If Jackson is confirmed as expected, her ascent to the Supreme Court is likely to be a key element of Biden’s legacy, in no small part because he would be installing the first Black woman in the court’s more than two centuries of existence.

The confirmation battle shows how much more partisan Supreme Court nominations have become in recent decades. The late Justice Antonin Scalia, nominated by President Ronald Reagan, was confirmed 98 to 0 in 1986. The late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, nominated by President Bill Clinton, was confirmed 96 to 3 in 1993.