Meanwhile, Jackson is continuing to meet with senators on Capitol Hill this week, as her allies push for bipartisan support of Biden’s nominee. She is scheduled to meet with Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) Monday and others in the coming days.

Even without any Republican vote, Jackson’s confirmation remains “on track” for early April, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said last week — particularly after Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), whose vote has become critical in a 50-50 tied Senate, announced he intended to vote to confirm Jackson.

“I am confident Judge Jackson is supremely qualified and has the disposition necessary to serve as our nation’s next Supreme Court Justice,” Manchin said last week.

Three GOP senators — Susan M. Collins (Maine), Lindsey O. Graham (S.C.) and Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) — voted in favor of Jackson’s nomination to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. Graham questioned Jackson aggressively during the hearings, including at one point asking her to rate her religious faith “on a scale of 1 to 10,” but would not tell reporters whether he had made a final decision. Collins and Murkowski, who each met privately with Jackson this month, said last week they had not yet made their decisions.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced last week he would oppose Jackson’s confirmation, saying that Biden would have only nominated “a judicial activist.” Other Republican senators, particularly some of those who questioned Jackson in her hearings last week, have launched similar lines of attack. Speaking to NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday, Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) seemed to suggest he would oppose Jackson, saying he remained “concerned” about some of her positions.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) last week criticized some of his GOP colleagues as being “off course” in their questioning of Jackson, including trying to paint her as consistently lenient in her sentencing of child pornography offenders.

“It struck me that it was off course, meaning the attacks were off course that came from some,” Romney said then. “And there is no ‘there’ there.”

Romney voted against Jackson for the circuit court but said he was open to considering supporting her for the Supreme Court.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) on Sunday defended Jackson’s record and said some of the attacks she got during her confirmation hearing were “outrageous.”

“She showed up and told America how qualified she is, how special she is, what kind of endurance, grit and grace she showed,” Booker said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Booker also explained why he launched into a passionate speech at the end of Jackson’s third day of hearings Wednesday after, he said, three Republicans in a row went “really over the top” in their attacks.

“I just wanted to reaffirm the truth of the matter that I think most Americans know, which is how special this person is, and bring our attention back to how incredibly special this moment is in America,” Booker said. “115 justices have served on the Supreme Court; 108 of them have been White men, despite the fact that, for generations, we have seen qualified people from all kind of diverse backgrounds who had really no chance.”

Booker said he remained “hopeful” Jackson would receive bipartisan support.