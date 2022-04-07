Post Politics Now Judge Jackson on the verge of historic Supreme Court confirmation

Barring the unforeseen, history will be made Thursday as the Senate votes to confirm the first Black woman to the Supreme Court in its 233-year history. A final vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation is expected around 1:45 p.m. Eastern, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) told his colleagues Wednesday night. President Biden’s nominee, who is expected to draw the support of all 50 Democrats and three Republicans, will replace retiring Justice Stephen G. Breyer at the end of the court’s term.
On our radar: What actions to expect for the Senate today on JacksonReturn to menu
Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced Wednesday night that an agreement had been reached with Republicans on how to conclude Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation process.
He said a cloture vote will take place around 11 a.m. on Thursday. That procedural move effectively limits debate and cuts off any attempt at a filibuster of the nomination.
Schumer said a final vote to confirm Jackson is expected around 1:45 p.m., though he noted that time could be dependent on how many senators choose to speak beforehand.
Thursday’s votes are expected to track that of a procedural motion Monday that allowed Jackson’s nomination to be considered by the full Senate after the Judiciary Committee deadlocked on her nomination. Fifty-three senators — including three Republicans — voted to discharge the nomination from the committee.
“It will be a joyous day: joyous for the Senate, joyous for the Supreme Court, joyous for America,” Schumer said of Thursday’s anticipated actions. “While we still have a long way to go, America tomorrow will take a giant step to becoming a more perfect nation.”
Jackson would be the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court in its 233-year history.
This just in: What Trump has to say about what happened on Jan. 6Return to menu
In a wide-ranging interview with our colleague Josh Dawsey, former president Donald Trump expressed regret that he did not march to the U.S. Capitol on the day his supporters stormed the building, and he defended his long silence during the attack by claiming that others were responsible for ending the deadly violence.
Here are a few highlights from Josh’s 45-minute interview with Trump, conducted Wednesday at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla.:
- Trump said he didn’t remember “getting very many” phone calls on Jan. 6, and he denied removing call logs or using burner phones. There’s a seven-hour gap in Trump’s phone records that day.
- Trump refused to say whether he would testify before a congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 assault.
- Trump said the committee’s interview with his daughter Ivanka Trump for eight hours this week was a “shame and harassment,” though he insisted he did not know what she had told the members.
- Trump said he did not regret urging the crowd to come to Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, with a tweet stating that it would “be wild!”
- Trump said he had spoken during his presidency with Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. Her activism in the wake of the election had drawn recent scrutiny.
You can read Josh’s full story here.
Analysis: Putin’s war in Ukraine unites Americans against Russia — to a pointReturn to menu
A new poll of U.S. adults conducted by the Pew Research Center finds the number of Americans who say Russia is an enemy surged from 41 percent in January to 70 percent in late March.
The Post’s Adam Taylor uses the finding as a jumping-off point to explore the extent to which Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has united Americans. He notes that Democrats and Republicans largely agree on the subject, with 72 percent of Democrats and 69 percent of Republicans describing Russia as an enemy.
But there’s a catch, Adam writes:
This being America, dysfunction and division are never far from the surface. For the Biden administration, this relative unity against Russia is not a relief. Most signs suggest that any support for action against Ukraine will not help his underwater approval ratings. Indeed, polls suggest that voters support Biden’s actions against Ukraine — they just want far more of it.
Exactly what such tougher action would entail isn’t necessarily clear, given mixed signs from other polling, Adam notes. You can read his full analysis here.
On our radar: Why Biden’s executive order on policing is still up in the airReturn to menu
It’s been more than six months since Biden promised to pursue executive action on police accountability, and the White House has offered no timeline for its release or details of what it might include.
The Post’s David Nakamura, Mark Berman and Annie Linskey take a look at why the White House is struggling to shape the executive order that has its roots in the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others. They write that police organizations remain in talks with senior White House aides:
The parties have reached general agreement on some key issues, including creating national standards for the accreditation of police departments and a decertification registry of officers who commit violations, said Jim Pasco, executive director of the Fraternal Order of Police. Those changes are aimed at boosting accountability by ensuring basic policing standards across the country and limiting the ability of bad officers to get jobs elsewhere.But the most contentious questions remain unresolved — such as whether the White House would call for stricter use-of-force standards or changes to qualified legal immunity for officers, which protects them being sued as individuals over alleged misconduct.
You can read the full story here.
Analysis: What’s behind Cruz and Cotton’s attacks on Jackson’s defense workReturn to menu
On Wednesday, Democratic National Committee chairman Jaime Harrison colorfully called Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) a “little maggot-infested man” in response to Cotton’s suggestion that Ketanji Brown Jackson, Biden’s Supreme Court nominee, might have defended Nazis accused of war crimes if she had been around during World War II.
The Post’s Aaron Blake takes a look at what’s behind the tactics of Cotton and another high-profile Republican critic of Jackson, Sen. Ted Cruz (Tex.), concluding that they have cast Jackson’s past work as a public defender as revealing a character flaw. Aaron writes:
In recent days, two GOP members of the Senate Judiciary Committee (who potentially have presidential aspirations) just came out and said it: It is bad that Jackson worked as a public defender, and people accused of awful crimes aren’t necessarily entitled to defenses that are too zealous.
You can read Aaron’s full analysis here.
Noted: Lawmakers urge Biden to clear red tape for Ukrainian refugeesReturn to menu
More than 4 million Ukrainians, nearly a 10th of the population, have fled their country since the beginning of the Russian invasion. Most have headed to neighboring countries such as Poland, Romania and Moldova. But the Biden administration has said it would take in 100,000 refugees through a variety of legal pathways.
On Wednesday, a bipartisan group of lawmakers urged Biden to untangle red tape that is delaying the arrival of many of them. The Post’s Maria Sacchetti has the details:
Sixty-five members of Congress, mostly Democrats and a handful of Republicans, asked the president to extend temporary protected status to thousands of Ukrainians who sought refuge at the nation’s ports and borders in recent weeks, expedite immigration processing so that U.S. citizens and green-card holders can bypass the slow-moving refugee program and sponsor their relatives themselves, and waive costly application fees for people who fled, “often with little more than the clothes on their back.”
You can read Maria’s full story here.
