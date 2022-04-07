In final hour, Ala. lawmakers pass bills curbing rights of trans kids

On the last day of its legislative session, Alabama passed two bills that could significantly curb the rights of transgender children in the state, including one that would make it a crime for doctors and parents to provide gender-affirming care to trans minors — one of the most extreme bills of its kind in the nation.

The other would restrict the bathrooms and locker rooms trans kids can use, and forbid educators from talking about gender or sexuality from kindergarten through the fifth grade.

Both bills now await the signature of Gov. Kay Ivey (R), who is expected to approve them.

The education bill came as a shock to Democrats and trans rights supporters. The original version, which the House passed in February, barred trans children from using bathrooms and locker rooms that align with their gender identity from kindergarten through high school.

But on Thursday morning, GOP state senators added a surprise amendment mirroring what critics call Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill. The Senate passed the bill, which went back to the House for approval late Thursday afternoon.

The bills come as a number of states have proposed and enacted an unprecedented wave of bills targeting the rights of LGBTQ people. Much of the legislation has focused on transgender children.

Last week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed his state’s bill limiting the discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation for younger students; in Arizona, Gov. Doug Ducey (R) signed two bills that would restrict gender-affirming care for transgender youths and prohibit them from playing girls’ sports.

Both Alabama bills passed by substantial majorities in the state legislature.

Doctors and trans rights advocates said the mere passage of the bills could endanger the lives of trans minors, even if they are blocked by courts.

“The Alabama Legislature will have blood on their hands,” said Kaitlin Welborn, a reproductive rights attorney for the Alabama chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union.

Welborn cited reports that teen suicides increased after the passage of similar health-care bills, including one enacted and then blocked by a judge in Arkansas last year.

Organizations are already moving to block the Alabama bill. The American Civil Liberties Union, the ACLU of Alabama, Lambda Legal, the Transgender Law Center and the firm Cooley LLP announced Thursday — hours before the bill passed — that they plan to sue the state. Another coalition of organizations, including the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Human Rights Campaign, announced they will also bring a legal challenge to the health-care bill, should Ivey sign it into law.

Of the two pieces of legislation, the health-care bill, also known as S.B. 184, drew the most attention during this year’s legislative session. It would bar trans youths 18 and under from accessing gender-affirming medical care, falsely claiming such treatments are “experimental.”

Parents and medical professionals who provide gender-transition care to children could be charged with a felony, which carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years and/or a fine of up to $15,000.

The list of banned treatments includes puberty blockers and hormone therapy, as well as surgical procedures. Alabama doctors say gender-affirming surgeries are not performed on minors in the state.

State lawmakers have attempted to pass the health-care bill for the past three years. Though it had passed the state Senate, the House had never voted on the measure until Thursday.

Supporters of S.B. 184, titled the Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act, said the goal of the bill is to protect minors from making medical decisions they could later regret.

State Rep. Wes Allen (R), one of its co-sponsors, has compared the bill to laws that make it illegal for minors to vape.

“We pass bills from time to time to protect minors from vaping, drinking because these minors are not ready to make these long-term decisions,” he said.

Allen repeated the comparison Thursday on the House floor: “Their brains are not developed to make the decisions long term about what these medications and surgeries do to their body,” he said.

The conservative, who is running for Alabama secretary of state, did not answer state Democrats’ questions as they attempted to challenge him on those claims Thursday.

“You’re saying this is about children. It’s not,” said Rep. Chris England, who also chairs the state’s Democratic Party. “What it is about is scoring political points and using those children as collateral damage.”

England noted that minors cannot make those health-care decisions by themselves but need the support of their parents and medical providers.

The Alabama Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Medical Association of the State of Alabama oppose the legislation.

According to Alabama.com, the health-care bill was a last-minute addition to Thursday’s session, made at the urging of Republican state senators.

Democratic lawmakers and trans rights supporters were also taken aback by last-minute changes to the bathroom bill, which now includes a provision that mirrors Florida’s controversial education bill. The Florida law makes it illegal for educators to talk about sexual orientation or gender identity from kindergarten to third grade.

But Alabama’s bill goes a step further, barring such “instruction” until the sixth grade. It also requires school staff to alert parents if a child tells them they are transgender.

Morissa Ladinsky, an associate professor of pediatrics at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and co-lead of UAB Pediatrics’ gender health team, said she is one of a handful of physicians who provide gender-affirming care to minors in the state.

The health-care bill is rife with misinformation and essentially asks legislators to serve as doctors, she argued: “We’ve lost sense of what is science, what is fact and what is reality.”

Gender-affirming care “isn’t just about writing prescriptions,” Ladinsky explained: It’s about providing nonjudgmental care and helping to meet the needs of trans kids and their families. Ladinsky will typically work with young patients for one to three years before they start puberty blockers or hormone therapy, a decision that is made with a team of doctors as well as the child’s family, she said.

Without access to gender-affirming care, trans children are at higher risk of severe gender dysphoria, which could trigger anxiety, depression and suicidality.

The passage of the health-care bill will “decimate hope for so many people,” said Ladinsky, who said she fears for the trans kids she “may never meet.”

Jeff Walker, a 46-year-old IT director whose daughter is trans, said he didn’t sleep well Wednesday night after learning the two bills would be on the agenda for state lawmakers.

During work on Thursday, Walker watched live feeds of the sessions in both chambers, alternating from one video stream to the other.

With both bills passing, Walker said he and his family now face the kind of hard decisions confronting families of trans children in other parts of the country: What does this mean for their family? Do they stay in Alabama — the only home his daughter knows?

While legislation targeting trans children has forced some parents, previously vocal about their support for their kids, to go quiet, Walker plans to continue speaking publicly.

“It is important to put a real face and a name to this,” he said.

Walker and his daughter were at the White House last week to talk about the spike in anti-trans legislation. And his daughter’s spring break was spent in Montgomery, the state capital, “talking to anyone who would listen about this,” he said.

“We’re just a regular family that lives down the street. We go on vacation, we go out to eat dinner and we sit around and watch movies on TV together just like normal families do,” Walker said. “We would love for all of this to just go away and us to be able to just be who we are.”

Welborn, of the Alabama ACLU, doubts the gender-affirming health-care ban will go into effect; with the promised legal challenges, there will likely be an injunction, which would pause any enforcement of it.

Alabama could also face challenges from the Biden administration.

The White House has made clear that it believes these types of bills violate federal law and the Constitution. The Department of Justice issued guidance last week “reminding” state attorneys general of their duty to protect trans youths against discrimination, including when they seek gender-affirming care.

Federal officials have also indicated they consider transgender students protected under Title IX, which bars education discrimination on the basis of sex and gender.

Alabama should expect to lose federal funding, Welborn said, and could also spend millions of dollars defending its laws in court.

Ladinsky, the physician, said she felt “sick” knowing the bills could become law.

“What you saw in that chamber is called Alabama political hardball,” she said, adding that it was “painful” to see trans kids “weaponized and turned into a political football for lawmakers” this session.

As Ivey’s signing of the legislation looms, Ladinsky has a message for her trans patients: “We have their backs and we will never turn our backs on them.”

