This is almost entirely accurate except that the “here’s what you get” part doesn’t come immediately but instead usually a few months after the fiscal year actually starts.

So it was that President Biden on Monday announced a $5.8 trillion budget for fiscal year 2023, which begins in October. It is likely to be significantly changed by Congress.

Knowing how this works, I was curious if there was any particular pattern to the changes made by Congress. As it turns out, using the limited data at our disposal, I can report that there is.

Let’s first marvel at the evolution of actual spending over time. The graph below shows annual outlays (that is, spending) for the federal government for each year since 1940. Data for 2021 and forward to 2026 are estimates.

A few points stand out. The first is the surge in military spending in World War II, seen in black at the start of the graph. Then, in the mid-1970s, the rate of spending begins to accelerate. It accelerates again in the early 2000s, surging dramatically at the time of the recession that began in 2007.

And then the pandemic happened.

So we have Biden proposing nearly $6 trillion in spending, the second highest amount on record. (The highest amount was the more-than $6 trillion proposed last year.) But back to the question posed above: what’s he likely to get?

The pattern since 1996, the earliest year for which the Office of Management and Budget has information available, has been consistent: Democratic presidents get less than they seek and Republicans get more.

The pattern has been broken only a few times, including in the last years of Bill Clinton’s presidency when the country was running a budget surplus. (Remember that presidents propose budgets for the first years after they leave office.) The most noticeable gap is between Barack Obama’s requests and actual allocations, a reflection of his having a Republican-led Congress for most of his time in office.

By the time Donald Trump arrived, the pattern changed — his last two years in office were accompanied by a Democratic-led Congress that was more willing to spend money.

Biden’s budget proposal is lower than last year’s in part because he’s hoping to gain support from moderate Democrats like Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.). It includes a targeted reduction of the federal budget deficit — a continuation of the pattern over the past year, during which the monthly deficit has declined. (In January, the government ran a surplus.) If he can convince his party to go along with his proposal and get it passed through the reconciliation process (meaning it avoids a filibuster), he might get closer to his stated goal than did Obama during any of his eight years in office.