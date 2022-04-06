The Hungarian opposition was pessimistic about winning the 2022 parliamentary election April 3, but it did not expect the magnitude of its defeat. For the fourth time in a row, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán won more than two-thirds of the seats in the Hungarian parliament. Pre-election polls showed Orbán five percentage points ahead — but he won on election night by 18 percentage points, a shocking blowout.

Results will be final on Saturday, after the votes of Hungarians living abroad have been tallied. But Orbán’s lead is substantial, and the final result is unlikely to change. With this supermajority, Orbán can continue to amend the Constitution at will, holding himself above the law.

A dismal Election Day for the opposition

In the preliminary results, Orbán’s Fidesz party won 135 seats to the united opposition’s 56. The far-right party Mi Hazánk (Our Homeland) gained seven seats and will often vote with Fidesz. The German “ethnic party,” another face of Fidesz, won the last remaining seat.

Péter Márki-Zay, the prime-minister-designate of the united opposition who had won repeated convincing victories in his hometown, lost in a resounding defeat. Other well-known opposition politicians also fell to their Fidesz opponents. Only in Budapest, Szeged and Pécs, where urban voters dominated, did the united opposition win constituencies.

What happened? Three factors are already clear: rigged rules, a horrible war and autocratic cheating.

Rigged rules

Hungary’s electoral playing field is heavily tilted against the opposition. In 2010, Orbán amended the constitution to cut the size of the parliament in about half, after which he gerrymandered the entire country. The constituencies, drawn with no input from the opposition, spread Fidesz voters across many small districts in rural areas while concentrating opposition voters in much larger districts in the cities, thus giving them fewer chances to win.

After this redistricting, in 2014, Orbán’s party won 45 percent of the vote — but 67 percent of the constituencies or seats. Similarly, in 2018, Fidesz won 48 percent of the vote and 67 percent of the constituencies. On election night 2022, with 98 percent of the vote counted, Orbán won 53 percent of the vote but 68 percent of the seats. The absentee voters are divided between liberal expats who oppose Orbán and conservative Hungarians in neighboring countries who are likely to support him in larger numbers.

Orbán’s electoral system forced the six opposition parties — one far-right party and five centrist-to-left parties — to work together. That’s because having many small parties fragments the vote and hands victory to the single largest party in each district. Once the opposition started fielding a single strong candidate against the Fidesz contender, Orbán’s haul of constituency seats shrank but not as much as predicted. But coordination has come at a price. The rickety six-party coalition agrees on only one thing: defeating Orbán. It had no substantive common platform.

Facing a united opposition, Orbán then changed the rules again to wrong-foot them. A November law introduced “voter tourism,” allowing any Hungarian citizen to legally register to vote in any district. Before the election, evidence surfaced that voters were being strategically moved into districts that might otherwise be close, with hundreds of voters registered at single residences. On Election Day, monitors documented minibuses delivering clusters of voters to polls.

Beyond rule-rigging, Orbán so dominates the broadcast and print media landscape that the opposition could hardly get its message out. In addition, Fidesz spent almost 10 times more than the opposition on billboards, overshooting legal campaign finance limits on billboards alone. But Fidesz has repeatedly escaped enforcement of campaign finance rules because it controls the office that enforces them, while other parties have been fined nearly out of existence.

A horrible war

At first, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine embarrassed Orbán, who in early February had visited Vladimir Putin to seek and receive nearly endless supplies of cheap Russian gas for his voters. For a decade, Orbán had been Putin’s only friend among E.U. leaders. But this position looked untenable after the invasion.

Pivoting quickly, however, Orbán advocated what he calls “Hungary First,” proclaiming that Hungary would not take sides. Forbidding transit of weapons from NATO states through Hungarian territory to Ukraine, Orbán offered to be a peacemaker while baselessly accusing Márki-Zay of wanting to take the country into war.

Orbán also reminded his voters that Ukraine had enacted a law requiring that Ukrainian be spoken in all state institutions and abolishing the system of bilingual schools, including those just over the Hungarian border that taught ethnic Hungarians. Why should Hungary defend Ukraine when it had not defended its Hungarian ethnic minority, Orbán asked.

Orbán also weaponized Ukrainian refugees. As they flooded across the border, the Hungarian government offered no money, no people and no services, placing the burden onto NGOs, local mayors and church representatives, who would otherwise have been mobilizing opposition voters for the election.

Autocratic cheating

Almost by definition, autocratic governments cheat at elections, and Hungary is not a democracy. Autocrats — Orban included — cheat by using incumbency to blur state and party. Autocrats also dole out goodies in the run-up to an election with little threat of consequences.

During the campaign, the government exempted young people from paying personal income taxes, increased the minimum wage and paid retirees an additional month’s pension. The government also protected Hungarians from the inflation that is wracking the globe by freezing mortgage interest rates, food prices and petrol costs. These social benefits, delivered in the run-up to the election, probably swayed voters on the fence.

On Election Day itself, Orban’s government pressured public employees to vote, as political scientists Isabel Mares and Lauren Young have shown it did during the 2014 election. Preliminary reports from domestic election monitors pointed to “chain voting,” in which voters are instructed to take a premarked ballot into the poll and return with a clean one so that their handlers can verify how they voted. Even direct payments for votes in cash or food were on display outside polling stations.

Given his immense power to distort the election, Orbán’s election victory was no surprise. Its magnitude was. But in a country that is no longer a democracy, we should not expect elections to be either free or fair. This is what an unfree and unfair election looks like.

correction A previous version of this article misstated percentages of constituencies won by Viktor Orbán's Fidesz party. In both 2014 and 2018, Fidesz won 67 percent of constituencies, not 91 percent and 86 percent, respectively, as originally stated. In 2022, it won 68 percent of constituencies. The article has been corrected.

Kim Lane Scheppele (@KimLaneLaw) is the Laurence S. Rockefeller professor of sociology and international affairs at Princeton University. She lived and worked in Hungary for many years as a researcher at the Hungarian Constitutional Court and founding director of the gender studies program at Central European University when the university was still in Budapest.

