Post Politics Now Biden to highlight postal reform as focus continues on accomplishments

Key updates
On our radar: What to expect when lawmakers face off against Big Oil
Noted: A night at Mar-a-Lago highlights false 2020 election fraud claims
On our radar: What’s in the bill reforming the Postal Service
President Biden delivers remarks during an event on the Affordable Care Act and lowering health-care costs for families in the East Room of the White House on Tuesday. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)
By John Wagner
and 
Mariana Alfaro
 
Today at 7:36 a.m. EDT
Today, President Biden is hosting a signing ceremony for a bipartisan bill overhauling the U.S. Postal Service as the White House continues an attempted focus ahead of the midterm elections on things Biden and the Democrats have managed to get done. That’s not to say all is going well: an already pared back covid-funding bill has stalled in the Senate. Meanwhile, the Democratic-led House is expected to vote Wednesday to cite two more former Trump officials with contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate with the probe of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

Your daily dashboard

  • 10:30 a.m. Eastern: The House Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations of the Committee on Energy and Commerce holds a hearing titled “Gouged at the Gas Station: Big Oil and America’s Pain at the Pump.” Watch live coverage here.
  • 12:45 p.m. Eastern: Biden addresses a conference of the North America’s Building Trades Unions in Washington. Watch live coverage here.
  • 2:30 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds a news briefing. Watch live coverage here.
  • 4:15 p.m. Eastern: Biden signs into law the Postal Service Reform Act of 2022. Watch live coverage here.

