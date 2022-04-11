A week ago, Politico highlighted what it called a “little-noticed” poll. We’d had 11 straight months of at least 400,000 jobs created — the longest such stretch since at least 1939. And yet the poll suggested more Americans (37 percent) somehow thought we’d actually lost jobs over that span than gained them (28 percent).

Some pointed to the poll — and to a more general disconnect between public perception and real job numbers — as evidence the media was falling down on the job and failing to give President Biden his due.

New data, though, appears to confirm the poll was an outlier. Americans’ perceptions of the jobs picture aren’t very accurate, but perceptions that we’re actually losing jobs appear to mostly come from people who already don’t like Biden. And that 1) is as it ever was, and 2) mostly comes from people who don’t rely on mainstream media outlets for their news.

Advertisement

A new CBS News/YouGov poll released this weekend asked a similar question as the aforementioned poll (The Post avoids citing surveys conducted by partisan groups). A majority — 51 percent — correctly said jobs had increased over the previous year, compared to 23 percent who wrongly said they had decreased. Twenty-six percent said the jobs picture hadn’t changed.

Similarly, the Pew Research Center in January asked people whether they thought the “availability of jobs” was better or worse than a year ago. And even more, 57 percent, said it was better, while just 19 percent said it was worse.

The Post’s Philip Bump also wrote last week about regular YouGov polling which has shown more people think the unemployment rate is falling, rather than climbing. And in that piece, Bump highlighted an important reason a significant number of people regularly get this wrong: partisanship. When Donald Trump was president, Democrats were more likely to wrongly view unemployment as increasing from the prior month; that quickly inverted upon Biden’s inauguration in January 2021.

Advertisement

And in fact, the most recent Economist/YouGov poll showed more Republicans got it right than at any point in Biden’s presidency.

The latest CBS poll confirms that trend. It showed 30 percent of 2020 Trump voters wrongly believed jobs had been lost over the past year, while just 12 percent of Biden voters believed that.

None of which is to say the media’s coverage of this has been exemplary; contextualizing the current economy, in particular, is difficult. Critics point to stories that reference the jobs picture but then layer it with other indicators which don’t reflect as well on Biden’s economy, or simply mention the public’s general dissatisfaction.

But those layers matter: We simultaneously have one of the lowest rates of unemployment in recent history, and one of the highest rates of inflation. Which economic indicator is going to be most readily apparent to broad swaths of the country? Unless you or those you know are gaining or losing jobs, you might not have a good read on the country’s overall jobs picture. But you see gas prices and other costs rising. So you might think “economy = not good” and assume people are worse off in other ways, too. If you’re predisposed against the Biden administration — or perhaps if you get your news mostly from outlets that are disinclined to mention those jobs figures in a positive light — that’s not a big leap.

It’s quite possible the media is indeed failing to give people the most accurate picture of the current economic situation. But if it’s failing, it’s failing pretty consistently — and across administrations of both parties. People also had unduly negative views of the jobs picture during the Obama administration. And by late 2003, nearly 3 million jobs had been lost during George W. Bush’s first term, and he was on his way to becoming the first president since Herbert Hoover to preside over an net loss in jobs — but people were split on whether we were gaining or losing jobs.

Indeed, this phenomenon dates back more than a quarter-century. Here’s how The Post wrote about a poll it commissioned in 1996, during one of the strongest economic boom periods in recent history:

Advertisement

Here are the rosy facts about the U.S. economy, as measured by government statistics: Unemployment is at a seven-year low. Inflation is at its lowest level in three decades. The federal budget deficit has declined to about $109 billion this year from $290 billion in 1992. And the economy is creating millions more jobs than are being lost to downsizing, mergers, business failures or foreign competition. Yet here are the public’s bleak perceptions: The average American thinks the number of jobless is four times higher than it actually is. Nearly 1 in 4 believes the current unemployment rate tops 25 percent -- the proportion of Americans who were estimated to be out of work at the worst of the Great Depression. They believe that prices are rising four times faster than they really are and that the federal budget deficit is higher, not lower, than it was five years ago. And 7 in 10 say there are fewer jobs than there were five years ago.

Other potential reasons include that people tend to be pessimists about these things, and that average people just aren’t consuming reports about jobs numbers or even the broader economy — or that they get their impressions from slanted sources.

Nor should we necessarily yearn for the day when both sides get this question overwhelmingly right. Because when that happens, it generally means something very bad has happened — real and huge job losses of which everyone will be keenly aware.

GiftOutline Gift Article