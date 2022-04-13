Post Politics Now Biden poised to preside over new phase of U.S. involvement in Ukraine war

7:44 a.m.

New U.S. military assistance reflects evolving war — The Biden administration is preparing to The Biden administration is preparing to amplify its military assistance to Ukraine with what is potentially shaping up to be another $750 million package, including new systems that could augment the Ukrainians’ current capabilities.

The preliminary plans circulating among government officials in Washington include Mi-17s — Soviet-origin helicopters that could be used to attack Russian vehicles — as well as armored Humvees. They also include howitzer cannons, coastal defense drones, and gear to safeguard personnel in the event of a chemical, biological or nuclear attack.

While the details are subject to change, they paint a picture of an evolving war. The sea drones seem to anticipate that Russia could be planning more amphibious assaults, while the biological, chemical and nuclear safety gear is a signal that Ukrainians fear Russians may launch such attacks going forward. Mi-17s and howitzers, meanwhile, would increase Ukraine’s firepower against Russian forces from air and land.

All of these could prove important as the war in Ukraine enters a critical phase, as Russia regroups its forces in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, and both sides brace for a long and bloody fight for its control. U.S. leaders have expressed urgency about supplementing Ukraine as this shift is underway.

Karoun Demirjian , Pentagon, Capitol Hill, foreign affairs