And that’s just one of the reasons Alaska is so interesting to watch this year. Here’s why the midterm contests there are especially worth your attention.

1. Palin is going to test Trump’s endorsement in a big way

Palin is the highest-profile candidate he has gotten behind. But she could lose. More than 50 candidates are running for Alaska’s one House seat, which is open for the first time in nearly 50 years after longtime Republican congressman Don Young died.



That includes some long shots — among them a man legally named Santa Claus who is a city council member in North Pole, Alaska — as well as former Young staffers. Another big name in the race is Nick Begich: He’s a Republican who comes from a prominent Democratic political family in Alaska. (The competitive field is mostly Republican, given Alaska’s rightward lean. But, fascinatingly, the Democrat who first ran against Young in 1973 is running again: 89-year-old Emil Notti, reports Anchorage Daily News.)

Palin is a household name nationally, but what does that mean in Alaska? She last held office in 2009, when she suddenly resigned as governor; Politico reports that left a bad taste in voters’ mouths. She also recently lost her libel case against the New York Times, and Fox News cut its contract with her years ago. But when it comes to local Alaska issues, she arguably doesn’t have a lot of recent experience or involvement on which to run.

There’s a special election in August for Young’s seat, and then another in November. And Trump’s highest-profile endorsement of the political season could lose before the midterms really get started.

2. Trump is trying to take Alaska’s Republican senator out of politics

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R) voted to impeach Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol events, and she has since been among his biggest targets. She’s up for reelection this year, and he endorsed another Republican, Kelly Tshibaka. That’s a not-insignificant move in state that voted for him over Biden by 10 points. The Alaska Republican Party also endorsed Tshibaka over Murkowski.



But Murkowski is still competitive. She has survived challenges from the right before: In 2010, she famously lost a primary, then won a write-in in the general election to keep her seat. She’s raising a lot of money, and Senate Republicans in Washington support her. (It’s one of several fascinating splits this election season between the Republican establishment and the grass roots.)

But a big reason that Murkowski could win has to do with the third and final reason on our list that Alaska is so competitive.

3. Alaskans will rank their choices on their ballots

In 2020, Alaskans approved combining two new ways to vote, making a major change that democracy-reform advocates celebrated as a way to give more moderate candidates a chance to win.



First, instead of a Republican primary and Democratic primary, candidates will run in an all-party primary. The top four vote-getters go to the general election, regardless of party.

Second, in the general election, Alaskans will rank their first four choices. (There is also a fifth space for write-in candidates.) If no candidate gets a majority of the vote, the last place candidate is eliminated, and her votes get distributed to whoever her supporters ranked as their second choice. And on it goes until one candidate has a winner.

This is called ranked-choice voting, and some democracy-reform experts hope it can take some of the extreme partisanship out of politics. (Though one of the biggest knocks against the method is that it’s confusing.)



Maine was the first to adopt ranked-choice voting statewide. It has expanded to more than a dozen cities, including in New York City’s mayoral race. Proponents say it rewards candidates who reach out to a diverse group of voters: When ranked-choice voting launched in Maine, for example, several 2018 gubernatorial candidates reached out to their opponents’ supporters, asking to be ranked as their second choice.

“Ranked-choice voting is great at finding the majority-preferred winner,” Deb Otis, a researcher at the nonpartisan group FairVote, which advocates for ranked-choice voting, told The Post’s Harry Stevens last year.

In Alaska, that could weaken farther-right candidates like Palin, who presumably has a devoted but narrow base. And it could strengthen more-moderate candidates, like Murkowski, who has had appeal with independent and some Democratic voters.