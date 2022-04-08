The atmosphere on the South Lawn on Friday afternoon seemed giddy. President Biden got to do something that presidents don’t do very often: present his confirmed nominee for the Supreme Court. For Biden and Vice President Harris, it was a rare, concrete moment in which they were able to deliver something their political base had long sought.

Immediately, though, a less cheery question loomed for Biden and his party: When might they get to have such a celebration again?

One of the signal moments in recent American politics was then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) decision in 2016 not to begin the process of confirming Barack Obama’s nominee to fill the seat vacated with the death of Antonia Scalia. It was a strong-arm tactic predicated on shaky logic that McConnell eagerly abandoned when similar circumstances arose in 2020 during the administration of a Republican president. It was also explicit in its politics: A Republican majority in the Senate would simply refuse to allow a Democrat to appoint someone to the Supreme Court.

What you might not realize, though, is that it’s been decades since a Senate controlled by one party confirmed a justice nominated by a president of the other party. The last time it happened was in 1991 — the nomination of Clarence Thomas. And while there have been 10 justices confirmed since 1900 by a Senate controlled by the opposition party (indicated with bolder colors below), none of them have been nominated by Democratic presidents.

In other words, 2016 wasn’t simply an exception because McConnell blocked the nomination of Merrick Garland. It would have been exceptional even if Garland had been confirmed.

Some of this is self-fulfilling. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed because Justice Stephen G. Breyer announced his retirement — an announcement clearly timed in part to ensure that Democrat Biden and the Democratic-controlled Senate could pick his replacement. Such planning has been a factor in a number of other confirmations. The two election-year exceptions in 2016 and 2020 were unplanned, to put the situations euphemistically.

In other words, over the past 120 years, Democrats confirming a justice to the Supreme Court has required control of the White House and Senate. Some Republicans have suggested that this is a requirement over the short term. In response to the Jackson nomination, Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) declared that his party would have rejected her if they had the majority, later stating that any nominee would need 60 votes to be confirmed — meaning the nominee would need to be one Republicans, not necessarily Biden, wanted. In an interview this week, McConnell refused to commit to conducting hearings in the last two years of Biden’s term.

Now we overlay the other challenge for Democrats: The Senate and presidency both provide substantial power advantages to Republicans.

In February, DailyKos’s Stephen Wolf assessed the past 30 years of Senate voting, finding that Republicans earned more total votes than Democrats in only one two-year Congress over that period. Yet the GOP controlled the Senate more often than did Democrats.

You can see the lopsidedness below. Any circle to the left of the thick vertical line is a three-cycle margin in which Democrats got more votes than Republicans. (The three-cycle margin allows us to include every sitting senator, given their six-year terms.) Any circle above the thick horizontal line is one where the GOP had more seats in the Senate.

The dark gray box indicates years in which Democrats received more votes for the Senate but Republicans held more seats. That happened in most years.

Now we layer on the presidency. Donald Trump’s three nominees to the bench were a function of his winning the electoral college in 2016, not the popular vote. Hillary Clinton won millions more votes, but because those votes were concentrated in large, populous states, Trump was able to cobble together electoral votes from narrow wins in smaller states. That’s the same pattern that powers Republican strength in the Senate. If California got as many senators per resident as does Wyoming, it would have 136 senators.

This is how the system works. But it is particularly problematic for Democrats in this specific context: To get people on the Supreme Court, you need to win the presidency and then win a majority in the Senate. Not impossible, of course, as the current situation shows. But a challenge.

No wonder the party took the opportunity to celebrate. Who knows when it will get to again.

