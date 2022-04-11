Post Politics Now Biden wades back into politically fraught politics of gun control

Today, President Biden is wading back into the politically fraught politics of gun control, with plans to announce several actions in an event in the Rose Garden of the White House, including a continued crackdown on so-called “ghost guns” and the appointment of Steve Dettelbach, a former U.S. attorney in Ohio, to head the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The bureau has been without a Senate-confirmed leader since 2015.
Biden’s unilateral actions on gun control underscore how little that Congress — now in a two-week recess — has been able to do on the issue, even in the aftermath of repeated mass shootings across the country. Biden’s announcements also come amid a midterm election year in which Republicans are eager to brand his party as soft on crime and Democrats are seeking to push back.
Biden to unveil Steve Dettelbach as pick to lead ATF
This afternoon in the Rose Garden, President Biden plans to formally unveil his choice of Steve Dettelbach, a former U.S. attorney in Ohio, to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
It’s a pick that underscores how politically fraught the issue of gun control can be, as well as the process of putting people in place to carry it out.
There has not been a Senate-confirmed director in place at ATF since 2015. In September, the White House pulled the nomination of Biden’s previous pick for the post, David Chipman, after he faced unified opposition from Republican senators as well as concerns from a handful of Senate Democrats from states friendly to gun rights.
Chipman had worked at ATF for more than two decades before joining the gun-control group led by former congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords (D-Ariz.).
Dettelbach enjoyed the backing of gun-control groups during an unsuccessful 2018 race for Ohio general. But the White House sees a much easier path for confirmation.
The Post’s Cleve R. Wootson Jr. reports that a senior administration official told reporters Sunday that the White House hoped Dettelbach would be “a noncontroversial appointment.” The official spoke on the condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the administration.
In a statement Monday, the White House said that Dettelbach had “received bipartisan praise and support from law enforcement for his work” and noted that in 2009 he was unanimously confirmed by the Senate for his position as U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Ohio.
You can read more from Cleve here.
Ashish Jha takes over as Biden's new coronavirus czar
Ashish Jha, who took over Monday as President Biden’s coronavirus czar, made his presence felt immediately. He started the job with a round of morning TV shows.
It was a familiar setting for Jha, who has served as dean of Brown University public health school and been a ubiquitous presence on television during the pandemic. The Post’s Dan Diamond takes a look at this new Washington power player. Dan writes:
Now, the amiable academic faces a real-world test of his pithy TV advice: If the government fails to secure enough vaccines and tests, forcing Americans into long waits, it’s his problem. If a new variant causes a sixth pandemic wave, or besieged hospitals cannot handle an avalanche of cases, those are his problems, too, and ones that can’t be explained away in a cable-news segment.The longtime physician has admitted to friends that he’s never faced challenges like running a White House team and navigating the bitter partisanship that animates the nation’s capital. But his defenders say he’s more than well-equipped.
You can read Dan’s full story here.
In Ga., voting-rights activists try to counter new limits
The reality in Washington is that even with President Biden’s strong backing, voting rights legislation is stalled. In multiple Republican-led states, legislatures have moved in the wake of the 2020 elections to put new restrictions in place that Democrats say are designed to suppress turnout among key constituencies, including Black voters.
The Post’s Matthew Brown zeroes in on Georgia, where voting rights advocates and faith leaders face the challenge of turning out voters despite the legislation passed there by state Republicans in the wake of Biden’s upset win in the state over Donald Trump. Matthew writes:
On Tuesday, more than a dozen voting rights groups, spearheaded by faith leaders, will gather at The King Center in Atlanta to rally their organizations in the run-up to the midterms — and plot their strategy to outmaneuver new regulations they see as limiting access to the ballot. The groups, which are mostly nonpartisan but also aligned with Democratic efforts, aim to show GOP leaders that their work will continue in the face of the law.
Matthew notes that opponents of Georgia’s law have pointed to numerous measures they said are meant to crack down on minority participation. The bill limits the number of drop boxes overall, imposes new voter ID requirements, and criminalizes passing out water and food to voters in line, among other measures.
You can read his full story here.
Ukrainian leaders, U.S. lawmakers, Biden officials discuss what's next
On the Sunday talk shows, Ukrainian officials, leading U.S. lawmakers and Biden administration officials discussed what’s ahead in the ongoing assault by Russia. The Post’s Mahlia Posey pulled together this video. Take a look.
SNL offers its take on Jackson's confirmation
“Saturday Night Live” offered its take on the historic confirmation of Justice-designate Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. Among the lines offered by Jackson, who was played by Ego Nwodim: “I was happy to do my part: Work twice as hard as a White man my entire life and then spend a week listening to Ted Cruz call me a pedophile.” Take a look.
Trump endorses fellow celebrity-turned-politician Dr. Oz
Over the weekend, former president Donald Trump threw his weight behind fellow television celebrity-turned-politician Mehmet Oz in the contested Republican Senate primary in Pennsylvania.
The endorsement of Dr. Oz underscores why Trump’s involvement in GOP primaries makes some Republicans nervous. He can elevate his preferred candidates in primaries, but they’re not always best-suited to winning broader support in a general election.
The Post’s Colby Itkowitz has details:
Trump’s endorsement of Oz marks his second try in the Pennsylvania race. He previously endorsed Republican Sean Parnell, who ended his campaign last year amid allegations of domestic abuse. In a meandering written statement Trump issued just as he was starting his remarks in North Carolina, he referenced Oz’s television show and said he felt Oz was the most electable candidate.
Colby notes that Trump had previously hinted at his preference for Oz, but David McCormick, a hedge fund manager who is also a top contender in the May 17 Pennsylvania race, was spotted at Mar-a-Lago only a few days ago seeking Trump’s endorsement.
You can read Colby’s full story here.
Alaska man sentenced to prison for threatening Murkowski, Sullivan
A 65-year-old man who left 17 threatening voice mails for Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, both Republicans from Alaska, has been sentenced to 32 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to two counts of threatening to murder the senators.
In what has become an increasingly toxic politic environment, The Post’s Jaclyn Peiser notes that Jay Allen Johnson of Delta Junction, Ala., is only the latest individual to face charges for threatening the lives of lawmakers in the wake of the 2020 election. She writes:
In January 2021, a California man, who wrongly believed Donald Trump’s election win was stolen, was charged with unlawful possession of unregistered destructive devices after he allegedly built five pipe bombs in preparation to go to “war” with Democrats.In December, a Proud Boys supporter from Queens was sentenced to 33 months in prison for threatening to kill Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D-Ga.). The man posted messages on Parler, a conservative social media platform, including some claiming he had a gun and “a bunch of guys all armed and ready to deploy,” prosecutors said.
You can read Jaclyn’s full story here.
