House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tests positive for the coronavirus

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has tested positive for the coronavirus and is currently asymptomatic, her office said Thursday. Pelosi, 82, is the first in congressional leadership to test positive and the latest among a raft of Washington officials who have come down with the virus in recent days. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “The Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided,” Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill said. “The Speaker will quarantine consistent with CDC guidance, and encourages everyone to get vaccinated, boosted and test regularly.”

People who have tested positive for the coronavirus should isolate for five days, according to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which would mean Pelosi will need to quarantine until at least next Monday.

Advertisement

Pelosi did not attend the Gridiron Club dinner Saturday, after which more than a dozen guests — including two Cabinet members, two members of Congress and a top aide to Vice President Harris — tested positive for coronavirus. Those included Reps. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) and Joaquin Castro (D-Tex.); Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo; and Attorney General Merrick Garland.

However, Pelosi was at the White House on Tuesday for the health-care event with President Biden and former president Barack Obama, and she attended the bill signing on the postal reform measure with Biden on Wednesday. Images from both events show her in close proximity to the president.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and President Biden shared a hug on April 5 at a healthcare event. Pelosi tested positive for coronavirus on April 7. (Video: The Washington Post, Photo: The Washington Post)

Hammill’s announcement came as Pelosi was scheduled to hold a weekly news conference Thursday morning. Reporters waited for Pelosi, then began filing out of the room as news spread of her positive coronavirus test. The briefing was later canceled.

Advertisement

Pelosi had also been planning to lead a congressional delegation to Taiwan and Japan this weekend, according to officials familiar with the speaker’s plans who spoke on the condition of anonymity to confirm them. Hammill said Thursday that Pelosi’s planned trip “to Asia … will be postponed to a later date.” Pelosi would have become the first House speaker to travel to Taiwan since Newt Gingrich, a Republican, did so in 1997.

Shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, Biden sent an unofficial delegation of former U.S. defense and national security officials to Taiwan in an effort to show that the United States’ commitment to Taiwan remained “rock solid,” according to a senior Biden administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the trip then.

At the time, the official did not cite Ukraine specifically as the reason for the U.S. visit but noted that it followed “a long-standing bipartisan tradition” of presidential administrations sending “high-level, unofficial delegations” to Taiwan.

Advertisement

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has prompted Taiwan to take steps to bolster its military readiness against a possible attack from China. China claims Taiwan as its own and has asserted that it could one day use force to take control of the self-ruled democracy — and Beijing has in recent months sharpened its rhetoric about a possible takeover. The United States has for decades not taken a position on the status of Taiwan’s sovereignty, and the White House has asserted repeatedly that the U.S. opposes any unilateral changes to the status quo.

Tyler Pager, Marianna Sotomayor, Paul Farhi, Roxanne Roberts and Yasmeen Abutaleb contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article