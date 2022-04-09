The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Trump endorses Dr. Oz in Pennsylvania Senate race, a key battleground

The former president wades into a closely watched contest.

By Colby Itkowitz
Today at 8:29 p.m. EDT
Mehmet Oz, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senatein Pennsylvania, speaks during a town hall campaign event at Arcaro and Genell in Old Forge, Pa., on Jan. 19, 2022. (Christopher Dolan/AP)

Former president Donald Trump on Saturday endorsed fellow television celebrity-turned-politician Mehmet Oz in a hard fought Republican primary for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, where the leading candidates have jockeyed for Trump’s support.

Trump issued a statement announcing the endorsement just as he was just beginning his remarks at a rally in North Carolina, where he campaigned for Rep. Ted Budd, who is running in a crowded Republican primary for U.S. Senate there.

“This all about winning elections in order to stop the Radical Left maniacs from destroying our Country,” Trump said in a statement. “The Great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has a tremendous opportunity to Save America by electing the brilliant and well-known Dr. Mehmet Oz for the United States Senate.”

Trump had previously hinted at his preference for Oz, but David McCormick, a hedge fund manager who is also a leading candidate in the Pennsylvania race, was spotted at Mar-a-Lago only a few days ago seeking Trump’s endorsement.

The Senate race in Pennsylvania to replace retiring Republican Sen. Patrick J. Toomey is expected to be one of the most expensive and closely-watched elections this year. Strategists in both major parties believe the contest will factor heavily into the battle for control of Senate in 2023.

Pennsylvania is a longtime swing state, frequently flipping back and forth between Democratic and Republican candidates in statewide elections. Trump’s narrow 2016 win there was the first for a GOP presidential nominee since 1988. President Biden, who was born in Scranton, Pa., won it in 2020.

