Post Politics Now Judge Jackson on the verge of historic Supreme Court confirmation

7:08 a.m.

Jackson will have to wait awhile before taking her seat — If Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is confirmed to the Supreme Court on Thursday as expected, she will be in the unusual position of something like a “justice in waiting.”

That’s because Justice Stephen G. Breyer, the man she once worked for as a clerk and whose seat she would take, said his retirement will take place at the end of the current term

Terms usually end in late June or early July; Breyer has one last set of oral arguments this month. Then the court will continue rendering decisions in all the cases it has heard since October, including a challenge to Roe v. Wade.

Robert Barnes , Reporter covering the U.S. Supreme Court