shield itself from punitive measures.

Next steps

It’s no surprise that Russia has failed to comply with the ICJ ruling. Noncooperation and noncompliance are part of a broader pattern of Russian disregard for the court and, more generally, international institutions.

Advertisement

The Kremlin failed to send representatives to the oral proceedings and provided the court no evidence to substantiate its own allegations that Ukraine was committing genocide. Instead, it sent the court a letter disputing its jurisdiction.

Story continues below advertisement

The ICJ case, together with a growing list of actions by prominent international institutions, illustrates a clear dichotomy between Russia and Ukraine: Russia is not engaging productively with international law and institutions. Ukraine, by contrast, is using every possible avenue under international law to seek peace, end hostilities, and gain justice. Through its actions and inactions, Russia is isolating itself from the international community while Ukraine is strengthening international ties.

Daniel Posthumus (@danielposthumu2) is a 1693 scholar at William & Mary and a research fellow in the International Justice Lab.