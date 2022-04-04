A White House aide confirmed that the reception would take place Nov. 19.

Naomi Biden, 28, is a lawyer in Washington and the daughter of Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden and his first wife, Kathleen Buhle. In September, she announced her engagement to Peter Neal, 24, a student at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School, according to CNN.

Peter and I are endlessly grateful to my Nana and Pop for the opportunity to celebrate our wedding at the White House. We can’t wait to make our commitment to one another official and for what lies ahead. — Naomi Biden (@NaomiBiden) April 4, 2022

Michael LaRosa, a spokesman for Jill Biden, said the engaged couple and their parents are “still in the planning stages” and will announce further details in the coming months.

“Consistent with other private events hosted by the First Family and following the traditions of previous White House wedding festivities in prior Administrations, the Biden family will be paying for the wedding activities that occur at the White House,” LaRosa said in a statement.

Since the early 1800s, there have been 18 documented weddings at the White House that have been hosted by a sitting president or first lady, according to the White House Historical Association. Recent weddings include those of Lynda Bird Johnson, who was married in the East Room in 1967, and Tricia Nixon, who was married in the Rose Garden in 1971.

There have also been four instances where the wedding took place elsewhere but the reception was hosted at the White House. Most recently, Jenna Bush Hager, one of the daughters of President George W. Bush, held her wedding in Crawford, Tex., in May 2008 and celebrated with a White House reception the next month.