The patter kept rolling — maybe China was happiest, maybe Russia (of course), maybe Iran. But the reality was already out there, floating in the room apparently unnoticed by the president who had worked so hard to deny it and by observers who understood it solely as a statement of fact.

This comment, though, may be important some months from now in a very different context. Does it prove, beyond reasonable doubt, that Trump knew his false claims about the election were false? Will the admission that he lost someday convince a jury that the president of the United States committed a crime?

No jury may ever be asked that question. It’s not clear where the investigation into the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, will lead, or if the House select committee’s probe or a separate Justice Department investigation will result in federal charge. There are civil suits, as well, in which judges have already elevated this same point: Did Trump know?

Trump has worked very hard to demonstrate that he doesn’t actually think he lost. From the first hours after polls closed Nov. 3, 2020, he claimed that the election was being taken away from him, insisting in the middle of the night that, frankly, he did win after all. Then, as is well established, he spent months repeating the same claim with a rotating cast of evidence: He won, the election was stolen, the world would see soon enough.

His reasons for doing so are not primarily legal. It’s useful for him to have his base think the election was stolen; the post-election period has been very lucrative for Trump, something that would not be the case had he simply recognized the reality of his situation. It’s also useful for his vanity that he should convince himself that he didn’t actually lose.

But this pattern may nonetheless be a central part of a criminal defense. As I noted when the select committee first argued that Trump had violated the law in trying to overturn the election, his culpability in setting the conditions by which the riot at the Capitol unfolded depends largely on whether he thought that the election truly had been stolen. If he called people to come to Washington and pressure Congress because he sincerely thought American democracy had been disrupted, that may convince jurors or a judge that he didn’t act with corrupt intent. To oversimplify, it’s a bit like the difference between finding a $20 bill on the ground and taking one from a cash register.

So these glimmers in which he acknowledges reality seem important: when Trump admitted in an interview last year that “we didn’t win” — quickly qualifying his comment with “we’ll see what happens” — or when he stated last December that the wall on the border with Mexico would have been finished “had we won the election.” These are flashes of reality.

This is probably not enough. There have been other glimmers elsewhere, of course, even before the riot. In a fascinating article published the day before the riot — titled “Trump privately admits it’s over, but wants to brawl for attention” — confidential sources told Politico that Trump was “disappointed we lost.” Other sources, though, said that Trump “accepts [the election results], but he doesn’t believe them.” Even in the White House, there was apparent uncertainty about Trump’s state of mind.

Alyssa Farah, who worked for Trump in the weeks after the election, suggested in an interview last year that Trump knew he lost — until he was convinced otherwise.

“He knew. He told me shortly after that he knew he lost,” she said. “But then, you know, folks got around him, they got information in front of him, and I think his mind genuinely might have been changed about that, and that’s scary because he did lose.”

However uncomplimentary, this is also a generous interpretation. Trump certainly wanted to think he didn’t lose and was likely very receptive to such claims. Perhaps he managed to convince himself that there were real questions. This was the argument his attorney John Eastman made in rejecting an argument that he and Trump had been conspiring to violate the law (and therefore that his communications with Trump should be covered by attorney-client privilege): Trump was hearing from lots of people that the election was stolen, information he balanced against advisers telling him it wasn’t.

What this ignores, of course, is that Trump spent months claiming that the election would be stolen, claims for which there was no evidence. He said over and over that mail-in ballots were suspect when there was no reason to assume they would be, and he and his team made outlandish claims about random incidents to reinforce that skepticism. There has been no evidence of any substantial fraud since the election occurred, but Trump was making the same claims about fraud even before it did, evidence that the point was sowing doubt, not revealing truth.

Eastman’s effort to block investigators from seeing his communication with Trump was rejected by U.S. District Judge David O. Carter because Carter found it likely that Trump had violated federal law in making the Jan. 6 riot possible. To bolster his argument, Carter pointed to a very specific incident as revealing that Trump knew very well that he intended not to right a historic wrong (reject an election tainted by fraud) but instead to retain power unlawfully.

On Jan. 2, 2021, Trump called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and pressured him to treat the results in his state as uncertain or invalid. He presented a number of claims about fraud that were unsubstantiated, insignificant or both. Ultimately, though, he simply asked that Raffensperger come up with enough votes to give him the victory.

“So what are we going to do here, folks?” Trump asked at one point. “I only need 11,000 votes. Fellas, I need 11,000 votes. Give me a break.”

This doesn’t prove that Trump knew he lost, but it does strongly suggest that he aimed to hold power without respect to laws. He just wanted Raffensperger to declare that 11,000-odd votes had been found, somehow, and that Trump won. It wasn’t that Trump thought there was specifically that number of fraudulent votes at issue; it was that he needed those votes to hold power. To extend the analogy above, it’s like trying to convince a store clerk that you paid with a $50 instead of a $20, and when that doesn’t work, just demanding a $20 anyway.

It may never be the case that a jury or a judge evaluates this question to adjudicate Trump’s guilt in attempting to overthrow the election. But it is an interesting question worth evaluating anyway: Could you prove the intent Trump had in amplifying false claims about the election? There’s little to no reason to give Trump the benefit of the doubt, but that’s not the question.

“Who can see into a man’s heart and know his thoughts?” the Bible says. “Only the spirit that dwells within the man.”