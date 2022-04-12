Post Politics Now Biden heads to the heartland as cost-of-living headaches intensify

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

President Biden speaks on measures to combat gun crime during an even in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington on Monday. (Oliver Contreras/For The Washington Post)
Today, President Biden is heading to Iowa hours after the release of a new inflation report that could show prices rising by as much as 8 percent relative to last year — another blow to a chief executive struggling to make the case for his economic stewardship despite several positive trends. The message of the Iowa trip is simple: Biden gets it that Americans are feeling pinched.

Biden plans to visit a plant near Des Moines, where he’ll announce plans to allow a blended form of gasoline that uses ethanol, known as E15, to be sold this summer. It’s a move designed to curb prices at the pump, one of the largest contributors to a higher cost of living.

Your daily dashboard

  • 8:30 a.m. Eastern: The Labor Department release its newest consumer price index report.
  • 11:15 a.m. Eastern: Biden leaves the White House to travel to Iowa. White House press secretary Jen Psaki will gaggle with reporters on Air Force One. Listen here.
  • 2:45 p.m. Central: Biden speaks in Menlo, Iowa, on his administration’s “actions to lower costs for working families.” Watch live here.
  • 5 p.m. Eastern: Vice President Harris delivers remarks at the Sheet Metal Workers Local 19 Training Center in Philadelphia. Watch live here.

