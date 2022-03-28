Americans say the economy is their top issue, and aren’t happy with his stewardship.

American attitudes about what to do in Ukraine are, honestly, pretty pessimistic.

The president has disappointed key elements of his political base.

Before digging into the details, let’s take a step back.

We owe discussions of the “rally-’round-the-flag” effect on American presidencies to political scientist John Mueller, whose 1970 treatise “Presidential Popularity from Truman to Johnson” explored the impact of world affairs on the commander in chief’s popularity at home.

To have an impact, Mueller said, a crisis must be international in nature, involve the United States and the president directly, and it must be “specific, dramatic, and sharply focused.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine seems to fit the definition. It’s obviously an international crisis. Biden has taken a very active personal leadership role, rallying U.S. and allied support for Kyiv and condemnation of Moscow since the dramatic Feb. 24 start of the war.

Now, back to the poll.

Asked what is the most important issue facing the country, Americans point to their pocketbooks. And it’s not close: 21 percent cited the rising cost of living, another 16 percent said jobs and the economy. Just 14 percent pointed to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Biden’s top priority should be reducing inflation and improving the economy, according to 68 percent of respondents. Just 29 percent cited the largest conflict in Europe since World War II. Sixty-two percent of respondents said their family income is falling behind the cost of living.

How many Americans approve of Biden’s handling of their top issue, the economy? Thirty-three percent.

Then there’s the question of what Americans want, expect and fear about Ukraine.

From NBC’s Mark Murray:

“Eighty-three percent said they’re concerned about the war increasing the cost of goods and services like gasoline; 82 percent said they’re concerned that the war will involve nuclear weapons; and 74 percent said they’re concerned the U.S. will send American combat troops to fight in Ukraine.” (From the same poll: Nearly 80 percent of Americans agree with Biden’s moves to ban Russian oil imports, even if it means higher gas prices.)

“A combined 57 percent of respondents said they believe the United States is already at war with Russia (16 percent), or that it will be within the next year (41 percent).”

And Americans are uneasy with Biden’s handling of Ukraine, NBC found.

Twelve percent say they have a “great deal” of confidence in his ability to manage the crisis. Another 16 percent say they have “quite a bit” of confidence.

But 71 percent say they either have “just some” confidence (27 percent) or “very little” (44 percent). It’s not just a GOP phenomenon: 36 percent of Democrats say they have “just some” confidence, and another seven percent say “very little.”

Still, GOP hostility to Biden is a factor: Five percent approve of the job he’s doing, according to the latest Gallup poll. And 38 percent of independents agree.

That makes Biden’s relationship to his base that much more important, especially going into midterm elections that historically attract each party’s die-hards.

And there, the president has lost ground, NBC found:

“The erosion in Biden’s approval rating has been across the board among key demographic groups, including Black respondents (from 64 percent approve in January to 62 percent now), women (from 51 percent approve to 44 percent), Latinos (from 48 percent to 39 percent) and independents (36 percent to 32 percent).”

I wrote about his problem with progressives late last year. Ukraine is unlikely to reverse his fortunes.

Beyond whether Biden can expect a rallying effect, there’s the question of just how beneficial it would be.

President Barack Obama got a six-point bounce from the raid that killed Osama bin Laden. But it subsided within weeks.

President George W. Bush saw his job approval jump 35 points, and ultimately reach 90 percent, the highest ever recorded, after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. The Gallup graph here tells the rest of the story: a steady slide, with a brief surge when the United States deposed Iraq’s Saddam Hussein.

But most interesting is Bush’s father, President George H.W. Bush, who showed how rallying effects can be strong and sudden … then fade to political irrelevance.

The elder Bush had reached 89 percent job approval in March 1991, the highest ever recorded at the time, after the United States and its allies won the first Gulf War. But the perception he was out of touch with Americans’ worries about the economy ultimately made him a one-term president.

But for real perspective, let’s look at a Democratic president, leading a military response in Eastern Europe, facing the U.S. public’s concerns that the conflict (and America’s role in it) could expand.

Here’s Jonathan Weisman, then of the Baltimore Sun, writing about President Bill Clinton in late April 1999:

“President Clinton’s once-unshakable job approval ratings are beginning to slide, pulled down by the public’s concerns about the financial and human costs of the air war in Yugoslavia and by rising doubts that NATO bombing alone will achieve peace.”

