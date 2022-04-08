Jackson’s ascent highlights Biden’s complex record on race

For Brenda Lee Pryce, a retired South Carolina state legislator, Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court was “a moment where every little Black and brown girl can stick her chest out.” For Nina Turner, who chaired Sen. Bernie Sanders’s presidential campaign, it was a “magnificent moment.” For the Rev. William Barber, an anti-poverty advocate, it was “an idea whose time had come.”

On Thursday, Jackson became the first Black woman confirmed to sit on the Supreme Court in its 233-year history, a reflection of President Biden’s vow to reshape the racial makeup of America’s fundamental institutions, something of particular importance to the Black voters who propelled him to the White House.

But 15 months into Biden’s presidency, many Black voters sought to temper their joy, knowing from experience that a Justice Jackson — like a President Barack Obama or a Vice President Kamala D. Harris — does not mean instant racial reconciliation.

Advertisement

For many, a pivotal question remains: Will Biden be remembered as a president who elevated a historic number of Black people to prominent positions, empowering a new generation of rising leaders? Or will his legacy be blighted by unfilled promises and unseized opportunities, especially when it comes to voting rights and police reform?

Melanie Campbell, who leads the Black Women’s Roundtable, suggested that while an older generation might be impressed with Biden’s moves, younger Black people are less satisfied. “They don’t see how who’s on the Supreme Court is going to help them not be shot by a rogue police officer,” Campbell said. “Those are the realities.”

The question is more than a thought exercise. Black voters have solidified their role as a foundation of the Democratic Party, resuscitating Biden’s 2020 primary campaign and handing the party control of the U.S. Senate. Black voters’ engagement — or disenchantment — will affect how Democrats perform in future elections, including midterms this November that party leaders fear could cost them their congressional majorities.

Advertisement

In an addition to naming the first woman of color as vice president and putting the first Black woman on the Supreme Court, Biden has installed an array of barrier-breakers, from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to Michael Regan, chief of the Environmental Protection Agency.

Roughly 24 percent of the judges Biden has placed on the federal bench are Black, according to figures compiled by the American Constitution Society — considerably more than Obama at 18 percent or President Donald Trump at 4 percent. Overall, about 64 percent of Biden’s judges are non-White, an enormous leap over his predecessors.

At the same time, Biden has failed to push through voting rights measures that civil rights leaders consider critical. And as police reform efforts have floundered in Congress, Biden has not yet issued an executive order to enforce policing changes, to the frustration of many activists.

Advertisement

“They need to do as much as they can to address the concerns of Black voters or it won’t bode well in the fall,” said Campbell, who has had several meetings with White House officials on inclusion. “That’s not a threat, that’s just the reality of politics.”

Underlining Campbell’s argument, Black voters’ support for Biden and the Democratic Party has been declining. Sixty-four percent of Black Americans approve of the job Biden is doing while 34 disapprove, according to a March poll by the Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. That’s a significant drop from 2020 exit polls, which showed Biden won 87 percent of Black voters.

The numbers mirror sinking opinions among other key constituencies, as Biden has sought to tamp down rising inflation and nudge along a stalled agenda.

Advertisement

For Biden’s Black supporters, Jackson’s confirmation is a bright spot. Some note that the power of the presidency is not without limits, and that Biden’s majorities in Congress are almost impossibly narrow. But the biggest critics and the supporters agreed: More still needs to be done.

“The magnificence of this moment is unparalleled — it must be celebrated and recognized,” said Turner, who lost a run for Congress in August. “But I want some other magnificent moments.”

She added, “We need comprehensive change so that we can start to cut into the wealth gap. We need to address a legal system [that] sees Black men as criminal … That has not happened. That is not happening.”

Barber, chairman of the Poor People’s Campaign, which advocates for policies ranging from immigration reform to a $15 minimum wage, said there are plenty of culprits for Biden’s stalled agenda — Republicans and Democrats, the White House and Congress, even activists who eased their political pressure after the inauguration.

