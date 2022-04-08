One of the benefits of hiring officials who served in President Donald Trump’s administration to host programs on Fox Business is that conversations with other former officials have a useful informality. It’s like when Trump would talk to Sean Hannity: Hannity was his friend, so there was little of the guardedness or circuitousness that would slightly obfuscate his interviews with objective reporters. It’s the difference between talking to your buddy and your boss.

So when former staffer Larry Kudlow on Thursday interviewed former attorney general William P. Barr for his Fox Business show, the conversation operated from shared assumptions about Trump’s successes and the toxicity of the political left. The result was that Barr outlined a remarkable hierarchy of importance for actions that might have affected the results of a presidential contest.

Russian interference in 2016, he said, was just “some embarrassing emails about Hillary Clinton and Bernie.” The effort to “suppress” information about Hunter Biden’s laptop, meanwhile, was “probably even more outrageous” and “had much more effect on an election.”

Advertisement

This is a remarkable claim to make.

Let’s first start by adjudicating the central premise of Barr’s claim — a central premise, really, of much of the political conversation on the right at the moment: that the media conspired to withhold information about the laptop.

This claim almost entirely depends on two factors outside of the control of news outlets.

The first is that the decision by social media companies to limit sharing of the story is conflated with a decision by news organizations not to cover it. Barr does this explicitly, telling Kudlow that “the mainstream media and social media acted in together and in parallel to suppress any information about” the laptop. This is not true. Both social media companies and media outlets were wary of the laptop’s provenance (about which questions still remain) particularly given the Russian effort in 2016. That’s what prompted Twitter and Facebook to halt sharing of the original story by the New York Post — a decision that is certainly debatable on the merits.

Advertisement

The wariness shown by news outlets was different: the story was hard to validate. The laptop came to the New York Post through Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani, who explicitly told the New York Times that he chose the newspaper because other outlets would vet the story first. Giuliani first took the story to Fox News, in fact, but the network reportedly passed specifically because of questions about the laptop’s credibility.

Importantly, once The Post’s story ran, it didn’t share the laptop material with other outlets. That was the second factor that was outside the media’s control: it’s hard to cover something based solely on secondhand information. Much of the recent crowing about how The Washington Post and the New York Times finally wrote that some of the material was legitimate is based solely on the fact that we only recently obtained material to vet.

Regardless, the story was covered by both The Post and the Times repeatedly in the final weeks of the election. We had an excellent explainer compiled by our fact-checking team, describing what was known and what was unclear; it became one of the paper’s most-read fact-checks in history. It is true that the story was not covered much on CNN and MSNBC, certainly compared to Fox News and Fox Business. The network that covered it the most after those two? Russia Today.

Advertisement

Barr acknowledges none of this. Instead, he claimed to Kudlow that the information was no longer being suppressed because “they’ve already accomplished what they wanted to accomplish”: President Biden won.

“They talk about foreign bots and efforts to use social media by foreign governments,” Barr continued. “This had much more effect on an election, any of that. You have studies showing polls showing one out of six Biden supporters wouldn’t have voted that way.”

To say that the “study” cited by Barr here is garbage is rude to garbage. It was not a study but a survey, conducted not by any sort of reliable or objective entity but by a right-wing organization, Newsbusters, centered on casting the mainstream media as biased and unreliable. The survey included questions like this one to reach its conclusions:

Advertisement

“At the time you cast your vote for president, were you aware that evidence exists, including bank transactions the FBI is currently investigating, that directly links Joe Biden and his family to a corrupt financial arrangement between a Chinese company with connections to the Chinese Communist Party that was secretly intended to provide the Biden family with tens of millions of dollars in profits?”

That “question” includes all sorts of unverified claims by itself, but that’s actually beside the point. The point is that this survey was simply an effort to evaluate how people would have voted if they were basing their vote only on positive overstated and inaccurate claims about Trump and negative overstated and inaccurate claims about Biden. No serious person should take this as insightful — particularly no one who at one point was in charge of federal law enforcement.

Barr’s claim that the “suppression” of the laptop story was worse than Russia’s 2016 effort also depends on diminishing what happened in 2016. This is a central part of Barr’s recent worldview, the idea that concerns about Russia’s actions were wildly overblown and that the investigation itself was no more than “a dirty campaign trick," as he told Kudlow.

By now, you have had plenty of opportunities to evaluate such claims. If you’d like an assessment of this particular assertion, one made recently by Trump, here you go. What’s important about Barr’s framing here, though, is why it’s offered. Yes, the impact of Russia’s social-media effort has been overstated dramatically. But downplaying the “hack and dump" (as Barr put it) that saw thousands of emails stolen and released by WikiLeaks as simply “some embarrassing emails” is disingenuous or deluded. The emails that were slowly released in October 2016 shaped an enormous amount of media coverage in a way that was both outsize and impossible to wave away as unimportant. The initial laptop story alleged a meeting that Biden’s camp quickly denied, and additional reporting from The Post after the election didn’t add much. This, too, was part of the reason the story didn’t get much traction: there wasn’t much to the story.

Advertisement

What Barr’s conversation with Kudlow really makes clear, though, is how reactionary his politics are. “The United States was going over the abyss with the progressive march that was occurring with Obama,” Barr told his former colleague, with Trump making “a goal line stance ... that stopped that.” Had Trump lost in 2016, he added later, “it would be 30, 40 years of radical, progressive jurisprudence like the kind of nonsense we’re seeing in the area of transgenderism.” At another point, he claimed that “the whole idea of ‘wokeness’ and these unbridgeable [racial] gaps is simply a lie.”

This necessarily colors everything else he says. He is not a dispassionate arbiter of what should and shouldn’t be done in campaigns. He is a sharply conservative person who sees Russian interference as unimportant (except as a way to attack Hillary Clinton) clearly in part because the outcome in 2016 is the one he wanted: Trump won. In 2020, though, the laptop “suppression” was unconscionable — because he thinks it made Trump lose.

At another point in his conversation with Kudlow, he made a remarkable claim.

Advertisement

“You have things like Zuckerberg,” Barr said, referring to a group funded by a nonprofit formed by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg that invested in voter turnout efforts. “Same thing. I’m not sure if it was legal or not, but that skews the playing field unfairly.”

Setting aside the former attorney general claiming that it was maybe illegal to run a get-out-the-vote effort — a claim that would seem to demand some sort of evidence — it’s bizarre to state that this “skews the playing field.” The effort centered on getting legal voters to vote! It’s exactly what campaigns do for months before Election Day. But the difference here is that someone was applying resources that would likely end up turning out more Democrats, and that’s what galls Barr, Kudlow and their allies.

(I’ve written about this, but, in short: Low-income voters tend to vote less often and, therefore, are often deprioritized by systems that are meant to facilitate voting. They also tend to vote more heavily Democratic. So nonprofit groups that try to increase turnout by increasing voting resources often end up turning out more Democratic votes; sometime intentionally, sometimes not.)

Barr has hinted at a lot of this before, so it’s not like he’s simply opening up because he trusts Kudlow. But it does seem to be the case that in that scenario — sitting on Fox Business, talking to another Trump alumnus and feeling the need to defend his loyalty to Trump — he offered an honesty he might elsewhere have kept in reserve.

It was certainly revealing.

GiftOutline Gift Article