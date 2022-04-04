The big idea

Zelensky’s wrenching dilemma – how and when to negotiate with a ‘war criminal’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gave a glimpse Sunday into the balancing act he’s attempting on the world stage: denouncing Russian President Vladimir Putin for “genocide” and tarring him as untrustworthy while demanding face-to-face negotiations to end the war.

As grim reports of Russian atrocities piled up over the weekend, drawing international condemnation of Russia, Zelenzky told CBS News’ Face The Nation host Margaret Brennan: “This is genocide, the elimination of the whole nation and the people.”

Putin seeks “the destruction and extermination” of Ukraine’s diverse population, Zelensky said. “We are being destroyed and exterminated, and this is happening in the Europe of the 21st century. So this is the torture of the whole nation.”

As talks between Ukraine and Russia grope their way toward a possible end to the conflict, the United States and its allies have been sharpening their rhetoric against Putin. President Biden has called him a war criminal. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has done so as well.

Negotiating amid the horror

For anyone questioning in light of Moscow’s actions whether there is value in negotiating with Putin, Zelensky gave a pretty wrenching explanation to CBS. Simply put, he has to set aside his personal revulsion toward Putin and Russian violence in Ukraine.

“As the president of Ukraine, there cannot be just my personal view about President Putin and a dialogue with the Russian Federation. I have to stand for the interests of my country,” he said.

“It's difficult to say how, after all, what has been done, we can have any kind of negotiations with Russia. That's on the personal level,” he said. “But, as a president, I have to do it. Any war has to end, just end.”

“There is no any other way [sic]. This, I'm saying as a president. There's no any other way [sic], but the dialogue, if we don't want hundreds of thousands, millions to die,” Zelensky told CBS.

Zelensky’s mind-set matters. I wrote last week that diplomatic negotiations in large part reflect how warring parties think they’re doing on the battlefield, and whether they think they have more to gain through more fighting versus a negotiated settlement.

The Ukrainian leader’s wartime leadership has in some ways complicated his position: He has harnessed Ukrainian battlefield heroics and a sense of national identity to galvanize resistance to Russia. Those same forces could make it harder for him to compromise with Putin.

My colleagues Paul Sonne, Shane Harris, Michael Birnbaum and Souad Mekhennet did a superb job over the weekend of breaking down Zelensky’s balancing act and the potential political peril he faces at home.

“Now, as the war grinds on in its sixth week and peace talks between Ukrainian and Russian negotiators continue, Zelensky faces a new set of challenges. He must keep up morale and the will to fight amid battlefield casualties, economic devastation and vast civilian suffering. He must retain the confidence of Western nations that Ukraine can prevail to ensure weapons keep flowing.”

“But as time goes on he must also figure out what if any sort of political agreement with Moscow to end the war will be acceptable to a Ukrainian population riding high after repelling Russian forces in many areas and feeling inspired to resist by his own actions and words. Compromises may also be more difficult after evidence mounted Sunday of Russian atrocities against Ukrainian civilians following the retreat from the Kyiv region, sparking public revulsion.”

Bringing the war to an end

On NBC’s Meet The Press, Secretary of State Antony Blinken laid out a rationale similar to Zelensky’s when host Chuck Todd asked whether widely reported Russian battlefield setbacks might make negotiations with Putin less appealing.

The Russian leader has refused to meet face to face with Zelensky, Blinken noted.

“Here's the thing: Even though he's been set back, even though I believe this is already a strategic defeat for Vladimir Putin, the death and destruction that he is wreaking every single day in Ukraine, the images on our TVs and on social media every single day, are terrible,” Blinken said. “And so, there's also a strong interest in bringing those to an end.”

That’s also where Zelensky’s negotiations with the United States and its allies come in, notably on the question of providing Ukraine with “security guarantees” to deter future Russian attacks. But that’ll be for another column.

What’s happening now

Senate starts voting on Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court bid

“The Senate Judiciary Committee kicked off the action at 10 a.m., with its 22 members debating Jackson’s credentials and qualifications for sitting on the nation’s highest court. Jackson, 51, was confirmed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit less than a year ago after nearly a decade as a federal trial court judge in Washington,” Seung Min Kim reports.

Biden decries Putin as a ‘war criminal’

“Biden also said he’s seeking more sanctions, remarks that comes as the United States and European countries are threatening to impose more financial and political costs on Russia in response to scenes of horror as Ukraine recaptures more territory near the capital,” Miriam Berger, Rachel Pannett, Jennifer Hassan, Annabelle Timsit and Brittany Shammas report.

More key updates:

No Trump endorsement yet in Ohio Senate race, but Cruz weighs in

“No one in the crowded Ohio Republican Senate race has yet to secure a coveted endorsement from former president Donald Trump. But Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) weighed in on Monday, throwing his support to Josh Mandel,” John Wagner and Mariana Alfaro report.

Shanghai to extend lockdown of 26 million people as it reviews coronavirus test results

“The country sent the military and thousands of healthcare workers into Shanghai to help carry out COVID-19 tests for all of its 26 million residents on Monday, in one of the country’s biggest-ever public health responses,” Reuters's David Kirton reports.

California police search for shooters who killed 6, hurt 12

“Sacramento police said they were searching for at least two people who opened fire around 2 a.m. Sunday on the outskirts of the city’s downtown entertainment district, anchored by the Golden One Arena that hosts concerts and the NBA’s Sacramento Kings,” the Associated Press's Adam Beam reports.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

Bucha massacre tests Europe’s ‘red lines’ on Russian energy

“Europe is united in its outrage over evidence of alleged Russian atrocities in Ukraine. But the European Union is not sure what it is willing to do about it, especially when it comes to energy,” Emily Rauhala, Rick Noack and Isaac Stanley-Becker report.

