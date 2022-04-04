Welcome to Post Politics Now, a new live experience from The Washington Post that puts the day’s political headlines into context. Each weekday, we’ll guide you through the news from the White House, Capitol Hill and campaign trail with assists from some of the best political reporters in the business providing insights and analysis you won’t get elsewhere.

Today, Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson faces her first hurdle in the Senate, with the Judiciary Committee expected to deadlock 11-to-11 on President Biden’s pick. A tie will force an additional procedural vote to move the nomination forward in the full chamber, but Jackson remains on track to become the first Black woman to sit on the Supreme Court in its 233-year history. Look for her to be narrowly confirmed by the end of the week.

Your daily dashboard

  • 10 a.m.: The Senate Judiciary Committee holds a business meeting. On the agenda: a vote on whether to favorably recommend the Supreme Court nomination on Jackson. Watch live coverage here.
  • 1:45 p.m.: Biden delivers remarks on his administration’s “trucking action plan.” Watch live coverage here.
  • 2:45 p.m.: White House press secretary Jen Psaki conducts a briefing. Watch live coverage here.
  • 6 p.m.: House Republicans hold a news conference following a briefing by the National Border Patrol Council. Watch live coverage here.

7:10 a.m.
Robert Barnes: Jackson could have to wait awhile before taking her seat — If Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is confirmed to the Supreme Court this week, she’ll be in the unusual position of being something like a “justice-in-waiting.”That’s because Justice Stephen G. Breyer, the man she once worked for as a clerk and whose seat she would take, said his retirement will take place at the end of the current term.That usually is at the end of June or early July; Breyer has one last set of oral arguments this month. Then the court will continue rendering decisions in all the cases it has heard since October, including a challenge to Roe v. Wade.
Robert Barnes, Reporter covering the U.S. Supreme Court