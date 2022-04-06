When 63 Republicans bucked their party on Tuesday to vote in opposition to a resolution in support of NATO, those who did so offered myriad reasons. The vote came as something of a surprise, after all, given the ongoing war in Ukraine and the general spirit of camaraderie that NATO has enjoyed from American leaders as a result.

Among those 63, though, were several dozen legislators for whom coming out on the wrong end of a lopsided vote probably felt very familiar.

Since the beginning of the 117th Congress in January 2021, there have been just under 140 votes in which less than a tenth of the House has voted in opposition. Of those votes, 120 saw more Republicans than Democrats joining the minority. Many involved just a handful of legislators voting in opposition to the proposal, but more than 30 involved at least two dozen legislators voting “nay.” Of those 31 votes, 29 were led by House Republicans.

I’ve written about this group of legislators before, labeling them the “nay” caucus. It includes several familiar names, like Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.). But the scale at which this group has opposed legislation that was not only destined to pass but destined to pass with the support of most of their caucus is remarkable.

On the Democratic side, the legislators who have cast the most “nays” in roll-call votes that saw fewer than 44 “nays” in total are Reps. Sean Casten (Ill.) and Sylvia Garcia (Tex.). Each has voted “nay” in 25 of those 139 roll-call votes.

On the Republican side, the legislator who has cast the most “nays” in such votes is Rep. Tom Massie (Ky.). He has voted “nay” slightly more often: 99 times out of those 139 votes. In fact, 21 Republicans have voted “nay” more often than Casten and Garcia.

You can see them below, arranged from the Democrats who voted “nay” most often to the Republicans who did so. The two votes on which Democrats made up the bulk of the opposition to a vote stand out particularly because this was so unusual. At the bottom, it’s a sea of black.

There are obvious institutional reasons for this. Republicans are in the minority, so they are naturally going to be less likely to support legislation that the majority brings to a vote. What’s more, this particular group — all of whom are identified below — tends to pride itself on standing in opposition to the consensus.

As with the NATO vote, though, many of these votes express something more than simple knee-jerk opposition. Massie, for example, also voted against a resolution of support for Ukraine earlier this year. Last year, this caucus was noteworthy for standing apart from the majority on questions related to the attack at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Many of the caucus members opposed awarding the congressional gold medal to police officers who served that day.

It’s politics, and, for Republicans, voting “nay” is often in line with what their base of support expects.

The most ‘nay’ votes

Below are 21 Republicans who voted “nay” as part of roll-call votes in which no more than a tenth of the House cast a vote in opposition. The cutoff here was 25 “nay” votes — the most cast by any Democrat in these same votes. Forty-eight Republicans voted “nay” in these votes at least 10 times.

Rep. Massie (R-Ky.), 99 “nay” votes Rep. Roy (R-Tex.), 93 “nay” votes Rep. Biggs (R-Ariz.), 85 “nay” votes Rep. Greene (R-Ga.), 79 “nay” votes Rep. Norman (R-S.C.), 73 “nay” votes Rep. Good (R-Va.), 57 “nay” votes Rep. Rosendale (R-Mont.), 56 “nay” votes Rep. Boebert (R-Colo.), 56 “nay” votes Rep. Gaetz (R-Fla.), 51 “nay” votes Rep. Perry (R-Pa.), 49 “nay” votes Rep. Miller (R-Ill.), 49 “nay” votes Rep. Higgins (R-La.), 49 “nay” votes Rep. Harris (R-Md.), 47 “nay” votes Rep. Gosar (R-Ariz.), 47 “nay” votes Rep. Gohmert (R-Tex.), 44 “nay” votes Rep. Hice (R-Ga.), 40 “nay” votes Rep. Buck (R-Colo.), 35 “nay” votes Rep. Weber (R-Tex.), 30 “nay” votes Rep. Clyde (R-Ga.), 30 “nay” votes Rep. Gooden (R-Tex.), 29 “nay” votes Rep. McClintock (R-Calif.), 28 “nay” votes

Here are the 10 Democrats with the most “nay” votes. There are 53 Republicans who voted “nay” at least as often as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).

Rep. Casten (D-Ill.), 25 “nay” votes Rep. Garcia (D-Tex.), 25 “nay” votes Rep. Escobar (D-Tex.), 20 “nay” votes Rep. García (D-Ill.), 15 “nay” votes Rep. Waters (D-Calif.), 15 “nay” votes Rep. Bush (D-Mo.), 14 “nay” votes Rep. Tlaib (D-Mich.), 10 “nay” votes Rep. Bowman (D-N.Y.), 9 “nay” votes Rep. Omar (D-Minn.), 9 “nay” votes Rep. Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), 8 “nay” votes

