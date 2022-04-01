SCYTHE founder Bryson Bort:

why'd the park ranger issue the hacker a ticket?

he didn't have a phishing license — Bryson 🦄 (@brysonbort) March 15, 2022

Here are a couple from Darknet Diaries host Jack Rhysider:

Astronauts use linux because they can't open windows in space.



I went to an Alzheimers support forum site. There was no button to login, only "I forgot my password." — Jack Rhysider (@JackRhysider) March 15, 2022

Armis's Dillon Townsel:

How can you tell the difference between your IT team and a cybercriminal?



One knows what they're doing. — Dillon Townsel (@DilTown) March 16, 2022

Another one, from Shan Walsh: Why didn’t the IT team set up their remote office from the beach? It was too cloudy.

Story continues below advertisement

Matt Kimball:

A tad dated:



When a foreign govt releases a program that cripples computers across a nation it’s called a cyber attack.



When a corporation does it, it’s called Windows Vista. — Matt Kimball (@Matt_J_Kimball) March 16, 2022

Here's one from 1Password chief experience officer Matt Davey: “Don’t use fortnight as your password. It’s Two Week.”

Advertisement

Breaking Defense's Justin Katz:

Why did the network defender never open up to anyone about how he felt?



He believed in zero trust.



Yeah, it's not great. I'll be back if I think of something better. — Justin Katz (@JustinSKatz) March 16, 2022

Here's one from a Twitter user who goes by the name “Jolly Walrus,” referring to accused killer Lizzie Borden:

Why should you never open an email from Lizzy Borden?



You'll get hacked. — Jolly Walrus (@Chillbilly31) March 15, 2022

Ian Campbell:

A Chinese APT broke into multiple state governments through an unpatched livestock app.



It proves once again that to err is human, but to patch is bovine. — Ian (@neurovagrant) March 16, 2022

Max Cizauskas:

Why are mausoleums the safest place from hackers?

Their contents are encrypted at rest — Max Cizauskas (@MaxMCizauskas) March 15, 2022

And if you get these jokes, you're very deep in cybersecurity (no, my editor doesn't understand these):

Why did the hacker send back their breakfast? Because the restaurant didn't salt their hashes. ( Jack Cable , security researcher)

Covid in the Cybersecurity field: Wear a 255.255.255.0, stay at 127.0.0.1. (Daniel Wheeler)

The keys

In early days of Ukraine war, Biden administration warned companies about Kaspersky

Administration officials warned U.S. companies a day after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that Russian authorities could “manipulate software designed by Russian cybersecurity company Kaspersky to cause harm,” Reuters’s Christopher Bing writes. It’s not clear if new intelligence or an incident prompted the briefings.

Story continues below advertisement

Kaspersky calls itself the world’s largest privately owned cybersecurity firm. The U.S. intelligence community has for years argued that Moscow could use the software as a spying tool. The company has repeatedly denied the allegations.

Advertisement

“U.S. security agencies conducted a series of similar cybersecurity briefings” surrounding the Trump administration’s ban of Kaspersky software from civilian agency networks in 2017, Bing writes. “The content of those meetings four years ago was comparable to the new briefings, said one of the people familiar with the matter.”

In recent weeks:

The U.S. government has considered sanctioning Kaspersky Labs, though the idea has apparently been put on hold, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The Federal Communications Commission deemed the company a national security threat, meaning that federal subsidies can’t be used to buy its services.

A Kaspersky spokeswoman told Reuters that the briefings would be “further damaging” to Kaspersky’s reputation “without giving the company the opportunity to respond directly to such concerns” and that it “is not appropriate or just.”

