While similar antiabortion bills have been proposed before, this year, there’s a possibility that some of the most restrictive proposals could take effect. In the past, the most restrictive bans were blocked, ruled unconstitutional because they violated the Supreme Court precedent established in Roe v. Wade, which has protected the constitutional right to abortion for nearly 50 years.

We talk to Caroline Kitchener, a national politics reporter covering abortion for The Washington Post, about how she determines which bills to cover and pay attention to.

There’s a lot of antiabortion legislation being proposed right now. How do you decide what to cover or not cover when it comes to these bills?

Caroline: It was a little easier at the beginning of the session — certain things move really quickly. Florida’s 15-week abortion ban was the first one to move through both houses, so it was pretty clear what we should be covering. Now, it’s like every single day there is a different state passing a different ban. It’s impossible to cover all of that and every step in every state. So my editor and I have talked about: “Okay, what are the new things, what are the different things? What are the impacts going to be? Is there some different kind of dynamic that’s going to play out here? Let’s single out that state in that case.”

Certainly, the first state that passed a Texas-style copycat ban, using the sort of unique Texas enforcement mechanism that has allowed that law to be in effect since September, that was something that we were going to cover. Oklahoma is now poised to also pass a Texas copycat ban. Even though that would be the second one to pass, that’s significant in its own way because a ton of people have been going to Oklahoma from Texas for their abortion care, so that’s something that we would cover.

You recently decided not to cover some language in a bill that was being proposed, even though there was a lot of media attention about it. Can you tell me about why you didn’t cover it?

Caroline: This was a bill out of Missouri proposed by a Republican legislator that seemed to outlaw abortions for people with ectopic pregnancies. Ectopic pregnancies are extremely dangerous. Those pregnancies are never viable, so you need to terminate. So that [bill] went viral on the Internet. People were highlighting this line and saying, “What on earth? People are going to die.”

We decided not to cover that for a couple of reasons. I called the legislator who proposed it, and he basically retracted the entire bill. He said to me, “That’s actually not the intention; it’s being misconstrued.” So he was sending his bill back to drafting to get it corrected and clarified. I ended up just tweeting about what he said and trying to correct the record.

I talked to the lawmaker behind the dangerous MO bill that restricts abortions on ectopic pregnancies. He said his bill has been “spun” and he has no intention of stopping people with ectopic pregnancies from accessing abortion. He plans to add “clarifying language” to the bill. — Caroline Kitchener (@CAKitchener) March 11, 2022

It was tough because this was going viral online. A couple of editors messaged me about it, and I just felt like if this isn’t going to go anywhere, if this isn’t part of a broader pattern or trend, then I don’t want to make people more concerned than they should be.

That’s a really interesting point because it can sometimes be hard to know which bills will actually go into effect. How do you know which bills are likely to get passed and have the most impact?

Caroline: I look at the track record of that particular legislature. A lot of these Republican legislatures have a track record of passing really extreme antiabortion legislation, so that’s a pretty good indicator that that’s going to continue.

If I’m going to focus on a state and if I’m going to go there, I try to talk to a good number of Republican legislators and ask them, “Which [bills] do you actually think have momentum? Which ones are actually going to go somewhere?” Florida, for example, was interesting. They had a Texas-style six-week ban that was proposed in September, and then in January there was another 15-week ban that was proposed. I went down to Florida and was interested in which version was going to have momentum. It was super clear right away that everybody was behind the 15-week ban. So that was the important one to focus on and the important one to call out.

You recently published a big tracker that includes all the different antiabortion bills as well as protections that are being proposed across the country. How do you actually keep track of those bills?

Caroline: I spend a lot of time doing this. The really time-intensive thing was building out the list — which laws in which states do I need to care about and creating that list for myself. I use a software called Quorum, which allows me to flag all of these particular bills for myself, and then I’ll get updates about them as they move through. So the real legwork was building that list out.

I talk to groups who are in the abortion space every week, and I say, “What are you watching this week?” I have my tracker, but it’s also really important to ask advocates on both sides. When you’re trying to track things that are happening in all 50 states, it’s very easy to miss something. That’s kind of the scariest part of my job. What if one of these states does something in the middle of the night and I missed it?

I want to talk about your reporting on abortion access in different states. I know you spent time in Texas after it passed a law banning most abortions around six weeks, making it the most restrictive abortion law in the country. You’ve talked to people who oppose abortion access, as well as those who support it. How do you balance which voices you want to cover or feature?

Caroline: You absolutely need to have both sides of this argument in every story and different stories will highlight those in different ways. When I look back on my body of work for a year, I want to make sure that I have a really healthy balance of stories that really center the voices of clinics, patients who are seeking abortions and abortion rights advocates who are fighting so hard for these rights, and also, the antiabortion legislators and the various antiabortion groups that have devoted their entire lives to trying to make abortion illegal. When I look back on all the stories I do, I want there to be a mix.

What do you feel is really important to understand about abortion access that readers might not know just from the headlines?

Caroline: Everybody who is really paying attention to abortion right now is really fixated on June, because that’s when the Supreme Court decision is going to come down. And they should be obviously — that decision is going to determine the future of abortion access in this country. But I think something that people are missing is that many of these states that are passing these laws — these bans could take effect before then. In a matter of weeks, Idaho could ban abortion in the same way that Texas has and Oklahoma could ban abortion in the same way that Texas has. Idaho has passed a law already. And Oklahoma is well on its way to passing a law, both of which could take effect in April.