Trump endorses Dr. Oz in Pennsylvania Senate race, a key battleground

Former president Donald Trump on Saturday endorsed fellow television celebrity-turned-politician Mehmet Oz in a hard fought Republican primary for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, where the leading candidates have jockeyed for Trump’s support. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Trump issued a statement announcing the endorsement just as he was just beginning his remarks at a rally in North Carolina, where he campaigned for Rep. Ted Budd, who is running in a crowded Republican primary for U.S. Senate there.

“This all about winning elections in order to stop the Radical Left maniacs from destroying our Country,” Trump said in a statement. “The Great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has a tremendous opportunity to Save America by electing the brilliant and well-known Dr. Mehmet Oz for the United States Senate.”

Trump had previously hinted at his preference for Oz, but David McCormick, a hedge fund manager who is also a leading candidate in the Pennsylvania race, was spotted at Mar-a-Lago only a few days ago seeking Trump’s endorsement.

The Senate race in Pennsylvania to replace retiring Republican Sen. Patrick J. Toomey is expected to be one of the most expensive and closely-watched elections this year. Strategists in both major parties believe the contest will factor heavily into the battle for control of Senate in 2023.

Pennsylvania is a longtime swing state, frequently flipping back and forth between Democratic and Republican candidates in statewide elections. Trump’s narrow 2016 win there was the first for a GOP presidential nominee since 1988. President Biden, who was born in Scranton, Pa., won it in 2020.

