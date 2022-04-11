President Biden has all but given up on Congress passing new gun laws. Still, some Democrats believe he hasn’t acted fast enough. So on Monday he announced his most sweeping executive actions yet on guns. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Without Congress, Biden can only do so much by issuing executive actions alone. But the moves the administration announced Monday will have an effect, gun-control advocates say.

Here’s what Biden’s doing, and the remaining hurdles to fulfilling his campaign promises to promote gun safety.

1. He’s cracking down on ‘ghost guns’

Ghost guns are called that because they are often sold in kits for buyers to put together at home. The government had deemed these gun parts as not technically guns — so they didn’t have to have a serial number, and the buyer didn’t have to pass a background check to get a kit.

As gun crime has risen across America, so, too, has the use of ghost guns.

Biden can’t ban them entirely; Congress would need to create a law to do that. So on Monday he announced a rule that will allow law enforcement to more easily trace these guns. Anyone selling these kits has to first get a federal license as a gun dealer, the guns must have serial numbers, and the sellers must conduct a background check on the buyer. The Biden administration hopes the rule will stop these guns from going to criminals.

It is a big deal, said Laura Cutilletta with the Giffords Group, a gun-control group founded by former congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords (D-Ariz.).

“It is likely to be effective because of the way it approaches regulating ghost guns, by changing the definition of firearms to include gun parts,” Cutilletta said. “This is a really comprehensive way to attack this problem.”

And ghost guns are starting to rank pretty high on the list of issues that advocates want to tackle, said Yasmin Braithwaite, a staff attorney at Giffords Group. Universal background checks are the holy grail for gun-control groups, and Biden just closed off one of the most common ways to dodge a background check.

But: Gun-control groups aspire to ban these guns altogether, which isn’t going to happen anytime soon. A number of Republicans in Congress oppose making these guns more traceable, arguing that this new rule will give the government too much control over gun manufacturing.

Politically, taking any major gun action right now is smart for Biden, said Lanae Erickson, who is with the centrist Democratic think tank Third Way. “It might be nibbling around the edges in terms of dealing with the problem, but it sends a message that Democrats and the White House are paying attention and working to solve these problems,” she said.

2. He’s nominating someone to run the federal gun-regulation agency

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has been without a Senate-confirmed leader for years.

Since there’s little substantial gun-control legislation to fight about in the Senate, the confirmation of this agency’s head has become a de facto political battle over gun policy. Biden had to withdraw his first nominee — David Chipman, a policy adviser at the Giffords Group — because he didn’t have the full support of all 50 Democrats (at least one of the more moderate senators was concerned that Chipman was too much of a gun-control advocate). Former president Donald Trump’s last nominee also had to withdraw, because of Republican concerns that he wasn’t pro-gun enough.

Biden is trying again, this time with what he hopes is a more consensus pick: Steve Dettelbach, a former U.S. attorney in Ohio. Gun-control advocates say having a more permanent leader will help strengthen the agency, which is chronically understaffed and underfunded but is the linchpin for any federal action on gun control.

But: A White House official called Dettelbach a “noncontroversial appointment”; time will tell. Biden needs only 50 senators to approve his nomination — but that’s far from a given when that includes senators who come from more gun-friendly states, including Sen. Angus King (I-Maine), who opposed Biden’s first pick.

3. He’s trying to help put more police in communities

To Biden, gun control requires investing in police. “The answer is not to defund the police. It’s to fund the police. Fund them. Fund them,” he said in his State of the Union address. The covid-rescue bill he signed into law included funding for community policing, and his recent proposal for a federal budget calls for more investment in police and ATF.

His administration has also previously announced that it’s creating strike forces within the Justice Department aimed at cracking down on gun trafficking.

Gun-control advocates we spoke to say Biden gets credit for trying to tackle the supply side — by targeting ghost guns — and the demand side, by trying to invest in policing that decreases crime in communities. “I think together, those are powerful actions to take to address the spoke in homicides,” Cutilletta said.

But: These anti-trafficking strike teams are not what many gun-control advocates are calling for. They want an independent office at the White House to address gun violence. The New York Times reports that a key Biden adviser nixed that idea.

Advocates sayBiden can do much more: “I’m happy to see President Biden respond to pressure from survivors of gun violence, but over 54,000 Americans have died from guns since President Biden was inaugurated,” Igor Volsky, executive director of Guns Down America, told the New York Times.

Democrats in the House have passed bills to expand background checks, but since Republicans can filibuster gun legislation in the Senate — and might gain control of Congress in November’s midterms — this is probably the most significant action that we’ll see on this issue during Biden’s term.

