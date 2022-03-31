The answer isn’t just a matter of curiosity; it could matter legally. Coverups, after all, can be used to prove criminal intent. And the Jan. 6 investigation is trending in that direction, with some recent validation.

All of the above-mentioned options are viable, given what we know so far. We know for a fact that the gap wasn’t the result of Trump staying off his phone, as we have at least five phone calls in the public record that aren’t accounted for in the call log. One of them appears in the White House daily diary — a retrospective summary of the president’s actions — but, for some reason, not the call log. And it, for some reason, lacks the detail of the other calls in the diary, including the other party to the call.

Since the news of the gap broke Tuesday, we’ve been able to connect a couple of key dots:

That final call before the 7½-hour gap — at 11:17 a.m. — appears to have been with then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.), based on another document . And according to the same document, it was apparently followed shortly thereafter by a Trump call with Vice President Mike Pence at 11:20 a.m. — a call that isn’t recorded at all in either the diary or call log. Another of the unaccounted-for calls — a 2:26 p.m. call mistakenly made to Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) but meant for Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) — appears to have come from a White House device.

That latter revelation comes courtesy of the Guardian’s Hugo Lowell, who confirmed that the call to Lee came from a number listed as 202-395-0000. That number signifies it originated on an official White House phone.

Both of these suggest the gap didn’t result from the use of untraceable burner phones. If the idea was to shield communications as the plot to overturn the election unfolded, why would the 7½-hour gap feature a call from a White House device — smack in the middle, at 2:26 p.m.?

As for the idea that there was some kind of real-time effort to obscure Trump’s actions, a valid question is why it would begin that early — in the 11 a.m. hour, three hours before the insurrection. There’s very little reason for such an effort to obscure the calls to Loeffler and Pence, since they were calls you might well have expected Trump to make. Loeffler, after all, had just been defeated in a runoff, and the call logs show Trump had also called the other defeated Georgia GOP senator, David Perdue. That Trump would talk to Pence wouldn’t be out of the ordinary, either. (True, the content of the call was Trump asking Pence to overturn the election, but he had engaged in that kind of talk very publicly.)

The counterpoint is that those calls simply could have been wrapped up in a larger effort to cover Trump’s tracks. And that’s where the 11:17 a.m. call is particularly intriguing.

This call stands out. Not only did it omit the other party and other details — which all the other calls included — it also was listed in the daily diary but, for some reason, not in the call log. The other calls are listed in both.

It’s possible the lack of detail on that call and its exclusion from the call log simply reflected the beginning of 7½ hours of sloppiness. But it could also point to tampering after the fact.

As Lowell notes, the daily diary is a retrospective record put together by aides “who have some sway to determine whether a particular event was significant enough to warrant its inclusion.” Piecing together that record could involve reviewing call logs. So how would a call that doesn’t appear in the call logs find its way into the daily diary? It seems possible that someone knew about the call but couldn’t piece together who it was with or details, such as how long it lasted.

And why wouldn’t that information have been available in the call log? One possibility that hasn’t gotten enough attention is that a page of the call logs might be missing, for whatever reason.

As we observed Tuesday, the format of the call log and the gap it contains are notable. The final recorded call before the gap — the 11:04 a.m. call to Perdue — happens to come at the end of a page, and the next recorded call — a request for White House aide Dan Scavino at 6:54 p.m. — is at the top of the next one. If the gap were to have appeared in the middle of one of those pages, it wouldn’t rule out tampering, but the tampering would have been more involved (i.e., going into the document and editing it, rather than simply getting rid of a page).

This, of course, proves nothing; we simply don’t know. But Trump made a habit of not complying with record-keeping rules, notably ripping up papers and removing the very documents that the Jan. 6 committee has sought. His first impeachment included testimony that an unseemly document — the transcript of the call in which he tried to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to provide political dirt for his reelection campaign — was moved to a classified server. With someone who so cavalierly flouts record-keeping requirements, it’s difficult to rule such things out.