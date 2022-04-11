Post Politics Now Biden wades back into politically fraught politics of gun control

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

President Biden speaks during an event Friday on the South Lawn of the White House celebrating the confirmation of Justice-designate Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
Today, President Biden is wading back into the politically fraught politics of gun control, with plans to announce several actions in an event in the Rose Garden of the White House, including a continued crackdown on so-called “ghost guns” and the appointment of Steve Dettelbach, a former U.S. attorney in Ohio, to head the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The bureau has been without a Senate-confirmed leader since 2015.

Biden’s unilateral actions on gun control underscore how little that Congress — now in a two-week recess — has been able to do on the issue, even in the aftermath of repeated mass shootings across the country. Biden’s announcements also come amid a midterm election year in which Republicans are eager to brand his party as soft on crime and Democrats are seeking to push back.

