RIP to Gilbert Gottfried, who passed away at age 67. Scroll down to the bottom of the newsletter to watch a hilarious performance in "Beverly Hills Cop II." Below: Ukraine reveals details of an apparent Russian cyberattack on its energy infrastructure, and the Justice Department announces the seizure of a major hacking forum.

A key D.C. council member hits the brakes on mobile voting

Mobile voting won’t be a thing in D.C. anytime soon.

A crucial member of the D.C. Council says he won’t move forward with a bill to expand voting by phone in the District, dealing a blow to an effort to expand mobile voting across the country.

The course reversal is a victory for election security advocates who have long argued that the technology isn’t ready for a widespread rollout, even as proponents argue it would be an effective way to boost voter turnout and accessibility.

In the District

The D.C. bill had support from eight members of the 13-person Council and groups like the D.C. branch of the NAACP. But council member Charles Allen’s (D-Ward 6) opinion of the bill was especially important for its future because he chairs a committee that the bill would have to advance through.

And Allen isn’t on board.

“Council member Allen is not planning to move forward with a hearing on mobile voting legislation,” Allen’s deputy chief of staff, Erik Salmi, told The Cybersecurity 202. “He has heard from numerous elections and cybersecurity experts, as well as residents, with serious concerns” about mobile voting bills, Salmi said when asked about the bill, which was proposed by council member Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2).

Russian interference

Cybersecurity experts have hypercharged concerns about election security in the wake of Russia’s war with Ukraine and attempts to interfere with previous U.S. elections. Russian President Vladimir Putin could take more aggressive steps to interfere with U.S. elections, people familiar with U.S. intelligence assessments recently told CNN.

Adding to experts’ concerns, a wide swath of Republicans still think the 2020 election was stolen or that President Biden’s win was illegitimate, polling suggests. If mobile voting were to have “glitches” or other issues, that could further undermine faith in elections, experts fear.

There’s also the technology, which some experts say isn’t equipped to handle a devastating cyberattack.

J. Alex Halderman “Frankly, it’s phenomenally retrograde to consider Internet voting in the present moment because we know sophisticated attackers have our election systems in their sights,” University of Michigan professor and electronic voting expert told my colleague Lauren Lumpkin in February. In 2010, Halderman and his students hacked a District overseas voting system in just 48 hours.

Smaller jurisdictions have used mobile voting for limited groups, like overseas military personnel, Lauren also reported.

Reactions

Critics of mobile voting applauded Allen’s decision.

“We thank council member Allen for his thoughtful and responsible leadership to protect D.C. elections, Free Speech For People senior adviser on election security Susan Greenhalgh told The Cybersecurity 202. “Simply put, online voting is not secure or trustworthy at this time, and no amount of wishing or good intentions will change that fact.”

The stated goal of Pinto’s bill was to improve voting access in the District, where 28 percent of registered voters voted in the 2020 primary election and 67 percent voted in that general election.

In a statement, Pinto continued to push for a public hearing on her bill, arguing that it would be the best way to get feedback from residents and experts.

“I look forward to continuing to hear from cybersecurity, technology, and elections experts as well as residents about ideas, support, and concerns” about the bill, Pinto said in a statement, arguing that “the best mechanism to do that is through a public hearing.”

“It is important to schedule a hearing on expanding access to the vote during a time when enfranchisement continues to be targeted and limited by other states,” Pinto said. “In order to move forward on thoughtful legislation, it is critical to hear from residents and experts to make changes as necessary.”

Bradley Tusk

Many mobile voting programs in recent years have been pushed by the venture capitalist and philanthropist Bradley Tusk, who put significant financial and other resources behind the D.C. bill.

“My goal is to make it possible for every single person in this country to vote in every single election on their phone,” Tusk told NPR last year. In recent years, he has funded mobile voting programs in West Virginia, Utah and Washington state, the outlet also reported

Tusk’s nonprofit, Tusk Philanthropies, has paid prominent D.C. lobbyist Max Brown and lobbying firm Group 360 $10,000 a month to “work to advance Mobile Voting in D.C.,” lobbying records show.

Brown helped develop Pinto’s D.C. bill, emails obtained by The Cybersecurity 202 through a D.C. Freedom of Information Act request show.

Pinto's office said it met with numerous groups when crafting the legislation, including "community stakeholders," election and cybersecurity experts, jurisdictions that have implemented mobile voting, nonprofits and vendors, including the Mobile Voting Project.

"We have always been transparent and consistent about our goal to work collaboratively with many voices,” Pinto said in a statement.

Brown also defended the work.

