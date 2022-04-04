Today, Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson faces her first hurdle in the Senate, with the Judiciary Committee expected to deadlock 11-to-11 on President Biden’s pick. A tie will force an additional procedural vote to move the nomination forward in the full chamber, but Jackson remains on track to become the first Black woman to sit on the Supreme Court in its 233-year history. Look for her to be narrowly confirmed by the end of the week.
On our radar: A push for hand counting ballots that could invite chaosReturn to menu
Allies of former president Donald Trump, who have pushed the false claim that voting machines were rigged to steal the 2020 election, are now pitching a return to the past: tallying results by hand.
The Post’s Rosalind S. Helderman, Amy Gardner and Emma Brown document the movement to return to the old-fashioned and largely obsolete method, noting that bills to require hand counting have been proposed in at least six state legislatures.
But here’s the rub, they write:
Experts say hand-counting ballots is so impractical that, if adopted, election results would be thrown into unimaginable chaos, inviting mass human error and delaying results — and potentially giving bad actors more time to slow or even block certification. Time and again, post-election audits have confirmed that machine counts are extremely accurate, and experts have said that there is no proof machines were hacked in 2020.
Analysis: Washington firms embrace pro bono work for UkraineReturn to menu
The hottest gig on K Street these days comes with no pay.
Writing in The Early 202, The Post’s Theodoric Meyer and Jacqueline Alemany document the maneuverings of Washington law and public relations firms to help Ukraine’s government and other Ukrainians for free. They note how different this is from a decade ago, when Ukrainian interests were shelling out millions of dollars for representation in Washington:
The eagerness of Washington’s consultant class to work for Ukraine has changed.“Ukraine, for lack of a better word, is hot right now,” said Ben Freeman, a research fellow at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft. “So there’s a huge reputational gain for lobbying and PR firms to be seen as working on behalf of Ukraine.”
On our radar: Not long ago, Supreme Court confirmations were far less partisanReturn to menu
By the end of the week, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is likely to be narrowly confirmed by the full Senate with little Republican support.
In her curtain-raiser on the week’s voting, which begins Monday morning in the Senate Judiciary Committee, The Post’s Seung Min Kim notes both the historic nature of President Biden’s nominee and how confirmation battles have become far more partisan in recent decades. Seung Min writes:
If Jackson is confirmed as expected, her ascent to the Supreme Court is likely to be a key element of Biden’s legacy, in no small part because he would be installing the first Black woman in the court’s more than two centuries of existence.The confirmation battle shows how much more partisan Supreme Court nominations have become in recent decades. The late Justice Antonin Scalia, nominated by President Ronald Reagan, was confirmed 98 to 0 in 1986. The late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, nominated by President Bill Clinton, was confirmed 96 to 3 in 1993.
Noted: Count Trump in on Palin’s bid for CongressReturn to menu
Sarah Palin, the former Alaska governor who became a political celebrity with her unsuccessful 2008 vice-presidential bid, offered an early endorsement of Donald Trump’s 2016 White House bid. On Sunday, Trump returned the favor, giving his “Complete and Total Endorsement” to Palin as she attempts a return to politics with a run for Alaska’s sole congressional seat.
The Post’s Hannah Knowles has details:
Palin announced Friday that she is running for the seat vacated by Republican Rep. Don Young, who died last month after representing Alaska for nearly a half-century. Trump’s approval could boost the former vice-presidential candidate’s standing in a field of more than 50 candidates.“Sarah shocked many when she endorsed me very early in 2016, and we won big,” Trump said in a statement. “Now, it’s my turn! Sarah has been a champion for Alaska values, Alaska energy, Alaska jobs, and the great people of Alaska.”Like Trump, Palin portrays herself as a brash voice against the establishment and the media, and the former president went on to praise Palin for standing up to “corruption” in government and the “Fake News.”
Take a look: On the Sunday shows, officials decry Russian atrocitiesReturn to menu
Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Department press secretary John Kirby were among the Biden administration officials who weighed in Sunday on the latest developments out of Ukraine. Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton also made an appearance, offering her views on President Biden’s leadership, among other things. Take a look at our video pulled together by The Post’s Joshua Carroll.
The latest: What additional U.S. sanctions could be directed at RussiaReturn to menu
Reports of civilian massacres in territory recaptured from Russia by Ukrainian troops has drawn international condemnation and prompted Biden administration officials to discuss intensifying their sanctions campaign against Russia.
The Post’s Jeff Stein and John Hudson report that the scope of the potential U.S. retaliatory measures is not exactly clear, but they take a look at what could be in the works. They write:
Senior Biden officials have previously discussed potentially devastating “secondary sanctions” that would target countries that continue to trade with Russia.The Biden administration could also impose sanctions on sectors of the Russian economy that it has not hit so far, including mining, transportation and additional areas of the Russian financial sector.
The latest: Raskin says holes remain in accounting for Trump’s Jan. 6 activitiesReturn to menu
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection clearly has a keen interest in the 7½-hour gap in phone logs in the official White House records from that day that were turned over by the National Archives.
On Sunday, Rep. Jamie B. Raskin (D-Md.), a member of the committee, explained why: While he and other committee members have been able to piece together some of President Donald Trump’s activities during that period based on other people’s interviews and depositions, holes remain.
The Post’s Amy B Wang recaps what Raskin had to say about the subject during a revelatory appearance on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” Amy writes:
When asked if the gap could possibly be due to incompetence rather than conspiracy, Raskin said the committee was taking that into account. He added, however, that “the gaps are suspiciously tailored to the heart of the events” of Jan. 6, including when several lawmakers later said they were pleading with Trump to intervene.Raskin noted that the committee was aware that the president took part in calls during that time, “but we have no comprehensive, fine-grained portrait of what was going on during that period, and that’s obviously of intense interest to us.”
On our radar: Romney’s intriguing calculus on the Jackson nominationReturn to menu
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) remains one of the very few members of the Senate who seemingly could still vote either way on the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson when it arrives on the chamber’s floor, probably later this week.
The Post’s Seung Min Kim, who has been closely tracking the fate of President Biden’s nominee, observes that Romney is sending clear signals that he is weighing not just Jackson’s qualifications and legal philosophy but also the historic nature of her nomination as the first Black woman who would serve on the Supreme Court.
Seung Min notes that Romney, who opposed Jackson’s nomination to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, has not bought into one of the key arguments that several of his GOP colleagues have seized upon to oppose Jackson’s ascension to the Supreme Court:
Many GOP senators have coalesced behind the view that Jackson, as a trial court judge, was too lenient in sentencing child pornography offenders, although experts have said Jackson’s record was in line with the norm. Romney has said GOP senators’ aggressive questions on that subject were “off course” and that there was “no ‘there’ there.”
