That redirection includes an underrecognized statistical coincidence. So many kids were born in the middle of 1946 that we have drawn not one but three presidents from that period. America’s first three baby-boom presidents — Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Donald Trump — were all born within about two months of each other in mid-1946.

Story continues below advertisement

On Friday, the Census Bureau released the individual records collected during the 1950 census. (Bureau policy is to maintain the privacy of census documents for 72 years.) There has probably never been a census release in which so many living Americans can trace their own roots, given the size of the baby boom and the extended life expectancy that boomers enjoy. And that offers us an interesting historical challenge: digging up the first census records of our first three baby-boom presidents.

As you will see, this is not as easy as it might seem. The Bureau has a very impressive search tool that is able to parse even the less-legible scribblings of its 1950 enumerators (the term for its record collectors). But some records are trickier to uncover, as you’ll see.

Advertisement

What emerges from our search for those presidents are very American stories about seeking out better jobs, ambition and making the best of difficult circumstances. We’ll begin with the oldest of the three.

Donald Trump (June 14, 1946)

If you plug the name “Trump” into the Bureau’s search tool, you quickly discover that there is no easy record for Donald Trump or his father, Fred. So already we need to do things the hard way: find the record for his childhood home at 85-15 Wareham Place in Queens and see what the bureau’s enumerators found.

Wareham Place was in enumeration district 41-1457, allowing us to narrow down the specific record for Trump’s street. (These maps, too, are made available by the bureau.) 85-15 Wareham is on the east side of the street, near the left edge of the circle labeled “464” below.

Scanning the left edge of the census records, where streets are listed, we find 85-15 Wareham. And we discover that, in 1950, the house was occupied by Vera Kloster and her siblings.

As it turns out, 1950 was an important year for the Trump family. That was the year that they moved to a new, larger house — one that sat on a lot whose rear boundary touched the rear boundary of the house on Wareham Place. On the map above, it sits about where the second “4″ in “464” is shown, on a street called Midland Parkway.

We flip through the enumeration records a bit further, and we find it: 85-14 Midland. And when the enumerator, Jeremiah Murphy, showed up … no one was home.

The first census documentation of Donald Trump, then, would have to wait until 1960.

George W. Bush (July 6, 1946)

We move on to George W. Bush, born in Connecticut. But we find no record there for the Bush family, despite his grandfather’s soon being elected senator from that state. For the Bushes, too, 1950 was a time of change. His father, future president George H.W. Bush, was trying to make it in business, moving to California in 1949 — living briefly in Compton — and then to Midland, Tex., early the next year. (The name “Midland” working to goose the coincidences a bit.)

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Eventually, they’d settle down on West Ohio Street, but at the time of the census were apparently living on East Maple Street (“known at the time as ‘Easter Egg Row’ because of the bright-colored residences,” the Midland Reporter-Telegram reports). So we can once again look at our enumeration map to figure out where we might start going street-by-street.

There’s just one problem. The map doesn’t show Maple Street. It would be somewhere in the circle below, not yet drawn on the map.

Because of the addition of new streets (mostly named after tree varieties), the Bush home can be found in enumeration district 165-1A. That so many of the homes in the area are new is reflected in Edna McDonald’s documentation: house after house is listed as “vacant.”

Including the one that would eventually house two Presidents Bush.

Was this a mistake? Had the Bushes not yet moved in as of May 2? There’s no record of them in California. There is a George W. Bush listed in Odessa, Tex., where the family lived prior to Midland, but he’s 54 years old and married to a woman named Easter, which aligns with neither president.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Another miss.

Bill Clinton (Aug. 19, 1946)

Then we come to the youngest of the three presidents born that year, William Jefferson Clinton.

As you may know, Bill Clinton wasn’t born Bill Clinton. He took his stepfather’s name as a teenager. He was born William Jefferson Blythe III. (His biological father died shortly before he was born.) As a young child, he lived with his grandparents in Hope, Ark.

And there he is.

He’s incorrectly identified as “Jefferson W. Blythe,” you’ll notice, but the names of his grandparents are correctly listed. So is his age: In April 1950, he would indeed have been 3.

Imagine, with the benefit of hindsight, being enumerator Rosella Guillen, walking the streets of Hope on April 12 and knocking on the door of the Cassidys. You take their information and maybe even meet a little toddler on the other side of the screen door. Forty-two years later, that little kid would be elected president of the United States.