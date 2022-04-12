Post Politics Now Biden heads to the heartland as cost-of-living headaches intensify

Today, President Biden is heading to Iowa hours after the release of a new inflation report that could show prices rising by as much as 8 percent relative to last year — another blow to a chief executive struggling to make the case for his economic stewardship despite several positive trends. The message of the Iowa trip is simple: Biden gets it that Americans are feeling pinched.
Biden plans to visit a plant near Des Moines, where he’ll announce plans to allow a blended form of gasoline that uses ethanol, known as E15, to be sold this summer. It’s a move designed to curb prices at the pump, one of the largest contributors to a higher cost of living.
Welcome to Post Politics Now, a new live experience from The Washington Post that puts the day’s political headlines into context. Each weekday, we’ll guide you through the news with assists from some of the best political reporters in the business providing insights and analysis.
Your daily dashboard
Got a question about politics? Submit it here. At 3 p.m. weekdays, return to this space and we’ll address what’s on the mind of readers.
On our radar: New bills on gun violence underscore Democrats’ anti-crime messageReturn to menu
Following Biden’s announcement Monday of a crackdown on “ghost guns,” a group of six Democrats is releasing a package of bills intended to address gun violence and its impact.
The legislation would provide mental health funding in communities where shootings have occurred and expand a Justice Department grant program to include active shooter preparedness, among other measures.
Writing in The Early 202, The Post’s Theodoric Meyer and Jacqueline Alemany say the measures are relatively modest in scope but underscore an unmistakable message Democrats are crafting ahead of the midterms:
The legislation is the latest evidence that Democrats are making efforts to combat gun violence a priority a year after Biden pressed Congress to pass new gun laws following shootings in Colorado and Georgia. The new push also comes as some in the party argue Democrats need to do more to show voters, particularly women, they are serious about tackling crime ahead of the midterm elections.
The bills are being sponsored by Reps. Joe Neguse (Colo.), Veronica Escobar (Tex.), Ted Deutch (Fla.), Lucy McBath (Ga.), André Carson (Ind.) and Nikema Williams (Ga.).
You can read Theodoric and Jacqueline’s full piece here.
Noted: How E15 could help lower prices at the pumpReturn to menu
During his trip to Iowa on Tuesday, President Biden will announce plans for the Environmental Protection Agency to allow a blended form of gasoline that uses ethanol, known as E15, to be sold this summer.
While the move could help deliver short-term relief at the pump (and is good for Iowa corn farmers), it’s been opposed by some energy and environmental groups.
The Post’s Jeff Stein and Evan Halper write that the EPA will need to issue an emergency waiver for the summer sale of E15:
Typically, E15 cannot be sold in most of the country between June 1 and Sept. 15 because of air pollution rules. The White House has argued that the use of E15 can shave 10 cents off each gallon of gasoline. E15 is currently sold in 30 states at more than 2,300 gas stations, the Energy Department has said, but that is just a fraction of the more than 150,000 gas stations in the United States.
Iowa, by the way, is the No. 1 producer of corn in the United States, and more ethanol will require more corn.
You can read Jeff and Evan’s full piece here.
On our radar: Pence roils U-Va. campus ahead of planned speechReturn to menu
Former vice president Mike Pence, who is eyeing a 2024 White House bid, is scheduled Tuesday to make a stop at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville as part of an ongoing college tour that allows him to promote his “Freedom Agenda” and offer a critique of the Biden administration.
Even before he delivers it, Pence’s speech has roiled the campus, with some students arguing the university shouldn’t host former president Donald Trump’s right-hand man (even as he had tried in recent appearances to distance himself some from his former boss). The Post’s Susan Svrluga writes:
The response to the event has been intense. Tickets were quickly snapped up, with nearly 500 people on a standby list to get one. Some posters for the event were defaced, and others mocking it were taped up. An editorial in a campus newspaper said the university should not give a platform to Pence, equating “hateful rhetoric” to violence. That sparked outrage over “cancel culture,” limits on free speech and concerns about censorship.
The speech, scheduled for 7 p.m. Eastern, is being presented by the Young America’s Foundation. You can read Susan’s full story here.
Take a look: What McConnell has had to say about filling Supreme Court vacanciesReturn to menu
Justice-designate Ketanji Brown Jackson narrowly won confirmation to the Supreme Court last week in a Democratic-led Senate. But if other vacancies occur in the remainder of President Biden’s term and Republicans have taken control of the chamber, would there be a path forward? The Post’s JM Reiger has pulled together video of what Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has had to say — or in some cases, not say — on the subject of filling vacancies over the years. Take a look.
Analysis: Why people get Biden’s job numbers wrongReturn to menu
During recent months, polling has shown some disconnects between economic trends under President Biden and public perception of them — with Biden seemingly not getting credit he deserves in many cases. Some of this can be traced to people’s underlying views about Biden and where they get their news.
The Post’s Aaron Blake takes a spin through the dizzying array of numbers in an attempt to make some sense of things. He writes:
We simultaneously have one of the lowest rates of unemployment in recent history, and one of the highest rates of inflation. Which economic indicator is going to be most readily apparent to broad swaths of the country? Unless you or those you know are gaining or losing jobs, you might not have a good read on the country’s overall jobs picture. But you see gas prices and other costs rising. So you might think “economy = not good” and assume people are worse off in other ways, too.If you’re predisposed against the Biden administration — or perhaps if you get your news mostly from outlets that are disinclined to mention those jobs figures in a positive light — that’s not a big leap.
You can read Aaron’s full piece here.
Analysis: Here’s what Biden is doing on gunsReturn to menu
On Monday, Biden weighed into the politically fraught politics of gun control, promoting executive actions and renewing calls for congressional action during an event at the Rose Garden of the White House.
Looking for a deeper dive on the policy he is pushing, including what it means to crackdown on “ghost guns”? The Post’s Amber Phillips can help. She writes:
Without Congress, Biden can only do so much by issuing executive actions alone. But the moves the administration announced Monday will have an effect, gun-control advocates say.
You can read Amber’s full piece here.