He wants to raise defense spending, make a run at cutting the deficit, emphasize public safety, and invest in services for veterans and addressing the opioid crisis. “It is a moderate budget,” said Jim Kessler of the centrist Democratic think tank Third Way.

Let’s take a look at three themes in Biden’s budget that shed light on the political battles shaping the midterm elections.

1. Government spending and inflation

These two issues are closely tied, and both contribute to the economy being Biden’s weakest spot in polling, despite strong growth and falling unemployment.

Government spending skyrocketed as both Biden and former president Donald Trump authorized trillions in spending to deal with the pandemic. “The national debt is nearly the size of the economy,” writes the bipartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. That’s likely one of several factors pushing inflation to a 40-year high, economists theorize.

But after Biden and liberal Democrats like Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) proposed spending as much as $3 trillion to dramatically expand the government safety net (via a package they called Build Back Better), Republicans have tried to blame Democrats alone for rising costs.

Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) pointed to rising costs as the reason he couldn’t support Build Back Better, tanking its chances of surviving as one big bill. (Manchin now says he’s open to a smaller version of this legislation.)

While still advocating for some of its proposals, Biden has dropped the name Build Back Better — he didn’t mention it in his State of the Union, and he doesn’t mention it in this budget.

Instead, he proposes making a concerted effort to cut the deficit — the difference between what the government spends and what it takes in, year over year — by $1 trillion over the next decade. He would do that by weaving in a liberal priority, a tax on billionaires. (Last year, Biden’s budget would have increased the deficit, reports The Post’s Jeff Stein.)

Cutting the deficit is an economically astute thing to do if you are worried about inflation, since more government spending can make inflation worse, said Maya MacGuineas, president of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.

It’s also a politically wise tack for Biden to take, according to Kessler. “[Deficit reduction] always polls off the charts no matter when you ask about it,” he said, adding: “I don’t think voters care about unrealized gains of billionaires all that much.”

2. Public safety

Democrats are soft on crime. Expect to hear some version of that line in a midterm race near you. (Last week, this rhetoric dominated Republicans’ questions for Biden’s Supreme Court nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson, though there’s no evidence that she is.)

Violent crime has risen nationwide, and Republicans have plenty of evidence that attacking Democrats on this front works. In 2020, Republicans running for Congress accused Democrats of aiming to “defund the police,” though it’s a cause relegated to the party’s fringe. Republicans surprised even themselves with their performance in those elections.

So in his State of the Union, Biden made a point to say this: “Fund the police.”

He’s following up on that in his budget, where he wants to spend $30 billion to help federal law enforcement like the FBI fight crime and help local police departments expand their ranks.

Portions of Biden’s base are frustrated that Democrats have failed to pass major policing reforms. But to Biden, appearing strong on public safety is worth whatever hit he might take with some liberals in his party.

“This is a narrative that Democrats have to turn around by November,” said Kessler.

3. Military spending

Republicans are normally the ones who champion increases in defense spending (at least compared to nondefense spending). But in this budget, Biden wants to increase national security spending by 4 percent — one of the biggest national security investments in American history, a White House official told Bloomberg.

The reason is obvious: Ukraine is under attack from Russia. While Biden has tried to keep the war from expanding outside Ukraine’s borders, he’s framed it as a strategic battle for the West and for democracy worldwide. “Let us resolve to put the strength of democracies into action to thwart the designs of autocracy,” he said, addressing NATO allies in Warsaw this weekend.

Given all that, “there is no question that the direction of national security spending will be up, not down,” MacGuineas said.