The U.S. government sanctions an alleged Russian malware developer

The sanctions came a week after the Justice Department unsealed an indictment accusing researcher Evgeny Viktorovich Gladkikh of developing malware that targeted a Saudi petrochemical plant in 2017, CyberScoop’s Joe Warminsky reports. The Treasury Department sanctioned Gladkikh along with the Russian research institute where he worked.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“Gladkikh, along with other … employees, played a crucial role in the August 2017 Triton malware cyberattack, specifically targeting the petrochemical facility’s safety instrumented systems, seeking to disrupt the facility’s cybersecurity systems, as well as the facility’s distributed controls systems,” the Treasury Department said. “Gladkikh’s malicious cyber actions resulted in the facility undergoing an emergency shutdown on at least two occasions.”

The U.S. government is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information about Gladkikh.

A judge ordered a Wisconsin lawmaker to be held in contempt for not providing election records

Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn found the Wisconsin State Assembly and its speaker, Rep. Robin Vos (R), in contempt of court after Vos failed to provide records about the investigation he launched into the 2020 election despite a November court order, Amy B Wang reports.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Vos and the assembly have two weeks to submit proof that they have complied with Wisconsin’s public records law and searched for “deleted, lost, missing or otherwise unavailable” records or give an explanation of why a search would be unreasonable. After 14 days, they will be fined $1,000 per day until they comply.

Vos and his attorney didn’t respond to requests for comment.

“Trump and his allies have baselessly alleged for more than a year that the 2020 election was stolen from him, despite no evidence of widespread voter fraud that would have changed the outcome,” Amy writes. “In the weeks after the election, dozens of state and federal judges rejected Trump’s legal efforts to overturn the election results. Several Republican-led state legislatures — including in Wisconsin, where a recount showed Joe Biden had defeated Trump by about 20,600 votes — then launched partisan investigations into the 2020 election directly tied to Trump’s grievances.”

Government scan

Hill happenings

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Industry report

National security watch

Global cyberspace

On the move

Chris Janczewski as its head of global investigations. Janczewski was the lead agent in the investigation of a 2016 hack of Bitfinex that led to the Cryptocurrency investigation software firm TRM Labs has hired former IRS-Criminal Investigations special agentas its head of global investigations. Janczewski was the lead agent in the investigation of a 2016 hack of Bitfinex that led to the arrest of a married couple in February. The U.S. government seized $3.6 billion in cryptocurrency as a result of its investigation.

Daybook

Alejandro Mayorkas , Australian Minister of Home Affairs Karen Andrews and Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius , the Netherlands’s Minister of Justice and Security, speak at an Atlantic Council Homeland Security Secretary, Australian Minister of Home Affairsand, the Netherlands’s Minister of Justice and Security, speak at an Atlantic Council event on securing marine transportation systems today at 10:30 a.m.

Alex Bornyakov , Ukraine’s deputy minister of digital transformation, , Ukraine’s deputy minister of digital transformation, speaks at a Washington Post Live event on Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Paul Nakasone , who leads U.S. Cyber Command and the National Security Agency, Gen., who leads U.S. Cyber Command and the National Security Agency, testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.

Catherine Creese and NTIA senior policy adviser Maureen Russell U.S. Naval Seafloor Cable Protection Office Directorand NTIA senior policy adviser discuss securing Asia’s subsea cables at a Center for Strategic and International Studies event on Tuesday at 1 p.m.

The U.S. Election Assistance Commission holds a meeting and vote on Voluntary Voting System Guidelines Lifecycle Policy 1.0 on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.

Rep. Darren Soto (D-Fla.), who co-chairs the Congressional Blockchain Caucus, discusses blockchain security at a Washington Post Live event on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Eric Goldstein , the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s executive assistant director for cybersecurity, and deputy national cyber director Rob Knake , the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s executive assistant director for cybersecurity, and deputy national cyber director testify before a House Homeland Security Committee panel on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Stefanie Tompkins, Defense Innovation Unit Director Michael Brown and Undersecretary of Defense Heidi Shyu Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency Director, Defense Innovation Unit Directorand Undersecretary of Defense testify before a Senate Armed Services Committee panel on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.

Secure log off