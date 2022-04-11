Biden to nominate Dettelbach to head ATF, crack down on ‘ghost guns’

President Biden will announce Monday that he is nominating Steve Dettelbach to head the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, part of a litany of law-enforcement-related actions by the administration as Democrats try to convince voters that they are the party that can keep America safe. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A senior administration official told reporters that the White House hoped Dettelbach, the former U.S. attorney from Ohio, would be a “noncontroversial appointment,” after the administration failed to get a previous nominee through the Senate. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the administration.

In September, the White House withdrew the name of David Chipman to lead the agency amid bipartisan pushback over his gun-control advocacy. Chipman had worked at ATF for more than two decades before joining a gun-control group led by former congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords (D-Ariz.).

Monday’s crime-reduction-related actions — including an effort to crack down on gun kits sold without a serial number, known as ghost guns — are an acknowledgment of the increased role crime fears could play in upcoming midterm elections. Republicans have already sought to brand Democrats as the party of the “defund the police” movement and asserted that their approach to law enforcement contributed to crime upticks in 2021.

In recent weeks, Biden and the Democrats have sought to counter that narrative. During his State of the Union address, Biden emphasized: “The answer is not to defund the police. It’s to fund the police. Fund them. Fund them.”

Still, activists have pushed back, saying Democrats — and the federal government as a whole — have failed to act on the energy that prompted millions to protest police brutality and systemic racism. The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act never made it out of the Senate. And a bipartisan effort to forge a police reform bill likewise fizzled.

Biden has said his crime reduction efforts — taking guns off streets, funding community-based crime mitigation efforts and giving municipalities money for more training for officers — have wide support and a good chance of success.

The ghost gun rule change plays into that strategy. The guns, purchased from kits and assembled at home, sometimes in as little as 30 minutes, don’t require serial numbers, sidestepping efforts to vet their purchasers or track the firearms during investigations. Under a new Justice Department rule, commercial sellers of the kits have to be licensed federally and run background checks — just like with commercially made firearms.

