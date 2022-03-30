This has led to questions about whether he might have used a “burner” phone — a temporary, disposable phone that is difficult to trace — and the Jan. 6 committee is investigating that possibility. Even before this latest news, some reporting indicated that at least some individuals involved in the Jan. 6 rally had used burner phones to communicate with the White House and members of the Trump family.

To which Trump offered a rather broad denial. Not only did he not use a burner, but “I have no idea what a burner phone is,” Trump said, adding that “to the best of my knowledge I have never even heard the term.”

This seems … unlikely. And not just because former Trump national security adviser John Bolton says Trump knows better and has used the term before.

It’s true that Trump doesn’t appear to have used this term in public. Factbase’s record of Trump’s public comments dating back decades includes no mentions of “burner phones,” “disposable phones” or, apparently, any other way to refer to such devices.

But the concept of burner phones has featured repeatedly in major news stories in the Trump political era — including some involving Trump himself. And he has frequently weighed in on the traceability of phones.

One of Trump’s favorite campaign rally lines, in 2016 and beyond, was to attack Hillary Clinton over an aide destroying her cellphones (though such actions are not necessarily nefarious). When we found out special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigators had data wiped from their phones, Trump again was on the case. The phones involved weren’t burners, per se — but you would think that someone so keenly interested in his rivals’ information security might have happened across the concept.

Burner phones were also big news during Trump’s presidential run, in the wake of the 2015 attacks on the Bataclan theater in Paris. Even before reports emerged, in March 2016, that the terrorists had probably used these devices, Trump referred to the Paris attacks by way of expressing his acute interest in the security of his phones.

“I’ve been there from the beginning; I’ve been there from before the Paris attack,” Trump said in 2015. “You know, after every attack everybody says exactly this, but I err on the side of the security. I err on the side of security. You know, every time I pick up a phone, I assume people are listening to my conversations.”

Actual burner phones have also factored into incidents more directly involving Trump.

Story continues below advertisement

Contrary to his assurances that he takes information security seriously, Trump’s record suggests otherwise. In 2018, the New York Times reported that Trump had in fact continued to use cellphones that weren’t so secure and invited foreign adversaries to monitor his calls. Trump denied it, saying, “I only use Government Phones, and have only one seldom used government cellphone.”

Earlier that year, a report from Politico stated flat-out that Trump used what were, in effect, burner phones. “The president has gone as long as five months without having the phone checked by security experts,” the report said. “It is unclear how often Trump’s call-capable phones, which are essentially used as burner phones, are swapped out.”

The Senate’s bipartisan 2020 Russia report found that former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort had used a burner phone after he was indicted, to communicate with a man the report identified as a Russian intelligence officer. Trump later pardoned Manafort.

Most recently, burner phones came up repeatedly in Trump’s lawsuit against his niece, Mary Trump, last year. She stated in her 2020 book that a New York Times reporter had given her a burner phone as she provided documents for that paper’s exposé on the former president’s tax records. Trump’s lawsuit invoked that fact to suggest the two parties knew they were engaged in something illegal:

All the while, the parties knew full well that their actions were wrongful, as evidenced by their insistence on communicating through “burner” phones … At or around that time, [New York Times reporter Susanne] Craig provided Mary Trump with a “burner” phone in an attempt to conceal their communications. ... Upon information and belief, Craig chose to use a “burner” phone because she was aware that her and Mary’s actions were tortious, wrongful and/or unlawful in nature..



Trump, of course, did not draft the lawsuit himself. And he has seldom weighed in on his niece’s actions, meaning he doesn’t appear to have personally addressed her use of a burner phone. But he has accused her of violating a nondisclosure agreement, meaning her communications with the Times — and potentially the methods she used — appear to be of interest to him.

None of this proves Trump knows what a burner phone is. But these incidents do suggest that it would be pretty surprising if he didn’t come across the concept at some point. And Bolton says Trump is, in fact, well familiar with it.

The good news is that the Jan. 6 committee might be able to nail this down. We know there are other calls that weren’t in the White House logs, including with Vice President Mike Pence, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Sens. Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.). Their phone records could shed light on where their calls from Trump originated.

It’s also possible the gap in phone records stems from something other than the use of a burner — up to and including a willful effort to not record the calls.

What is pretty certain, though, is that if there’s one person who would argue that obscuring phone communications from investigators implies guilt, it’s Trump.