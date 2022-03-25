Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmation hearings

The latest: Ketanji Brown Jackson remains on track for confirmation early next month despite several days of hearings in which Republicans repeatedly suggested was soft on crime and questioned whether critical race theory influenced her thinking as a judge.

The votes: The Senate led by Democrats can confirm Judge Jackson without a single Republican vote. Here’s where senators stand on confirming her.

The nominee: The president named Ketanji Brown Jackson, a judge on the D.C. federal court of appeals, as his first Supreme nominee. She would be the first Black woman justice in the court’s history.

Analysis: Jackson will face questions about race, her work on Guantánamo detainee cases, her ruling against Trump and support she received from a court-packing group during this confirmation fight.

What it means: The Democrats have a chance to replace the oldest of three liberal justices on the Supreme Court ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.