Because Romney had voted against Jackson for a seat on an appeals court last year, and …

Because it means Jackson will get at least as many crossover votes from Republicans — three — as she did in her previous confirmation.

Both have happened only once in the past half-century, and back then it was under highly unusual circumstances.

The three crossover votes Jackson will get from Republicans will come from Romney and Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Susan Collins (R-Maine). Generally speaking, justices who were confirmed to lower courts and then to the Supreme Court lose opposition-party votes in the process. Amy Coney Barrett got three Democratic votes for an appeals court and then zero for the Supreme Court. Brett M. Kavanaugh went from four down to one. Sonia Sotomayor went from 25 Republican votes in 1988 to nine in 2009.

Most other justices had been previously confirmed to lower courts either via voice vote or unanimous consent (a much more common practice back in less-polarized times) — meaning there’s no direct comparison between their lower-court confirmations and their Supreme Court confirmations.

Neil M. Gorsuch, for instance, was confirmed via unanimous consent in 2006 but then received three Democratic votes in 2017 (when Democrats cried foul over Senate Republicans having not allowed hearings for President Barack Obama’s nominee to the same seat). Samuel Alito was confirmed by unanimous consent in 1990 and then got four Democratic votes in 2006. Clarence Thomas and Robert Bork were confirmed to lower courts by voice votes, then received limited crossover support for the Supreme Court. (Bork’s nomination was defeated, with even six Republicans voting against him.)

To find the only other example of a Supreme Court nominee with matching levels of crossover support from a previous confirmation, you have to go back to 1980 and 1994.

Stephen G. Breyer — the justice Jackson would replace — received 31 GOP votes for an appeals court in 1980 and then 33 for the Supreme Court in 1994. In both cases, of course, he was overwhelmingly confirmed — 80-10 and then 87-9 — making this a relatively easy vote for all involved.

This also appears to be the last time a senator went from voting against a nominee for a lower court to voting for for the Supreme Court. There were four of those senators, and three of them were Democrats. The Democrats’ reasons for having opposed Breyer the first time: They were upset about how the nomination was handled (including holding a committee vote by telephone) and also about a deal that had been cut with Republicans to win Breyer’s confirmation. President Jimmy Carter had just lost an election, and Breyer was the only nominee allowed to go through during the lame-duck session, while 17 others were kicked to the Reagan administration.

The only opposition-party senator to go from opposing Breyer in 1980 to supporting him in 1994 was Sen. John Danforth (R-Mo.), making him about the only true analog to Romney in recent history.

Since then, both appeals court confirmations and Supreme Court confirmations have become much more routinely contentious (the latter especially so, given the stakes).

In voting to confirm Jackson, Romney replaces Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), who supported her last time around. As The Post’s Seung Min Kim reported before Romney confirmed his plans, the senator from Utah was heavily courted by religious-freedom activists who liked her record, and he was sharply critical of how Republicans questioned Jackson at her hearings. Romney’s support also comes despite his having opposed most of Biden’s judicial nominees (unlike Graham, Murkowski and Collins).

Both that and the GOP’s pushback on Jackson makes Romney’s decision more significant. It was expected that Jackson would be confirmed, given Democrats’ effective majority. But now she’ll do so with at least as much bipartisan support as for her previous confirmation — only the second time that has happened in at least the last 50 years. She’ll also apparently do so with the same number of votes: 53.