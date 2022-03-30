More than 977,000 people have died of the coronavirus in the United States since the pandemic began more than two years ago, and although many states and institutions have lifted their coronavirus restrictions, new cases in the country continue to hover around 30,000 per day. Cases are also rising in Europe and Asia, because of the rapid spread of the omicron BA.2 subvariant.

Several key figures close to Biden have tested positive for the coronavirus in recent weeks, including White House press secretary Jen Psaki and deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin also tested positive after meeting with Biden for 7½ minutes. Biden has continued to test negative for the coronavirus as part of his regular testing cadence, White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield said Tuesday.

Biden’s fourth dose of the vaccine will come as administration officials are lobbying Congress to pass additional funding for the country’s coronavirus response. Last week, Jeff Zients, the White House’s outgoing coronavirus response coordinator, warned of “severe” and “immediate” consequences if Congress did not approve additional funding.