The public health emergency will remain in place, even as normal life resumes The clock is ticking on the public health emergency for covid-19. The Biden administration is widely expected to renew the declaration expiring at the end of the week, ensuring the continuation of critical resources to battle the coronavirus pandemic. But the decision comes amid increasing pressure from Republicans to wind down such supports and to treat the virus as endemic.

The years-long emergency powers have allowed for a rapid rise in telehealth visits, new flexibilities for Medicaid and Medicare, and the ability for state and local health departments to let more grant-funded personnel work on covid-19.

Unwinding such policies — whenever the time comes — will be a massive bureaucratic task. Some of these measures have started to become so ingrained in American life that people likely don’t realize they’re only permitted during a government-declared emergency.

Here’s a snapshot of what could go away without a public health emergency:

Private insurers and Medicare would no longer cover free, rapid at-home tests.

Telehealth services wouldn’t be available to millions of Medicare beneficiaries roughly five months after the emergency ends.

States would begin the lengthy process of determining who no longer qualifies for Medicaid and must be removed from the safety-net program. who no longer qualifies for Medicaid and must be removed from the safety-net program.

The timeline

The Trump administration declared the coronavirus a public health emergency in late January 2020. Since then, the Department of Health and Human Services has continued to extend the declaration, which must be renewed every 90 days.

Soon after President Biden took office, HHS pledged to give 60 days’ notice before terminating the emergency, as states and health-care groups fretted over how they would handle an abrupt end date. The assumption is that the declaration will be renewed again later this week, since the Biden administration hasn’t warned that it would lapse, according to multiple people in touch with the administration.

When asked whether the expiring declaration would be extended, HHS spokeswoman Sarah Lovenheim said, “nothing new to relay: The covid-19 public health emergency is still in effect.”

But she noted: “Consistent with our commitment since the beginning of this Administration, HHS will provide states with 60 days’ notice prior to any possible termination or expiration in the future.”

Some health experts speculated that they expect at least another renewal, and possibly a few more to carry the country through the rest of the year. Some state health officials and providers have said it’s important to continue, since the far-ranging effects of covid-19 have not gone away.

But such a move will probably be attacked by Republicans, who have increased calls in recent months to start the process of ending the emergency.

“It is time for your administration to abandon its overbearing and authoritarian approach and show the country that the COVID-19 emergency is over,” more than 70 House Republicans and show the country that the COVID-19 emergency is over,” more than 70 House Republicans wrote in a letter to the administration in February.

Joan Alker, executive director of Georgetown's Center for Children and Families:

A reminder that the Public Health Emergency declaration expires later this week but we know that @SecBecerra will renew it for another 90 days because the promised 60 day notice of expiration didn’t happen. — Joan Alker (@JoanAlker1) April 11, 2022

The great unwinding

It would be challenging to quickly shut off the public health emergency, prompting some groups to urge preparations to begin immediately so that the process can be done carefully when the time comes.

For instance: The Association of State and Territorial Health Officials told state officials they should begin assessing what emergency powers they’re currently using and determine whether such efforts can be accomplished through other avenues.

“Whatever they do they need to unwind this very carefully,” said Georges Benjamin, the executive director of the American Public Health Association.

Per Krista Drobac, the executive director of the Alliance for Connected Care: “It’s possible to unwind the public health emergency without necessarily triggering the legal authority until later.”

Coronavirus

Biden’s new coronavirus czar faces challenges in helming the response

It’s official: Ashish Jha is now the White House’s coronavirus coordinator.

During the pandemic, Jha — an Ivy League doctor — became a go-to cable-news commentator, known for his evenhanded advice. Yesterday, he kicked off his tenure leading the nation’s pandemic response with a tour of TV morning shows.

He told NBC “Today” co-anchor Savannah Guthrie that he isn’t “overly concerned right now” about the omicron subvariant BA.2 fueling cases across the country because of low hospitalization rates. And he said extending the federal mask mandate for public transportation — which is set to expire on April 18 — is “absolutely on the table.”

To learn more about Jha, we turned to our colleague Dan Diamond’s profile published over the weekend. Here’s three things you need to know:

1) Jha has informally shaped the nation’s coronavirus response for months.

He’s testified before Congress and advised state officials, like New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D). That’s in addition to his role as dean of Brown University’s School of Public Health and pandemic pundit.

2) He’s never held a full-time federal job.

Skeptics question his ability to navigate the toxic politics of Washington, Dan writes. But his allies say his background might help him foresee challenges that former coronavirus coordinator, Jeff Zients, missed.

“While Zients has executed quite a lot, what he really understood and reacted to is the political optics,” an administration official said. Jha “brings an understanding of the fundamentals” that Zients “never had.”

3) Jha has urged the White House to take a different messaging tack.

In the past, he’s criticized the federal government’s tactics for communicating with the public during the pandemic, saying that agencies sometimes offered conflicting advice.

“It would be enormously helpful to the American people if that messaging was more consistent,” Jha said on “ Fox News Sunday ” in January.

Now, he’ll be the one in charge of communicating the administration’s complex decisions to the American public.

More from Dan Diamond on a meeting in Jha's office:

A bunch of reporters (including us) wrote on the unusual HHS-White House dynamics last year, with some officials saying that WH covid coordinator was acting as shadow health secretary.



