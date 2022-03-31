When the pandemic emerged, the Trump administration saw a chance to build a different sort of wall. Using authority it claimed under U.S. Code Title 42, the government began immediately turning away thousands of people at the southern border instead of allowing them to undergo a process of adjudication or seek asylum. The presumptive rationale was that the government wanted to cut down the number of coronavirus-infected individuals entering the United States, but, in testimony before Congress, one official admitted that this move was not based on the statistics at the time. Instead, the quick-removal policy “may have been initiated for other purposes” — a fair assumption.

As a candidate, Joe Biden campaigned in direct opposition to Trump’s immigration policies. But Title 42 was an exception. It persisted, month after month, despite outcry from activists on the left and even despite resignations of administration officials in protest.

This week, the administration announced it would end the policy. One reason for doing so is that the government’s capacity to handle migrants has increased, allowing more people to enter the country to seek residency. But it seems clear that another reason for doing so is that there’s no political benefit to maintaining the policy — but, perhaps, political damage.

All of this centers on numbers. If 200 people were seeking to migrate to the United States per month, there would be little political consternation. But when 200,000 do, things get tricky. And since Biden took office, there have been multiple months in which that mark was surpassed, at least as measured in the number of stops made at the U.S.-Mexico border.

It’s important to note here that measuring the number of people entering the United States is necessarily cloudy. Some people enter illegally and are not detected, meaning they are not included in the government’s released totals. But the increase in barriers at the border after the passage of legislation in 2006 pushed more migrants to monitored crossing points where they could be stopped. So, while the numbers of people apprehended at the border doesn’t measure every entrant, it measures many if not most.

Those monthly figures — and in particular their growth relative to Trump’s presidency — were repeatedly touted by Biden’s opponents as indicating a laxity at the border. In January, for example, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) criticized the administration over the “1.9 million illegal immigrants” apprehended at the border last year. This is inaccurate and misleading for several reasons, as I explained at the time: For one thing, not all of those apprehensions were “illegal immigrants,” and for another, most of those who were apprehended were quickly slated for removal under Title 42.

On a month-by-month basis, you can see the difference between the two administrations under Title 42. When Trump was president, nearly all migrants were set for quick removal. Under Biden, that policy was less strict; children, for example, were allowed to remain. But it was still an important part of the administration’s approach to immigration.

In 2021, only about 300,000 people who were stopped at the border were granted humanitarian release into the country while waiting for their immigration hearings to progress — many, but far fewer than the 1.9 million Jordan cited.

That’s important. The administration faced a real challenge in handling the increase in migrants, making the removal policy useful. But that most of those who were stopped at the border were quickly removed from the country did not diminish any hand-wringing about the number of migrants who were coming to the United States. Jordan and other critics of the administration drew no distinction between those people who spent little to no time on U.S. soil and those who might be on a path to legal residency. It was all presented as “millions surging into the country.”

At the same time, Title 42 probably made those numbers worse. The quick-removal process meant that thousands of people each month would be stopped, removed — and would try again, only to again be stopped. The number of apprehensions was inflated by people being caught more than once, so the government began releasing data on repeat apprehensions. From June of last year through December, more than a quarter of apprehensions were people who’d already been stopped once, inflating the number of people stopped during that period from fewer than 1 million to more than 1.3 million; many of those people were the same people more than once.

These considerations were probably significant in the administration’s decision-making process, but it’s also likely to be the case that the administration is responding to months of anger from an important part of the Democratic base. Immigration activists have been understandably furious that Biden would continue a policy instituted by Trump that kept people seeking asylum in the United States from being able to do so. Removing the policy is also politically useful simply because it eases those criticisms. That Biden gained no credit from the political right for keeping the policy in place makes this easier.

Then, of course, there’s the ostensible rationale for the policy: the pandemic. It has waned, but even before it did, there was no reason to think that migrants were a significant source of new infections in the United States. Migrants were blamed for spreading the virus, yes, but that was rhetoric. The biggest factor in the country’s surges in new infections continues to be what it always was: Americans.