It involves who is eligible to buy health plans with federal subsidies through HealthCare.gov, the federal ACA insurance marketplace that opened in 2014, or similar marketplaces in states that operate their own.

For the most part, those marketplaces are open to U.S. residents who do not have access to health benefits through a job. However, the law also contains a provision that lets people buy ACA health plans even if they have a job that offers health benefits. They can do that if monthly premiums would require them to spend roughly 10 percent or more of their household income on that coverage.

The wrinkle has been that, in calculating how big a bite an employers’ health plan would take out of a worker’s income, the amount has taken into account only the premiums for an individual insurance policy — not a policy that covers a workers’ spouse or children, too.