“Somebody was saying, is he an enemy? He’s not my enemy,” Trump said. “Is he a friend? No, I don’t know him well enough. But the couple of times I’ve gotten to meet him, we get along very well.”

“He’s representing Russia. I’m representing the United States,” he added a bit later. “So, in a sense, we’re competitors. Not a question of friend or enemy. He’s not my enemy. And, hopefully, someday, maybe he’ll be a friend.”

This is, in fact, how Trump viewed Putin. Sure, Russia aimed to undermine the stability of the United States, as manifested in part through its efforts on behalf of Trump’s election in 2016. But despite that — or, cynics might wonder, potentially thanks to that — Trump was unwilling to assume the worst about Putin. Putin was America’s enemy, sure, but he wasn’t Trump’s enemy, and that made all the difference in the world.

The generous interpretation of this at the time was that Trump saw opportunity for the country in the personal detente between the two leaders. Perhaps by extending an olive branch to America’s traditional enemy, he might make headway for the country more broadly. This was how Trump often framed it.

But it soon became apparent that a less-generous interpretation was probably more accurate: Trump saw a warmer relationship as one from which he could benefit. When Trump came under fire a year later for trying to leverage his position to get then newly elected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to announce an investigation of Joe Biden, it became undeniable where Trump drew the line between personal and national benefit.

That was amplified when, at the heart of the impeachment effort that followed his Ukraine interactions, Trump publicly asked China to release any derogatory information it might have on Biden, his expected 2020 opponent. Months prior, his national security adviser John Bolton saw Trump asking Chinese President Xi Jinping to aid his reelection bid by buying more American agricultural products.

The predicate for that request is important. Xi had been complaining about American critics of China, and Trump, Bolton writes, “immediately assumed Xi meant the Democrats.” This is not a fair assumption, of course, as members of Trump’s party have gone to great pains to demonstrate. But it reveals Trump’s expectation: China would work with him against their shared enemy, America’s political left.

This is the through line. Russia damaged Hillary Clinton’s campaign in 2016. Trump wanted Ukraine to derail Biden. Trump saw opportunity in what he understood to be Chinese annoyance with Democrats. The enemy of his political enemy was his ally.

This week, Trump displayed that same tendency once again. In an interview with John Solomon — the writer who worked with Trump’s allies to hype allegations about Biden’s interactions in Ukraine in the first place — Trump reminded everyone that Putin might be America’s enemy and is certainly Ukraine’s enemy but that the Russian president isn’t his enemy.

The conversation centered on an unsubstantiated allegation that the wife of a Russian official had paid several million dollars to a consulting firm with unclear ties to Biden’s son Hunter. Trump, of course, claims that all of the money went not only to Hunter Biden but collectively to his father. And he wants Putin to spill the beans on this alleged deal.

“As long as Putin now is not exactly a fan of our country,” Trump said, “let him explain … I think Putin now would be willing to probably give that answer. I’m sure he knows.”

It’s a really staggering formulation: Hey, since America is arming Ukraine to defend itself against Putin’s aggression — dubbed “savvy” and “genius” by Trump in February — Putin might as well take advantage of the moment to kneecap Biden directly. Trump’s approach to political punditry has often been as though the boundaries he ought to observe are no more tightly drawn than those for a guy at a neighborhood bar, but giving Russia’s leader a hint about how to damage the American president at a moment of heightened military tension is staggering. As president, Trump repeatedly accused his opponents of crimes such as treason for far, far less.

To put a fine point on it, Trump thinks he and Putin share a common enemy: Joe Biden. And that makes them something like allies.

The reason Putin and Russia worked to boost Trump in 2016, of course, was that they — presciently — saw him as useful for the effort to undermine American political unity. They probably still do. On Tuesday, the host of a show that airs on Russian state television responded to Biden’s suggestion that Putin be ousted by calling for “regime change” in the United States and, according to a translation from the Daily Beast’s Julia Davis, to “again help our partner Trump to become President.”

In June 2019, as the quiet effort to pressure Ukraine to announce an investigation into Biden was already underway, Trump sat down for an interview with ABC News’s George Stephanopoulos. Given what occurred in 2016, Trump was asked if he would accept help from foreign countries in his reelection bid.

He said he would.

“I think you might want to listen; there isn’t anything wrong with listening,” he said, later adding that “it’s not an interference; they have information — I think I’d take it.”

After all, what’s more important: worrying about foreign efforts to influence American politics or Trump’s being reelected? What’s more important: condemning Russia’s incursion into Ukraine or getting Putin to focus on undercutting Biden politically?