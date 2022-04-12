For 17 months, Donald Trump has been grabbing handfuls of spaghetti and chucking them at the ornate walls of Mar-a-Lago. Figuratively, anyway. No matter what particular slippery noodle he comes across that might possibly be construed as suggesting that something nefarious happened in the 2020 election, Trump flings it as hard as he can before watching it inexorably slip to the floor. This metaphor has gone on longer than it should, I’ll admit, but still: The floors are awash in the pasty dregs of conspiracy theories gone by, with Trump no more concerned about personally cleaning up his own mess than he presumably is in Mar-a-Lago itself.

Last summer, one of those noodles was named William McSwain.

“Just this month, the former U.S. attorney for Philadelphia, William McShade—” Trump said during a speech in Arizona, quickly realizing he said McSwain’s name wrong. “Look, did you ever hear of him? William McSwain.”

McSwain, Trump continued, had “previously prosecuted much ballot-stuffing, many cases in Philadelphia” but had now “published a stunning letter … stating that his office received allegations of large-scale voter fraud.” The letter (which Trump said came “from the heart”) alleged that “Attorney General Bill Barr ordered him to stand down” on investigating those claims. “When that letter came out from McSwain, that was a sad day for this country, sad day,” Trump said. “I was wondering because he was all excited. McSwain was all excited. He was going to go in there. Then one day it’s like somebody died. He was told not to do it.”

At the time, the situation seemed iffy. McSwain, as Trump framed it, was making a remarkable allegation about Barr — and one that came in a letter not to a media outlet or to the Justice Department inspector general. It came in a letter to Trump, as McSwain clearly sought Trump’s endorsement as McSwain considered running for governor in Pennsylvania.

Trump helpfully shared the letter on his website. It didn’t quite make the claim that Trump alleged, and it was pointed in its intent.

“Based on my background and experience, I am uniquely positioned to defeat Mr. Shapiro (the likely Democratic candidate) and would welcome the chance to discuss this with you in person,” McSwain wrote. “I would be honored to have your support.”

No doubt! And what better way to obtain that support than to plant a flag in opposition to Barr and in support of Trump’s other limp-noodle claims about fraud? In an interview with The Washington Post, Barr said that McSwain copped to doing exactly this — though McSwain predictably denied having done so.

Anyway, it didn’t work. On Tuesday, Trump offered not the endorsement that McSwain sought but, instead, an anti-endorsement, a call for Pennsylvania Republicans to reject McSwain’s candidacy. Why? Because McSwain didn’t go ahead and investigate the purported fraud he found despite his boss’s prohibition.

“One person in Pennsylvania who I will not be endorsing is Bill McSwain for Governor,” Trump wrote. “He was the U.S. Attorney who did absolutely nothing on the massive Election Fraud that took place in Philadelphia and throughout the commonwealth. He said Barr told him not to do anything (because Barr was afraid of being impeached by the Democrats), but he should have done his job anyway.”

It’s not the case that Barr was afraid of being impeached; he was leaving his position in two months, anyway, since Trump lost. This is simply the rationale that Trump has concocted to explain why once-loyal Barr publicly rejected his repeated claims that fraud had occurred.

But you see the hole that McSwain dug! He shivved Barr to get Trump’s praise, and it worked … for a moment. Now, though, Trump realizes that McSwain could have given him actual fraud cases if he had simply ignored Barr, and that forms the basis of his anti-endorsement.

McSwain, a veteran who Trump dubs a “coward,” “knew what was happening and let it go,” Trump writes. “It was there for the taking and he failed so badly.”

“It” being … what, exactly? Praise from Trump? Clamorous applause from Trump’s base? Trump presumably means “criminal activity,” though that’s not “there for the taking,” as such.

Nor, of course, is there likely any significant fraud there for the investigating. There’s no reason to believe that McSwain was aware of any significant acts of fraud; it’s hard to believe that if he knew that something illegal happened he would not ensure that it was prosecuted. In the months since, nothing has emerged to suggest that what he hinted to Trump was anything more than bait placed on a hook, bait that Trump snatched away without being reeled in. (I’m overdoing it with the metaphors here, I know.)

Maybe that’s the real frustration for Trump. Maybe his annoyance is that McSwain tried to lure him into an endorsement with a promise that fraud had been ignored, only for Trump to lash out when McSwain failed to deliver. If this seems petty or like a shaky reason to reject an endorsement, I encourage you to familiarize yourself with Trump’s track record.

There may be an additional trigger for Trump’s annoyance. This week, representatives for the voter-fraud-alleging group True the Vote were interviewed by right-wing pundit Charlie Kirk. They allege rampant criminal activity in the 2020 election using a combination of technospeak and vague allegations. But they also identified Philadelphia as a hotbed of this purported nefarious activity — something that Trump was quick to point out in his condemnation of McSwain. In other words, McSwain promised a noodle that True the Vote now says it has delivered, and Trump’s irritated that McSwain didn’t.

Regardless, we land where we began. McSwain has no endorsement. Trump has no evidence of rampant fraud. All Trump’s gained is two opportunities to talk about all the fraud he says occurred, fraud that will be exposed any day now … for 17 months and counting.

