Today, former president Barack Obama returns to the White House for the first time since moving out in early 2017 to make way for the arrival of Donald Trump. Obama’s appearance, steeped in political theater, comes as Democrats are looking for a spark heading into the midterm elections. But there’s also some substance here: Obama will join President Biden in the Rose Garden for an announcement expanding access to coverage under the Affordable Care Act, Obama’s signature health-care law signed in 2010.

Annie Linskey: It’s complicated — Former president Barack Obama, 60, and President Biden, 79, have long had a complex relationship. When Obama chose Joe Biden as his running mate in 2008, it gave Obama much-needed stature while reviving Biden’s national profile. The two were famously close in the White House, but as Obama’s presidency drew to a close, many believed that Obama wanted Hillary Clinton as his would-be successor, to the frustration of Biden’s circle.After Biden launched his own presidential run in 2019, he rarely appeared with Obama, in part because of the coronavirus but also to avoid being overshadowed — a pattern that has continued during Biden’s first year-plus in office. But now, as Democrats confront a difficult landscape in the November midterms, Obama’s appeal looms large, especially his ability to generate excitement among the party faithful and his popularity among Black voters.You can read my story about Obama’s return to the White House here.