Advertisement

Biden’s flaw, Barber argued, is his penchant for bargaining with people who seem set on stymying his agenda, citing centrist Democrats like Sens. Joe Manchin III (W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.). He argued that Biden should go to their home states to make his case.

“Why can’t you go to the state of a senator who’s opposing you, if you’re the president or the vice president?” said Barber, whose group spent some of this week demonstrating in West Virginia. “You can’t make the argument that [voting rights] is essential to the furtherance of the democracy and then not do everything you can to fight for that. Washington is so big on compromise, and compromise always happens on the backs of the least of these and the poor and disenfranchised.”

Some Black leaders say Biden is doing the best he can with the tools at his disposal. Leah Daughtry, a Democratic National Committee member, pointed to federal judges the president has appointed and to his success in fighting a pandemic that hits Black communities disproportionately.

Advertisement

“In the places where the president could on his own, by himself, deliver, he’s done just that,” Daughtry said. “We’ve seen it in his appointments. We’ve seen it in the nominations he’s advanced, naming a Black woman to the Supreme Court. Where we have challenges is where the president has to work with Congress to deliver many of his policy initiatives.”

White House aides make a similar point, saying Biden’s commitment to equity is clear in the large number of executive actions he has taken, as well as in the work his Justice Department is doing to fight voter suppression.

Racial equity, they add, was baked into the coronavirus relief bill passed last year and into the infrastructure deal passed in November, which required that some of the benefits go to communities of color. And they tout other Biden initiatives, such $5.8 billion in investments for Historically Black Colleges and Universities, covid vaccination sites in underserved communities, and the use of federal government purchasing power to narrow the racial wealth gap.

Advertisement

Biden himself has long bragged about the record number of minority appointees in his administration. In June, he signed an executive order aimed at advancing diversity and accessibility in the federal government.

Pryce, the supporter from South Carolina, said all this conveys a powerful message to the Black women in her community.

“I think his presidency represents opportunity,” Pryce said. “You think of the number of Black people especially who are in prominent roles in federal government — they send a strong signal to the rest of us. A lot of sisters been sitting there for years, working hard, getting their MBA’s, moving their family around [for job opportunities]. Now they have proof that there’s something they can aspire to.”

White House officials listed a series of Black women — not necessarily household names like Jackson or Harris — whom Biden has named to critical posts, including Shalanda Young, the White House budget director; Reta Jo Lewis, president of the Export-Import Bank; and Stacey Dixon, deputy director of national intelligence.

Advertisement

“Never has there been a president who has placed more emphasis on elevating Black women to senior leadership roles than President Biden,” said Erica Loewe, a White House spokeswoman.

But others see the path yet to be traveled.

Like most activists, Barber can tick off the legislative failings of the last 15 months. Activists pressed unsuccessfully for Biden and Democrats to muscle through a $15 minimum wage without Republican support, which they say would instantly pull a large number of people out of poverty.

Even before Biden took office, Republican state legislatures — citing alleged voting fraud — began passing laws restricting voting options, which Biden condemned as “Jim Crow 2.0″ for their effect on Black voters. Biden assigned Harris to address the issue, and the Democratic Party made voting rights a central plank in its platform, but little has changed, and some elections have already taken place under the new laws.

Similarly, after the conviction of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who killed George Floyd, Biden promised Floyd’s family the federal government would take action on police reform. But the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which was co-sponsored by Harris when she was a senator, died in the Senate. A bipartisan group was unable to find compromise, despite repeated urging from Biden.

Jackson’s confirmation, some activists say, will not solve these fundamental problems.

“We had this same thing with Obama: One person being elected to an office — no matter how great it is, no matter how substantial it is — that does not mean that you stand down on the other issues you’ve been fighting for,” Barber said. “We should clap and applaud about the new Supreme Court justice. But more important is fighting for true justice.”

GiftOutline Gift Article