So it’s 👀 that on @AshishKJha46’s first day as covid chief, we get this meeting (and photo). https://t.co/HQfqmb9nl3 — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) April 12, 2022

Philadelphia marks the return of indoor mask-wearing

Philadelphia health officials announced yesterday that the city’s indoor mask mandate will go into effect again starting April 18 amid rising case counts, making it the first major U.S. city to reinstate the public health measure this spring, The Post’s Katie Shepherd reports.

Key context: The decision comes The decision comes just over a month after Philadelphia dropped its mandate for face coverings indoors, a move replicated in cities nationwide after a significant dip in cases following the winter’s omicron surge.

Now, in some U.S. locations, cases are modestly climbing — including in the District and Philadelphia — driven in part by the spread of the BA.2 subvariant.

Philadelphia has established a criteria to determine what restrictions are needed based on local transmission levels.

Coronavirus cases increased in the city more than 50 percent in the previous 10 days , according to , according to local health officials . The rise moved Philadelphia’s designation from “all clear” to “level 2,” triggering its indoor mask requirement.

An indoor mask mandate in the region by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s standards. But local officials defended their decision. isn’t recommended in the region by the’s standards. But local officials defended their decision.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney (D):

Philadelphia’s COVID-19 response levels allow us to be clear, transparent and predictable in our response to local conditions. Given the rise in cases, we're moving to Level 2 on April 18 to prevent higher case rates. https://t.co/GmAFThts7G — Jim #VaxUpPhilly Kenney (@PhillyMayor) April 11, 2022

On the Hill

Traction on insulin legislation

The leaders of the House and Senate Diabetes Caucuses released their bipartisan policy priorities on measures aimed at lowering the cost of insulin. The move from Sens. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) come as the pair are working on legislation, which Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has said he intends to put to a vote on the chamber’s floor.

They’re seeking input from lawmakers and stakeholders. The policy priorities include ensuring insurance plans and pharmacy benefit managers can’t collect rebates on insulins that roll prices back to 2006 or similar levels; limiting out-of-pocket costs to $35 per month; and cracking down on measures like prior authorization requirements.

Reproductive wars

Murder charges to be dropped for Texas woman arrested over abortion

A Texas district attorney said Sunday that he will drop criminal charges pending against a 26-year-old woman arrested on murder charges after what authorities said was a “self-induced abortion,” our colleague Caroline Kitchener reports.

Catch up quick: Lizelle Herrera was arrested and charged with murder last Thursday in Rio Grande City, Texas, without providing details of which law she violated.

Texas enacted a law in September that banned abortions after fetal cardiac activity is detected, and allows private citizens to sue individuals who help facilitate the procedure after the legal limit.

“But that law does not appear to have applied in this case,” Caroline writes. “Herrera faced a criminal charge, not a lawsuit. Additionally, that law does not allow lawsuits to be filed against the person who had an abortion, only those who helped facilitate it.”

Abortion rights organizations quickly mobilized to support Herrera over the weekend as the case drew attention nationwide.

By Sunday evening, District Attorney Gocha Allen Ramirez said that after reviewing Texas law, it was clear that Herrera “cannot and should not be prosecuted for the allegation against her.”

An unlikely ally: One of the state's largest antiabortion groups, Texas Right to Life , New York Times reports. One of the state's largest antiabortion groups, supported Ramirez’s decision to dismiss the charge, thereports.

The group “opposes public prosecutors going outside of the bounds of Texas’ prudent and carefully crafted policies,” the organization said in a statement.

Ghazaleh Moayedi, a Texas OB/GYN:

This is an important time to remind my colleagues in Texas that we are not agents of The State, we are servants to our communities. There is no medical or ethical reason you have to report any adult's pregnancy outcomes to law enforcement. Pregnancy outcomes are not illegal, yet. — Ghazaleh Moayedi, DO, MPH 🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍⚧️ (@dr_moayedi) April 9, 2022

Rockie Gonzalez, founder and board chair of abortion rights organization Frontera Fund, on Democracy Now!:

Frontera Fund Founder and Board Chair, Rockie Gonzalez spoke with @democracynow about the circumstances surrounding the arrest of Lizelle Herrera. https://t.co/oYDfJPNulb — Frontera Fund (@LaFronteraFund) April 11, 2022

In other health news

More lawmakers have tested positive for the coronavirus , Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.). Meanwhile, Biden has continued to test negative and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) produced a including House Energy and Commerce Chair(D-N.J.). Meanwhile, Biden has continued to test negative and House Speaker(D-Calif.) produced a negative result yesterday after testing positive last week.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is to help the agency establish minimum staffing requirements for nursing homes. asking for public input to help the agency establish minimum staffing requirements for nursing homes.

The White House introduced new actions yesterday to help ease the burden of medical debt experienced by 1 in 3 adults with the intention of building on existing protections already used in the private sector. of medical debt experienced bywith the intention of building on existing protections already used in the private sector.

Proof of vaccination, in addition to a negative at-home covid test, will now The Hill reports. will now be required to attend the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner scheduled for the end of the month,reports.

In Oklahoma: Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) will sign a bill today that will make performing an abortion in the state a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison or fines up to $100,000.

