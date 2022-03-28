Taken together, the proposed outlays reflect Biden’s recent turn toward a more moderate, populist profile ahead of the midterm elections after spending his first year in office pursuing a more ambitious, left-leaning domestic agenda that amplified intraparty disagreements and left many Americans confused about what Democrats stand for, strategists said.

“Here’s what this all adds up to — historic deficit reduction, historic investment in our security at home and abroad,” Biden said in a speech introducing his plan at the White House.

The release marked a sharp departure from Biden’s budget plan a year ago, as he sought to bulk up the country’s social safety net during the height of the pandemic and showed much less regard for fiscal restraint. Last year’s version would have raised the deficit over 10 years.

Democratic strategists said they would seek to use this year’s plan to turn the tables on Republicans who are hitting them where they are vulnerable, polls show. GOP strategists have grown increasingly confident about winning back the House and possibly the Senate.

“It’s not just about the votes, it’s about the 30-second ads that are generated from those votes in September and October: ‘Republicans voted against tax cuts for the middle class so they could keep tax cuts for the rich’ and ‘Republicans voted against funding the police,’” said former congressman Steve Israel of New York, who used to lead the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

Although most Democrats rallied around Biden’s proposal, some on the left railed against his proposed increase in defense spending. And Republicans sought to resurface impressions of Biden’s more ambitious agenda last year.

“This whole far-left feast leaves out the reckless taxing and spending spree that Democrats failed to pass last year and now want to revive,” said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). “The Biden administration still wants all that spending, too, but they couldn’t even budget for it honestly.”

The Movement for Black Lives, a national network of activists and groups, issued a statement saying Biden’s budget “shows a blatant disregard for his promises to Black people, masked as an effort to decrease crime. Despite the reality that more police do not translate to safer communities, the President is fine risking even more lives by expanding the excessive, brutal, and discriminatory police presence in Black communities.”

The president’s budget typically serves as an opening bid to Congress, not a document that is expected to become law in its initial form. But Democrats said it offers their vulnerable incumbents a message to rally around this year. Some Democratic aides said they were happy to see the White House make explicit asks that would help the party on the campaign trail.

Recent polls have shown Biden’s approval ratings mired in negative territory. Midterm elections have tended to revolve heavily around how voters feel about the job the president is doing. This dynamic has put many Democrats on edge. But some found reasons for optimism in the Biden budget plan.

“This budget calls for lowering costs for consumers, increasing public safety, investing in our global security, and responsibly reducing the deficit over the long-term,” said a statement from the New Democrat Coalition, a group of centrist House Democrats.

Still, not all Democrats were satisfied. In the hours after Biden’s budget went public, it was clear that some of the fissures in the Democratic Party that helped doom Biden’s agenda last year still existed.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) said they worried that the budget proposal would offer too much money for defense spending at the expense of other programs. “We do not need to raise the defense budget by another $31 billion,” tweeted Jayapal, the chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, adding that the United States instead needed to “make investments into our communities.”

Under questioning by a reporter, Jayapal said, “there are a lot of good things” in the proposal, but, “unfortunately, presidents on both sides have continued to prioritize military spending.”

Echoing Jayapal, Sanders said that “at a time when we are already spending more on the military than the next 11 countries combined, no, we do not need a massive increase in the defense budget.”

We do not need to raise the defense budget by another $31 billion.



Tommy Pigott, a Republican National Committee spokesman, distributed a statement that said: “Don’t let Biden’s budget fool you — Biden does not support the police.” It was accompanied by a video of a recent ad that included clips of Democrats talking about reallocating police funding. “If he did, he would call on Democrat-run cities to stop undermining law enforcement. But he refuses,” the statement said.

Biden emphasized that his policies were aimed at the middle of America, not the fringes. He called himself a capitalist, and said his goal was to fund the police, echoing comments he made in his State of the Union address this month. He also spoke repeatedly of efforts to reduce costs for Americans and decrease the nation’s deficit.

Until recently, emphasizing deficit reduction had lost its appeal to many Democratic politicians. But in the eyes of some party strategists, Democrats need to regain their footing with moderate voters who continually hear about fiscal discipline from Republicans, even as the deficit grew sharply under President Donald Trump.

There is also a growing urgency among Democrats to show that they are combating the rising prices of food, rent and many other items. Polls show Democrats absorbing more blame for the significant price increases that have occurred in recent months.

Biden’s first big legislative achievement was a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief plan that Republicans have argued contributed to rising prices. Democrats have blamed the economic turmoil of the coronavirus crisis for rising costs.

Recently, Biden and Democrats have also blamed wealthy and powerful corporations with more frequency. Biden has also sought to pin rising gas prices on Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose invasion of Ukraine has triggered global economic uncertainty.

Deputy White House press secretary Andrew Bates sought to frame the contrast many Democrats are seeking in remarks on Monday, saying Biden’s budget raises tax revenue from “billionaires and hundred millionaires,” whereas the GOP wants to raise taxes on the bottom half of U.S. earners — an apparent reference to a recent plan Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) presented.

The “Billionaire Minimum Income Tax” proposed in Biden’s budget would enact a 20 percent minimum tax on all income — including unrealized capital gains — on Americans with more than $100 million in assets.

Taxing the rich is widely popular among voters, surveys show. A November 2021 Quinnipiac University poll found 56 percent of Americans said the wealthiest Americans pay “less than their fair share” in federal income taxes. That included 55 percent of independents and 88 percent of Democrats.

“Now, I’m a capitalist,” Biden said Monday. “If you can make a billion bucks, great … but firefighters and teachers pay more than double — double — the tax rate of [the wealthiest Americans].”

During the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, candidate Elizabeth Warren, a senator from Massachusetts, offered a similar tax concept, proposing a wealth tax as the backbone of her policy agenda and the mechanism to pay for programs such as universal pre-K.

At Warren’s rallies, which attracted thousands of supporters, her wealth-tax idea fueled some rallying cries. Backers chanted “two cents” — a reference to the two cents on the dollar that she proposed as a tax on assets above $50 million. Some supporters even dressed their children as two pennies for Halloween, in honor of Warren’s idea.

Although the idea won Warren popular support and liberal enthusiasm, it did not translate into wide support at the polls. Warren never finished higher than third place in any of the primaries.

But the wealth-tax concept continued to appeal to many Democrats. Last year, some lawmakers embraced a similar concept of a billionaire’s tax to help fund Biden’s Build Back Better agenda, a sweeping social spending and climate plan that collapsed after Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), a centrist, came out in opposition to the package.

Republicans have presented a steady drumbeat of political attacks against Democrats in recent months. Beyond arguing they have governed with a liberal agenda and accusing them of wanting to raise taxes to pay for a massive social overhaul last year, they have also said Democrats have made the country less safe by defunding the police.

Even though most congressional Democrats and Biden have strongly rejected the “defund the police” mantra, Democratic strategists fear it could hurt even moderates who have distanced themselves from the idea. Biden has repeatedly emphasized his opposition to the concept, doing so again on Monday.

“The answer is not to defund our police departments. It’s to fund our police, give them all the tools they need,” Biden said.