Post Politics Now A victory lap for Biden and his historic Supreme Court nominee

Today, President Biden and his Supreme Court nominee, Justice-designate Ketanji Brown Jackson, will take a victory lap, appearing together on the South Lawn of the White House a day after the Senate voted 53 to 47 to elevate a Black woman to the nation’s highest court for the first time in U.S. history. Friday’s event offers Biden an opportunity to shore up support with his party’s base at a time when his job approval numbers have been lackluster at best. Vice President Harris, the first Black woman to hold her job, will also join the celebration.
On our radar: Alabama latest state to pass bills targeting transgender childrenReturn to menu
In recent months, the nation has seen an unprecedented wave of state legislation targeting the rights of LGBTQ people, with much of the legislation focused on transgender children.
The latest came Thursday, on the final day of Alabama’s legislative session, as lawmakers passed two bills that could significantly curb the rights of transgender children in the state. The Post’s Anne Branigin reports:
One bill would make it a crime for doctors and parents to provide gender-affirming care to trans minors — one of the most extreme bills of its kind in the nation.The other would restrict the bathrooms and locker rooms trans kids can use, and forbid educators from talking about gender or sexuality from kindergarten through the fifth grade.
Both bills now await the signature of Gov. Kay Ivey (R), who is expected to approve them.
You can read Anne’s full story here.
On our radar: Biden’s historic picks only part of picture for Black votersReturn to menu
With an event outside the White House on Friday, President Biden and his supporters plan to celebrate a watershed moment in U.S. history: the confirmation of the first Black woman to the Supreme Court in its 233-year history. Biden will be joined by both Justice-designate Ketanji Brown Jackson and Vice President Harris, the first Black woman to hold that job.
But The Post’s Cleve R. Wootson Jr. says that Black voters’ view of Biden’s record to this point is more nuanced than the picture they’ll see Friday. Noting that he has yet to deliver on several issues of importance to Black Americans, Cleve writes:
For many, a pivotal question remains: Will Biden be remembered as a president who elevated a historic number of Black people to prominent positions, empowering a new generation of rising leaders? Or will his legacy be blighted by unfilled promises and unseized opportunities, especially when it comes to voting rights and police reform?
How those questions are answered could have a profound impact on how Biden’s party fares going forward. You can read Cleve’s full story here.
Analysis: Behind the claim that Hunter Biden got $3.5 million from Russian billionaireReturn to menu
Less than 50 days before the 2020 presidential election, the Republican staff of the Senate Finance and Homeland Security committees issued a joint report with a startling claim — that Biden’s son Hunter had received a $3.5 million wire transfer from Elena Baturina, a Russian billionaire and the widow of the former mayor of Moscow.
An attorney for Hunter Biden denied the allegation in 2020 but former president Donald Trump has continued to peddle it, including in a recent interview with Just the News in which he called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to disclose what he knows about it.
Writing in The Fact Checker, The Post’s Glenn Kessler takes a fresh look at the allegation. You can read what he concludes here.
Analysis: How Jackson’s arrival will and won’t change the courtReturn to menu
When Justice-designate Ketanji Brown Jackson takes her seat in a few months, it won’t change the ideological makeup of the Supreme Court, which is still stacked with conservatives. In analyzing the impact of her arrival, The Post’s Robert Barnes writes:
An 83-year-old will be replaced by a 51-year-old, but it is difficult to think of an issue before the court that will be changed because of the swap of Jackson for Stephen G. Breyer.
That said, the impact of Jackson’s presence will be profound in other ways, most notably in making progress toward Biden’s state goal of having a court that looks like America. Bob writes:
White men for the first time will no longer make up a majority. The oldest and longest-serving justice is Black. Women will be as close to parity as is possible on a nine-member bench, and in a government where the president is 79 and the speaker of the House is 82, the average age of a justice will be 61.Moreover, the retirement of Justice Stephen G. Breyer this summer and the ascension of Jackson will culminate an almost complete turnover of the Supreme Court in less than a generation.
You can read Bob’s full piece here.
Take a look: A recap of Jackson’s historic confirmation dayReturn to menu
Thursday capped a whirlwind confirmation process for Jackson. The Post’s Mahlia Posey has pulled together the highlights of the historic day, including Democrats who welcomed the confirmation of the first Black woman on the Supreme Court and Republicans who accused her of having been an activist judge. Take a look.
The latest: Sen. Collins among the Gridiron attendees testing positive for covidReturn to menu
It’s becoming difficult to keep up with the attendees of last weekend’s Gridiron Club dinner who have since tested positive for the coronavirus, but add Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) to the list.
Late Thursday afternoon — after Collins cast a vote supporting Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court — the senator’s office released this statement: “Senator Collins has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently experiencing mild symptoms. The Senator will isolate and work remotely in accordance with CDC guidelines.”
Like others who attended the dinner, it’s unknown if Collins contracted the virus at the event.
Other Gridiron attendees who have since tested positive include Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Reps. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) and Joaquin Castro (D-Tex.). Valerie Biden Owens, the president’s sister, also tested positive after attending the dinner.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who didn’t attend the dinner, announced a positive test on Thursday. She had made two consecutive days of unmasked appearances at the White House with President Biden, Vice President Harris and other top Democratic officials.
Noted: How senators voted on Jackson’s nomination for the Supreme CourtReturn to menu
Three Republican senators joined every Democratic and independent senator to confirm Jackson as the Supreme Court’s 116th justice — and its first Black female justice.
You can find a record here of how each senator voted and what they said factored into their decision, pulled together by The Post’s JM Rieger and Madison Dong.
