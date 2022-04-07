Post Politics Now Judge Jackson on the verge of historic Supreme Court confirmation

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson looks at reporters while meeting with Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) in his office, in Washington on March 29. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)
Barring the unforeseen, history will be made Thursday as the Senate votes to confirm the first Black woman to the Supreme Court in its 233-year history. A final vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation is expected around 1:45 p.m. Eastern, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) told his colleagues Wednesday night. President Biden’s nominee, who is expected to draw the support of all 50 Democrats and three Republicans, will replace retiring Justice Stephen G. Breyer at the end of the court’s term.

  • 12:30 p.m. Eastern: Sen. Ted Cruz (Tex.) and other Republicans hold a news conference ahead of Jackson’s confirmation vote. Watch live coverage here.
  • 1 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Jen Psaki briefs reporters. Watch live coverage here.
  • 1:45 p.m. Eastern: The Senate is expected to take a final vote on confirmation of Jackson. Watch live coverage here.

Robert Barnes: Jackson will have to wait awhile before taking her seat — If Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is confirmed to the Supreme Court on Thursday as expected, she will be in the unusual position of something like a “justice in waiting.”That’s because Justice Stephen G. Breyer, the man she once worked for as a clerk and whose seat she would take, said his retirement will take place at the end of the current term.Terms usually end in late June or early July; Breyer has one last set of oral arguments this month. Then the court will continue rendering decisions in all the cases it has heard since October, including a challenge to Roe v. Wade.
