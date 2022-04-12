Biden calls Russia’s war in Ukraine a ‘genocide’

DES MOINES — President Biden declared Tuesday that Russia was committing a “genocide” in Ukraine, a significant escalation of the president’s rhetoric and a notable shift that comes as U.S. officials have avoided using the term.
He later told reporters he had intentionally used the word genocide in his speech, though he added that he would “let the lawyers decide internationally whether or not it qualifies.”
But he said, “It sure seems that way to me."
Genocide is generally defined as an effort to destroy an entire nation or group.
“It’s become clearer and clearer that Putin is trying to wipe out the idea of being Ukrainian," Biden said. "The evidence is mounting. It looks different than last week. More evidence is coming out literally of the horrible things that the Russians have done in Ukraine.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responded by tweeting, “True words of a true leader.”
He added, “Calling things by their names is essential to stand up to evil. We are grateful for US assistance provided so far and we urgently need more heavy weapons to prevent further Russian atrocities.”
Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security adviser, have both stopped short of describing Russia’s assault as a genocide in recent days.
“Based on what we have seen so far, we have seen atrocities,” Sullivan said last week. “We have seen war crimes. We have not seen a level of systematic deprivation of life of the Ukrainian people to rise to the level of genocide.”
This is not the first time Biden has seemed to get ahead of his own White House in condemning Putin and the war in Ukraine. He often appears torn between his desire to denounce the slaughter and the fact that certain terms have legal definitions that can trigger specific actions.
In mid-March, he called Putin a “war criminal" after weeks of avoiding the term and at a time when his administration was still determining whether that label officially applied.
He repeated the assertion earlier this month, after evidence emerged of a massacre in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, calling for an investigation to prepare for a war crimes trial.
“This guy is brutal, and what’s happening in Bucha is outrageous, and everyone’s seen it,” Biden told reporters at the time.
President Joe Biden: What you need to know
Coronavirus: White House must go further on new pandemic response, say former Biden advisers, outside experts
Fact checker: The false and misleading claims Biden made during his first 100 days in office
The Biden Cabinet: Who has been selected
Biden appointees: Who is filling key roles