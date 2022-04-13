The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Post Politics Now Biden poised to preside over new phase of U.S. involvement in Ukraine war

Key updates
On our radar: W.Va. congressional race has two GOP incumbents but only one endorsed by Trump
On our radar: Iowa Supreme Court to consider whether Grassley challenger can appear on ballot
Noted: Rep. Axne stands to benefit from Biden’s Iowa visit
President Biden waves as he walks to speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Des Moines International Airport, in Des Moines on Tuesday. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)
By John Wagner
and 
Mariana Alfaro
 
Today at 7:19 a.m. EDT|Updated today at 8:11 a.m. EDT
By John Wagner
and 
Mariana Alfaro
 
Today at 7:19 a.m. EDT|Updated today at 8:11 a.m. EDT

Today, President Biden appears poised to preside over a new phase of U.S. involvement in the war between Russia and Ukraine, with plans to dramatically expand the scope of weapons being provided to Ukraine and Biden standing by his characterization of Russia having committed “genocide,” a term U.S. officials had avoided using.

View live politics updates

Biden’s comments on “genocide” came during a visit to Iowa on Tuesday, part of his effort to manage the fallout of the war back home, including higher gas prices. He’ll be back the road on Thursday, heading to North Carolina, but has no public appearances planned Wednesday.

Welcome to Post Politics Now, a new live experience from The Washington Post that puts the day’s political headlines into context. Each weekday, we’ll guide you through the news with assists from some of the best political reporters in the business providing insights and analysis.

Your daily dashboard

  • 2:15 p.m. Eastern: Vice President Harris meets with Cabinet officials about maternal health. Watch live coverage here.
  • 3 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Jen Psaki briefs reporters. Watch live coverage here.

Got a question about politics? Submit it here. At 3 p.m. weekdays, return to this space and we’ll address what’s on the mind of readers.

7:44 a.m.
Headshot of Karoun Demirjian
Karoun Demirjian: New U.S. military assistance reflects evolving war — The Biden administration is preparing to amplify its military assistance to Ukraine with what is potentially shaping up to be another $750 million package, including new systems that could augment the Ukrainians’ current capabilities.The preliminary plans circulating among government officials in Washington include Mi-17s — Soviet-origin helicopters that could be used to attack Russian vehicles — as well as armored Humvees. They also include howitzer cannons, coastal defense drones, and gear to safeguard personnel in the event of a chemical, biological or nuclear attack.While the details are subject to change, they paint a picture of an evolving war. The sea drones seem to anticipate that Russia could be planning more amphibious assaults, while the biological, chemical and nuclear safety gear is a signal that Ukrainians fear Russians may launch such attacks going forward. Mi-17s and howitzers, meanwhile, would increase Ukraine’s firepower against Russian forces from air and land.All of these could prove important as the war in Ukraine enters a critical phase, as Russia regroups its forces in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, and both sides brace for a long and bloody fight for its control. U.S. leaders have expressed urgency about supplementing Ukraine as this shift is underway.
Karoun Demirjian, Pentagon, Capitol Hill, foreign affairs
Loading...