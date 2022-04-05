You would be forgiven for assuming that the budget submitted by President Biden includes an increase in defense spending. There were plenty of headlines to that effect, after all, and the top-line number — $773 billion — is both an increase over last year and the most in history.

And yet, there were House Republicans, suggesting the opposite.

"Our servicemen and women deserve better from their Commander-in-Chief. Cutting our military and defense spending signals weakness to our foreign adversaries and further threatens our national security.” @RepStefanik https://t.co/VmtorWwUvc pic.twitter.com/BAaQSxoid3 — Armed Services GOP (@HASCRepublicans) April 4, 2022

How does an increase in spending become “cutting our military and defense spending?” Through the combined magic of inflation and rhetoric.

If you click through to the list of quotes from members of the House Armed Services Committee, you see that the complaint isn’t that there’s an increase, it’s that the increase isn’t big enough — given the rise in inflation seen in 2022.

So Rep. Scott DesJarlais (R-Tenn.) isn’t complaining about no increase, he’s complaining that the proposal “only increases defense spending by four percent over fiscal year 2022.” Rep. Trent Kelly (R-Miss.) isn’t objecting to more money being spent, but that the proposal “does not meet the 5 percent increase over inflation which means China and Russia continue and this is a dangerous time and we need to continue to raise that.” Or, as Rep. Mark Green (R-Tenn.) put it, the proposal “is a far cry from the real dollars increase our men and women in uniform need.”

“Real dollars” is a very specific term for this conversation. Real dollars are dollars adjusted for inflation, as compared with nominal dollars, which is the actual figure being suggested.

Data from the Office of Management and Budget shows the difference. Here’s defense spending past and into fiscal year 2023 across all categories since 1940.

And here is that spending once adjusted for inflation. Here, we’ve used the consumer price index (CPI) to convert budgeted spending into 2021 dollars. We don’t have an annual CPI value for 2022 yet, so this uses the first two months of the year. There’s also no CPI value for 2023 (since it hasn’t yet happened), so the increase is estimated based on the 2017 to 2021 period (plus those two months in 2022).

The shape of the line better captures spending (especially in World War II) but also still shows an increase.

Why? Because we’re using different estimates for likely inflation this year. Concern about the spending power of the money allocated to defense began late last month, in part as a function of a report from McKinsey & Co. that showed how different rates of inflation would affect that pool of budgeted money. If Biden’s budget increases spending less than inflation, then the military can buy less than it could in prior years.

That’s an important if. The report notes that the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) expects 5.4 percent inflation this year, a bit higher than the 4 percent increase Biden proposed and than the estimates used for the graph above. If inflation hits 7 percent for the year, that spending power decreases further. If, however, inflation recedes, so does the argument.

A lot of this is just politics. Republicans advocated for a 5 percent increase on top of inflation, so even a 4 percent increase wouldn’t have met their stated targets. Elevating this debate also focuses again on inflation, an obviously problematic subject for the administration.

It’s useful to remember that this change sits on top of big increases in military spending over the past 20 years. In 2014, the CBO examined the increase in funding since 2000, isolating spending on personnel and operations in particular.

“About two-thirds of the $117 billion real increase in the budget went for the following activities,” the report stated: “procurement; O&M costs for the Defense Health Program; research, development, test, and evaluation; the basic allowance for housing; fuel; and basic pay for active-duty military personnel.” Last year, Biden signed legislation increasing pay for members of the military by 2.7 percent. The McKinsey report worries that inflation will put pressure on the government to increase salaries further, in an effort to keep up with costs — but thereby further dropping how far military spending goes.

In sum, then, the highlighted quote from House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) is wrong: Spending isn’t being cut. But, depending on how inflation evolves, the amount that the government gets for its spending may, in fact, decrease — though it’s not clear how much.

Inflation plus rhetoric equals rhetorical inflation. As it always was.

