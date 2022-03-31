In October, the nonprofit legal watchdog group American Oversight filed a lawsuit against Vos and the Wisconsin State Assembly seeking the release of records related to the investigation.

On Wednesday, Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn issued a ruling finding both Vos and the Wisconsin State Assembly in contempt of court for failing to provide those records, despite a court order in November to do so. Bailey-Rihn also ordered Vos and the State Assembly to pay American Oversight’s legal fees and costs.

In her ruling, the judge noted that trial testimony had revealed that a representative for Vos had taken “no reasonable steps to procure records from any contractors,” “no steps at all to review the records he did procure” and “no steps at all to prevent the loss or destruction of the contractors’ records.”

“Robin Vos and the assembly, after hearing and notice, continue to willfully violate a court order, and are therefore in contempt of court,” Bailey-Rihn wrote.

According to the ruling, Vos and the State Assembly have 14 days to submit proof that they have complied with Wisconsin’s public records law and have searched for records that were “deleted, lost, missing or otherwise unavailable,” or to provide an explanation of why a search would not be reasonable. After the 14-day period, they will be fined $1,000 per day until they comply.

Vos and his attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday morning.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, taxpayers are likely to bear the costs of these penalties, which could go beyond the $676,000 in public funds that Vos had approved for the initial partisan investigation.

In a statement, American Oversight noted that Bailey-Rihn’s ruling was a response to only one of three lawsuits the group is pursuing against Wisconsin officials and lawmakers over the Republican-led investigation.

“Speaker Vos and the Assembly have had ample opportunity to comply with the court’s order and produce records,” Melanie Sloan, a senior adviser at American Oversight, said in a statement. “Maybe the threat of a $1,000/day fine until the records are produced will finally encourage compliance and give the people of Wisconsin the answers they deserve.”

Trump and his allies have baselessly alleged for more than a year that the 2020 election was stolen from him, despite no evidence of widespread voter fraud that would have changed the outcome. In the weeks after the election, dozens of state and federal judges rejected Trump’s legal efforts to overturn the election results.