“Any time I can work on a project for a nonprofit and supported by the community that will make it easier for our residents in DC to vote, count me in,” Brown said in a statement to The Cybersecurity 202, arguing that overseas military personnel, young people, the disabled community and people working several jobs could benefit from mobile voting. “This effort is something with which I am honored to be associated.”

Tusk Philanthropies' Mobile Voting Project is also pushing for a hearing.

“The choice between security and participation isn't binary,” said Jocelyn Bucaro, its director. "Mobile voting is an option that is already being offered in 300 jurisdictions across the United States. Given that, and the fact that the majority [of] the [D.C. Council] has co-introduced the bill, we believe there should be a public hearing where these concerns can be answered just as we have done in meetings with policy and lawmakers across the country."

The keys

A thwarted Russian cyberattack could have cut power to 2 million Ukrainians

Ukrainian officials and cyber firms revealed details of the attack yesterday morning, which – if successful – could have marked the most significant cyberattack on energy infrastructure in history. Ukrainian officials declined to name the energy plant that was targeted.

The alleged perpetrator was a Kremlin-linked hacking group dubbed Sandworm, which was also linked to an attack that briefly cut power to thousands of Ukrainians in 2015 and 2016, top Ukrainian cyber official Victor Zhora said.

Two big takeaways:

The attempted attack suggests cyber could begin playing a larger role in Russia’s Ukraine invasion than the comparatively minor role it has played so far.

It also suggests that one major reason hacking hasn’t played a larger role so far could be a strong cyber defense by Ukrainian officials and the tech firms supporting them.

“It’s increasingly clear that one of the reasons attacks in Ukraine have been moderated is because defenders there are very aggressive and very good at confronting Russian actors,” Mandiant vice president of intelligence analysis John Hultquist said.

Here are deeper dives from the Wall Street Journal’s Dustin Volz and Wired's Andy Greenberg.

U.S. officials are working closely with Ukraine to collect information about the attacks and prevent similar attacks on U.S. infrastructure, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Jen Easterly said on Twitter.

🛡SHIELDS-UP: @CISAgov is working closely w/our partners @_CERT_UA to exchange info about new malware affecting the Ukrainian energy grid & coordinate with our #JCDC & US gov partners to protect US infrastructure. https://t.co/noCFT0QNm8 https://t.co/BrRYJNV9rM — Jen Easterly🛡Shields Up! (@CISAJen) April 12, 2022

The Justice Department shut down a major hacking forum

The site Raidforums was among the largest sharing English-language data hacked from companies and individuals. It was popular among hackers looking for credentials they could use to commit additional cybercrimes such as identity theft.

The department also unveiled criminal charges against RaidForums’ 21-year-old founder Diogo Santos Coelho. Coelho’s a Portugal native but was arrested in the United Kingdom and is awaiting extradition to the United States.

“The takedown of this online market for the resale of hacked or stolen data disrupts one of the major ways cybercriminals profit from the large-scale theft of sensitive personal and financial information,” Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. said in a statement.

By the numbers: RaidForums had about 530,000 registered members, according to threat intelligence firm Recorded Future, CNN’s Sean Lyngaas reports.

Context: This is the latest in a series of law enforcement actions to take down cybercrime forums. “German police last week seized the computer servers of Hydra, a popular Russian dark web market connected to $5 billion in transactions since 2015,” Sean notes.

T-Mobile tried to buy back hacked customer data

A third party hired by the mobile phone provider tried to negotiate with hackers to secure exclusive access to personal data they’d stolen from about 30 million T-Mobile customers, Motherboard’s Joseph Cox reports.

The hackers were asking for 6 bitcoin or about $270,000 for access to the stolen data.

“The plan ultimately failed, and the criminals continued to sell the data despite the third-party giving them a total of $200,000,” Joseph reports. “But the news unearths some of the controversial tactics that might be used by companies as they respond to data breaches, either to mitigate the leak of stolen information or in an attempt to identify who has breached their networks.”

Industry report

Apple pushes security, privacy concerns in bid to retain app store power

CEO Tim Cook lashed out at legislative efforts to reduce Apple’s power over its app store in a major Washington speech, saying such efforts would make users more vulnerable to hacking and privacy invasions.

The comments came in response to two antitrust bills that would loosen Apple’s control over which apps can populate its app store in an effort to promote more competition in the app marketplace, Cat Zakrzewski reports.

Apple has argued that the bills would open the floodgates to apps with shoddy privacy and security controls, but lawmakers are largely unconvinced.

From Cook: “Taking away a more secure option will leave users with less choice, not more.”

Government scan

Securing the ballot

Cyber insecurity

Hill happenings