In France : “With scenes of the devastation splashed across newspapers, French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday indications of ‘war crimes’ in Ukraine warranted new sanctions and that he will work with Germany and other E.U. partners to move forward on the issue on Russian oil and coal.”

In Germany : “ German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said Sunday that Bucha had put energy sanctions on the table , but other Germany leaders later suggested an energy embargo is unlikely — prompting Poland’s prime minister : “, but other Germany leaders later suggested an energy embargo is unlikely — prompting Poland’s prime minister call out Berlin for being an E.U. holdout.”

In Italy: “Italy’s foreign minister said Monday that the country will not veto sanctions on Russian gas.”

… and beyond

Dems plot spring sprint for party-line spending deal with Manchin

“With their 50-member majority poised to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court by the end of the week, Democrats say they will quickly turn to trying to rebuild the bill once known as Build Back Better. But rather than a redux of the slow-motion collapse of that $1.7 trillion plan, they say they’ll swiftly meet Manchin where he is,” Politico's Burgess Everett reports.

The big data machine driving online sports betting

“The use of Big Data allows DraftKings and FanDuel to optimize for addiction. Betting companies track users’ activity on the platform, receive other information from third-party data broker exchanges, and assemble detailed files on users. They then identify addictive traits through behavioral profiling, targeting high-risk gamblers with marketing and other promotional schemes to draw them back to the platform. It’s the surveillance model of social media giants, except instead of an attention drain to feed that addiction, this drain is purely financial,” the American Prospect's Luke Goldstein writes.

A new era: “In today’s world of online betting, gamblers aren’t stalked by a bookie or a loan shark, threatening to break their kneecaps unless they cough up the debt. Instead, they’re surveilled by algorithmic software that constantly feeds their worst compulsions.”

The Biden agenda

Biden to detail plans to tackle U.S. trucking challenges

“Biden will provide details on Monday of his administration’s plans to step up the number of truck drivers by drawing in more women and veterans, as the White House moves to strengthen national supply chains,” Reuters's Nandita Bose reports.

Republican states sue to stop Biden admin’s lifting of Title 42 border policy

“The attorneys general of Arizona, Louisiana and Missouri are suing over the move to end Title 42, which was implemented by the Trump administration in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and allows for the rapid expulsion of migrants at the border, on May 23,” Fox News's Adam Shaw reports.

Biden cites economic gains, but voters see much more to do

“For Biden, convincing Americans of the progress made in the economic recovery only serves as a salient reminder of how much further the country has to go,” the AP's Josh Boak, Zeke Miller and Chris Megerian report.

“At times, Biden’s bifurcated messaging — like the state of the economy itself — can seem like a jumble of contradictions. It leaves voters to piece together their own opinions — potentially to the president’s political peril.”

Worker shortage thwarts Biden’s “millions” of jobs pledge

“Job potential from building out clean energy and 'onshoring’ — bringing home — overseas manufacturing hasn't panned out or has been overstated. [Biden's] words have been more political statement than governing result,” Axios's Sarah Mucha and Neil Irwin report.

Obama to return to White House to celebrate health care reform

“Former President Barack Obama will return to the White House on Tuesday for the first time since he left office to promote the Affordable Care Act in an event alongside President Joe Biden,” NBC News's Mike Memoli reports.

Why the Russian military is bogged down by logistics in Ukraine, visualized

“The Russian military was built for quick and overwhelming firepower, experts say, but its weakness is logistics. And on the roads of Ukraine a month after the first invasion, that weakness is showing,” our colleagues Bonnie Berkowitz and Artur Galocha report.

Hot on the left

The abortion underground: How a covert network of activists is preparing for a post-Roe future

“For many Americans, Roe already feels meaningless. Nearly 90 percent of U.S. counties lack a clinic that offers abortions. States have passed more than 1,300 restrictions on abortion since it was made a constitutional right; for people struggling to get by, those restrictions can be insurmountable,” Jessica Bruder writes for the Atlantic.

“A sprawling grassroots infrastructure has already grown in the cracks created by such challenges, even with Roe still the law of the land…This improvised safety net doesn’t catch everyone, though. Below the grass roots is the underground: a small network of community providers who connect with abortion seekers by word of mouth. This network, too, is growing. Its ranks include midwives, herbalists, doulas, and educators. When necessary, they are often willing to work around the law.”

Hot on the right

The Secret Service has been paying over $30K per month for Malibu mansion to protect Hunter Biden

“Hunter Biden is apparently spending his father's presidency living in luxury in Malibu — and so is his taxpayer-funded security detail,” ABC News's Josh Margolin, John Santucci, and Soo Rin Kim report. Hunter Biden's security detail has been staying in a Malibu mansion for nearly a year, sources familiar with the matter told ABC.

Why so swanky? “The agency responsible for protecting the president and his family — among other ranking government officials — selected the property in order to be located as close as possible to Biden's own rented mansion where he is paying about $20,000 a month according to property listings, sources told ABC News.”

Standard procedure : Retired senior Secret Service agent Don Mihalek said the arrangement is nothing new, but that the current housing market has significantly driven up the cost of protecting the First Family. “'Typically, wherever a protectee sets up their residence, the Secret Service is forced to find someplace to rent nearby at market value, Mihalek said, noting that the agency is also renting out properties to protect President Joe Biden's residences in Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.” : Retired senior Secret Service agentsaid the arrangement is nothing new, but that the current housing market has significantly driven up the cost of protecting the First Family.

“'Typically, wherever a protectee sets up their residence, the Secret Service is forced to find someplace to rent nearby at market value, Mihalek said, noting that the agency is also renting out properties to protect President Joe Biden's residences in Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.”

Today in Washington

At 1:45 p.m., Biden will deliver remarks on the supply chain with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

