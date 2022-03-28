If you knew nothing about the past year, you’d think this was simply the website of a guy vying to serve as New York’s governor. And that seems to be what Cuomo would like New Yorkers to think — not entire unsuccessfully.

The once-highly popular governor resigned last August after multiple women came forward to accuse him of harassing them or touching them inappropriately. The resignation short-circuited what seemed likely to be a successful impeachment push and led to the elevation of Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) to fill the state’s chief executive position until the end of Cuomo’s term after the 2022 election.

In recent months, it’s seemed increasingly likely that Cuomo’s resignation might simply have been an effort to turn down the heat of the mounting allegations (and a bruising report about his actions from New York Attorney General Letitia James (D)). Cuomo, a career politician if there ever was one, looks as though he saw his leaving office not as the end of an era but as more of an interregnum until he might be on the ballot again this November.

New polling from Siena College Research Institute suggests that, at first glance, this is not a crazy idea.

Siena asked Democratic primary voters who they would support of the stated candidates for governor in June’s primary. Hochul won the support of more than half. But if you add Cuomo to the mix? Hochul’s lead drops to eight points.

On the surface, this is a startling finding. But it demands quite a bit of context about who actually supports Cuomo and why. Not to mention a very imposing bit of logistics that would be tough to surmount.

First, Cuomo is far less popular among Democrats than Hochul, though not among independents and Republicans. Republicans dislike a Democratic governor as Democrats dislike Donald Trump. (Independents, as usual, tend to dislike everybody.)

That so many people have no opinion on Hochul is important for two reasons. It means that her opponents might be able to define her negatively — but it also means that, among those who have an opinion, Democrats like her far more than Cuomo. Eight in 10 Democrats with an opinion approve of Hochul compared to just over half approving of Cuomo.

A primary battle between Hochul and Cuomo would also likely spur a lot of those “don’t know” voters to make up their minds in her favor. New York Democrats understand that there’s a non-zero risk of electing a Republican governor, given relatively recent history — and that a head-to-head matchup against Cuomo offers a Republican an advantage that a race against Hochul doesn’t. Nearly half of Democrats view the former governor unfavorably. That’s not going to help November turnout.

It’s also important to note that Cuomo’s 30 percent support in the theoretical primary matchup is about the same as the percentage of Democrats who say he didn’t actually harass the women who accused him of doing so. Cuomo might gain some support from those who say they aren’t sure of his culpability, but it would seem the nearly-half of Democrats who think he did in fact commit those acts aren’t going to be eager to vote for him against the sitting governor, a Democratic woman.

(Whether the three-quarters of Republicans who think Cuomo committed harassment think the same of Trump is left as an exercise to the reader.)

Put another way, these are not great numbers for Cuomo. They’re not reassuring for Hochul, sure, but this is not people-clamoring-for-their-former-hero territory. Layer on top of that the looming deadline for collecting petitions to get Cuomo on the ballot and the idea that he’ll face off against Hochul in the June primary diminishes significantly.

It’s possible that Cuomo could also mount a third-party bid against Hochul and the Republican in November. But here, again, the math isn’t great: he’s less popular with non-Democrats than with members of his own party. He could play spoiler, but it’s unlikely he could win another term.

Some part of Andrew Cuomo probably wants little more than to be thought of as a possible candidate for governor, to think that the light that flickered last August has not gone out. His campaign website might offer some solace in that regard, sitting there just as one would expect for a real candidate for office. And polls like Siena’s do show that he has some support from the public.