Post Politics Now Biden to highlight postal reform as focus continues on accomplishments

Today, President Biden is hosting a signing ceremony for a bipartisan bill overhauling the U.S. Postal Service as the White House continues an attempted focus ahead of the midterm elections on things Biden and the Democrats have managed to get done. That’s not to say all is going well: an already pared back covid-funding bill has stalled in the Senate. Meanwhile, the Democratic-led House is expected to vote Wednesday to cite two more former Trump officials with contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate with the probe of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.
What to expect when lawmakers face off against Big Oil
The title of a high-profile hearing Wednesday on Capitol Hill is hardly subtle: “Gouged at the Gas Station: Big Oil and America’s Pain at the Pump.”
Writing in The Daily 202, Theodoric Meyer and Jacqueline Alemany describe what’s expected to transpire:
Lawmakers fed up with high gas prices will get the chance to vent their frustrations this morning as the chief executives of six major oil companies hit the Hill.The House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing is the latest effort by Democratic lawmakers and the Biden administration to demonstrate to voters that they’re working to bring down prices at the pump amid fears in the party that inflation could contribute to heavy losses in the midterm elections.
The prepared remarks of Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.), the committee’s chairman, offer a flavor of what you’ll hear.
“We are here today to get answers from the Big Oil companies about why they are ripping off the American people,” Pallone plans to say.
You can read more from Theodoric and Jacqueline here.
Meanwhile, The Post’s Marianna Sotomayor and Tony Perry take a broader look at why Democrats find themselves on the defensive over gas prices. You can read their story here.
A night at Mar-a-Lago highlights false 2020 election fraud claims
A soiree Tuesday night at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago beachfront club in Palm Beach, Fla., underscored the extent to which false claims of election fraud continue to animate the former president and the loyalists who surround him.
In a richly detailed dispatch, The Post’s Josh Dawsey, who chronicled Trump’s time in the White House, captures the scene, noting that guests sipped on Trump-branded wine and snacked on an amuse-bouche of fried shrimp and pastry-wrapped hot dogs. Josh writes:
The fraud fete on a sweltering spring night showed how much Trump and the ecosphere around him remain focused on the last election and his false claims of fraud — and how he now inhabits a cosseted club life where he is the roundly cheered, and rarely challenged, star who everyone pays to see. As he traversed the club, he repeatedly asked guests and members about fraud in certain states and offered vague claims of explosive findings that he said were still to come.
The occasion for the gathering was the debut of a 42-minute film called “Rigged: The Zuckerberg Funded Plot to Defeat Donald Trump” from Citizens United president and Trump ally David Bossie, which stars a variety of Trump advisers and alleges Facebook helped Democrats by pouring money into states for voter turnout and education efforts.
You can read Josh’s full dispatch from Palm Beach here.
Fate of coronavirus relief package in doubt, again
Despite intense lobbying, the White House has struggled for weeks to get Congress to adopt a new coronavirus relief package. Just when it appeared there was a bipartisan agreement for it in the Senate, a new snag has emerged: backlash to the Biden administration’s decision to relax pandemic restrictions at the U.S. border.
The Post’s Mike DeBonis has the latest, as lawmakers look to leave town for a two-week recess at the end of the week:
On Monday, Senate negotiators announced a $10 billion bipartisan deal that repurposes previously appropriated coronavirus relief funds. At least half of the new dollars would be used to develop and purchase therapeutics, with roughly $750 million for research and clinical trials to fight future variants and build vaccine manufacturing capacity.But the agreement ran into a political buzz saw Tuesday, with Republicans and a handful of Democrats complaining about mixed messages from the Biden administration as it seeks to remove a pandemic mitigation measure at the border while simultaneously demanding billions of dollars to address the continuing spread of the virus.
You can read Mike’s full piece here.
Democratic super PAC ad offers window into party's messaging
A leading super PAC spending money on behalf of Democratic candidates for the House unveiled a television ad Wednesday that seeks to make the case that the party is “getting things done.”
The ad from the House Majority PAC, which is running initially on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” appears designed as much to bolster the confidence of the party’s base as to win converts ahead of this year’s midterm elections, which could tilt control of the House back to the Republicans.
Among other things, the 30-second spot cites jobs that have been added to the economy, release of oil from the nation’s strategic reserves with an eye toward lowering gas prices, and an effort to cap costs of the lifesaving drug insulin.
“Democrats are getting things done to create jobs, and lower costs,” the narrator says.
The ad offers a window into the party’s messaging and comes as some Democrats express frustration that they’ve done a subpar job explaining their accomplishments to voters.
In a statement accompanying the release of the ad, Abby Curran Horrell, executive director of the House Majority PAC, sought to contrast the approach of Democrats with their Republican counterparts, who, she said, “continue to root against the economy.”
What's in the bill reforming the Postal Service
On Wednesday afternoon, President Biden is set to sign the Postal Service Reform Act of 2022, legislation years in the making that would ensure six-day-a-week mail delivery and that seeks to financially shore up the long-beleaguered U.S. Postal Service and allow it to modernize and invest in efficient service.
The bill passed the Senate last month 79 to 19 after it cleared the House 342 to 92, with all Democrats and most Republicans voting for it.
So what’s in the legislation? The Post’s Jacob Bogage, who has closely tracked the Postal Service, offered these details from coverage of Senate passage of the bill:
The bill gives the agency a significant reprieve, removing $57 billion in past-due postal liabilities and eliminating $50 billion in payments over the next 10 years. It requires future postal retirees to enroll in Medicare, a move that would add minuscule costs to the public health-care system but would save taxpayers $1.5 billion over the next decade.The legislation also codifies new timely-delivery transparency requirements for the Postal Service, which has struggled with on-time service since Postmaster General Louis DeJoy took office in June 2020, and allows the agency to contract with local, state and Indigenous governments to offer basic non-mail services, such as hunting and fishing licenses.
You can read more from Jacob about what motivated the legislation here.
Heading into runoff, Republican leads in race to replace Nunes
The contest to fill out the term of retired Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) — in a congressional district set to disappear after this year — was headed to a runoff after the polls closed Tuesday.
The Post’s David Weigel has the details:
Republican Connie Conway advanced to a June runoff in a special election for California’s 22nd Congressional District, in a bid to replace Nunes, a Republican who resigned from Congress in January to take over the Trump Media and Technology Group, the Associated Press projected. Conway’s opponent has not been determined yet. Democrat Lourin Hubbard was in second place early Wednesday, but it was too early to call the second spot in the runoff.
Dave notes that completing the vote count will take at least a week. Under state law, mail ballots can arrive as late as April 12 if postmarked by Tuesday. California’s 22nd Congressional District stretches from eastern Fresno into some of the state’s biggest farming communities.
You can read Dave’s full story here.
