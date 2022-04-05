Welcome to Post Politics Now, a new live experience from The Washington Post that puts the day’s political headlines into context. Each weekday, we’ll guide you through the news from the White House, Capitol Hill and campaign trail with assists from some of the best political reporters in the business providing insights and analysis.
Your daily dashboard
Analysis: Did Ginni Thomas advocate for an insurrection?
Much has been said about Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, in the wake of revelations that she repeatedly pressed then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows through text messages to pursue efforts to support President Donald Trump’s claims that he lost the 2020 election through fraud.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) has accused Ginni Thomas of “advocating for an insurrection,” while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) called her “an admitted and proud contributor to a coup.”
Writing in the Fact Checker, The Post’s Glenn Kessler notes that:
There is no question that the texts — 29 were supplied by Meadows to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack — show that Thomas believed in and touted a series of Four Pinocchio claims about alleged election fraud.
But are Klobuchar and Pelosi overstating the case? You can read Glenn’s full fact-check here and see what conclusion he reaches.
This just in: With Obama looking on, Biden to announce sought-after tweak to ACA rules
Obama’s return to the White House on Tuesday will have obvious political overtones, but there’s also substance to the event: Biden plans to announce a tweak to federal rules long sought by advocates that would allow millions of additional families to buy health plans through the insurance marketplaces created under the Affordable Care Act.
The Post’s Amy Goldstein reports that tweak involves what is known in health-policy circles as the ACA’s “family glitch.” Amy explains:
It involves who is eligible to buy health plans with federal subsidies through HealthCare.gov, the federal ACA insurance marketplace that opened in 2014, or similar marketplaces in states that operate their own.For the most part, those marketplaces are open to U.S. residents who do not have access to health benefits through a job. However, the law also contains a provision that lets people buy ACA health plans even if they have a job that offers health benefits. They can do that if monthly premiums would require them to spend roughly 10 percent or more of their household income on that coverage.The wrinkle has been that, in calculating how big a bite an employers’ health plan would take out of a worker’s income, the amount has taken into account only the premiums for an individual insurance policy — not a policy that covers a workers’ spouse or children, too.
You can read Amy’s full story here.
The latest: Pelosi voices support for Senate deal on covid funding
In a statement late Monday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) expressed support for a bipartisan deal reached in the Senate for $10 billion in additional funding for the U.S. coronavirus response.
Her announcement, which landed in our inboxes shortly before midnight, sets up an interesting dynamic in the House, where many Democrats are already complaining about the lack of new funding for the global response to the pandemic, which Biden officials have said is critical to protect Americans from the emergence of new, potentially dangerous variants in other parts of the world.
“With the bipartisan agreement reached today in the Senate, the Congress moves closer to delivering urgently needed funding for President Biden’s pandemic response,” Pelosi said in her statement. “The House looks forward to considering this urgent package upon its passage in the Senate and sending it to the President’s desk for signature.”
Pelosi also noted her disappointment about the lack of global funding but suggested pursuing that in separate legislation. “No one is safe until everyone is safe — and House Democrats will continue fighting for more funding to vaccinate the world,” she wrote.
The Post’s Dan Diamond has details about what’s in the Senate package:
It would enable U.S. officials to purchase more therapeutics, tests, vaccines and other supplies, after the White House repeatedly warned that it needed more funding for those priorities. The legislation also calls on federal officials to invest at least $5 billion to develop and procure therapeutics, and at least $750 million in efforts to fight future variants and to build vaccine manufacturing capacity.
You can read Dan’s full story here.
Noted: To Rep. Greene, GOP supporters of Jackson are 'pro-pedophile'
Sens. Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) and Mitt Romney (Utah) have broken with fellow Republicans to support the nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. That is not sitting well with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who in her short time in Congress has established herself as a rabble-rousing promoter of conspiracy theories and misinformation.
Greene went on Twitter on Monday night, following a procedural vote on Jackson’s nomination, to declare that the trio of Republican senators are “pro-pedophile.”
“At this point, the line is clearly drawn when it comes to voting to confirm #KJB or not,” Greene opined. “You are either a Senator that supports child rapists, child pornography, and the most vile child predators. Or you are a Senator who protects children and votes NO to KJB!”
Greene’s tweets referred to a GOP line of attack that Jackson, as a federal trial court judge, had been too lenient in sentencing in child pornography cases. During Jackson’s confirmation hearing, representatives of the American Bar Association testified that the judge was actually very much in the mainstream when it came to handing out such sentences.
Romney has been particularly outspoken in his pushback against the Republican line of attack. He said last week that GOP senators’ aggressive questions on that subject were “off course” and that there was “no ‘there’ there.”
On our radar: Jackson on track for confirmation with some bipartisan support
Democrats have been eager to put a bipartisan stamp of approval on a Supreme Court nominee whom many Republicans have eagerly painted as soft on crime.
On Monday, Democrats got what they wanted, as the number of Republicans voicing support for the nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson grew to three. Sens. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) and Mitt Romney (Utah) become the second and third Republicans to announce support for Jackson, joining Sen. Susan Collins (Maine), who publicly backed the judge last month.
The Post’s Mike DeBonis and Seung Min Kim recount the latest steps in the historic nomination of Jackson, who would be the first Black woman to sit on the Supreme Court in its 233-year history:
All 50 members of the Democratic caucus also backed Jackson in a 53-to-47 procedural vote Monday evening, but the late-breaking support of the two GOP senators represented a minor triumph for President Biden and congressional Democrats.
You can read Mike and Seung Min’s full story here.
Noted: How Trump's grievances are roiling Michigan's GOP
Former president Donald Trump put on a show of force last week in a Detroit suburb, drawing an adoring throng of 5,000 supporters who cheered his familiar — but false — claims that the 2020 presidential election was “rigged” and “stolen.”
The scene, however, belied a state of conflict and disorder roiling the Republican Party in Michigan, The Post’s Matthew Brown writes. In fact, Trump’s support of a growing list of local and statewide candidates pushing his election falsehoods has frustrated many Republican leaders. Matthew reports:
While party strategists and donors in the state mobilize for a competitive fight over control of the Michigan legislature, Trump’s preferred candidates have struggled to raise funds while Democratic rivals amass cash advantages. Moreover, some Republican leaders say, the spread of election conspiracies is alienating swing voters and undermining public trust of elections.
You can read Matthew’s full story here.