Post Politics Now A victory lap for Biden and his historic Supreme Court nominee

President Biden congratulates Ketanji Brown Jackson at the White House moments after the Senate confirmed her to the Supreme Court. (Oliver Contreras/for The Washington Post)
Today at 7:25 a.m. EDT|Updated today at 7:42 a.m. EDT
Today, President Biden and his Supreme Court nominee, Justice-designate Ketanji Brown Jackson, will take a victory lap, appearing together on the South Lawn of the White House a day after the Senate voted 53 to 47 to elevate a Black woman to the nation’s highest court for the first time in U.S. history. Friday’s event offers Biden an opportunity to shore up support with his party’s base at a time when his job approval numbers have been lackluster at best. Vice President Harris, the first Black woman to hold her job, will also join the celebration.

  • 12:15 p.m.: Eastern: Biden, Harris and Jackson deliver remarks from the South Lawn of the White House. Watch live coverage here.
  • 2 p.m.: Eastern: White House press secretary Jen Psaki briefs reporters. Watch live coverage here.
