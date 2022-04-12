Post Politics Now Biden heads to the heartland as cost-of-living headaches intensify

We simultaneously have one of the lowest rates of unemployment in recent history, and one of the highest rates of inflation. Which economic indicator is going to be most readily apparent to broad swaths of the country? Unless you or those you know are gaining or losing jobs, you might not have a good read on the country’s overall jobs picture. But you see gas prices and other costs rising. So you might think “economy = not good” and assume people are worse off in other ways, too.

If you’re predisposed against the Biden administration — or perhaps if you get your news mostly from outlets that are disinclined to mention those jobs figures in a positive light — that’s not a big leap.