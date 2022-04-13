Good morning and welcome to The Climate 202! ICYMI, The Washington Post is hiring an Instagram editor to oversee its new climate account. It's a pretty cool gig, and you'd get to work with us. 😊📸 Environmental justice leaders fault White House's race-neutral approach Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight As a presidential candidate, Joe Biden promised to address the historic environmental injustices affecting low-income communities and communities of color.

Soon after taking office, Biden followed through on part of that promise by creating the White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council to coordinate the Justice40 Initiative, which aims to deliver 40 percent of the benefits of federal climate-related investments to disadvantaged communities.

But on Tuesday, three members of that advisory council gathered reporters for an unusual call, where they criticized a central aspect of the White House's approach so far to environmental justice.

In particular, they found fault with the administration's recent announcement that race will not be used to decide where to direct federal climate-related spending, despite decades of research showing that people of color are disproportionately exposed to environmental hazards.

The White House Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ) in February released a beta version of a “screening tool” that did not include race as a factor for identifying communities plagued by polluted water, poor air quality and other environmental threats, our colleague Darryl Fears reported at the time.

“We will be conducting a thorough examination of the CEQ screening tool to determine the limits of its capabilities for effectively delineating disadvantaged communities without considering racial demographics,” said Robert Bullard, founder of the Bullard Center for Environmental and Climate Justice at Texas Southern University.

Bullard, who is known as the “father of environmental justice” for his pioneering work, expressed concern that the screening tool would overlook middle-income Black communities that breathe dirtier air today because of decades of federal housing discrimination.

“Middle-income African-Americans who make $50-60,000 a year are more likely to live in neighborhoods that are more polluted than Whites who make $10,000,” he said. “The CEQ screening tool would miss those Black middle-class communities that have to live with flooding that was caused 100 years ago by racial redlining in the '20s.”

Bullard added that he is developing a “supplemental” screening tool that will include racial demographic data and will “show exactly what's being missed by not having race” in the government's screening tool.

CEQ did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But CEQ Chair Brenda Mallory previously told the New York Times's Lisa Friedman that the Biden administration sought to develop a screening tool that would survive anticipated legal challenges.

Supreme Court is Theis poised to hear a challenge to colleges' consideration of the race of applicants when trying to build diverse student bodies. Supporters of affirmative action fear that the conservative majority on the court will curb the practice, overturning 40 years of precedent.

Meanwhile, lower courts in Wisconsin and Florida have temporarily blocked the Biden administration's effort to provide $4 billion of debt forgiveness for Black and other minority farmers, who have faced decades of racial discrimination from banks and the government.

Not giving out grades

The other speakers on Tuesday's press call were Beverly Wright, founder and executive director of the Deep South Center for Environmental Justice, and Peggy Shepard, co-founder and executive director of WE ACT for Environmental Justice.

Both women demurred when asked to grade the Biden administration's progress on addressing environmental inequities so far.

“I'm not at a point where I want to grade them,” Wright said, adding, “We're just one year in. And so certainly there's room for improvement. And the real grade comes later on if we don't see some of the things that we think need to be done done.”

She added: “As a college professor, at this point, I give them an incomplete with a lot of opportunity to go to an A or an F.”

Three E's

The three speakers also unveiled a plan to “engage, enlighten and empower” communities to implement the Justice40 Initiative.

Wright and the Deep South Center for Environmental Justice will focus on educating communities about the initiative, strengthening partnerships with historically Black colleges and universities, and developing workshops and trainings on Justice40.

Shepard and WE ACT for Environmental Justice will launch a pilot program in five cities to track the local use of Justice40 funds.

Bullard and the Bullard Center for Environmental and Climate Justice will create and “field test” the supplemental screening tool.

The projects will be supported by the Bezos Earth Fund, which Amazon founder Jeff Bezos formed in 2020 to provide $10 billion in grants to environmental causes. (Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

Pressure points

Manchin says Keystone XL could reduce dependence on Russian oil

Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), chairman of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, on Tuesday said a revival of the Keystone XL pipeline could curb America's dependence on Russian oil during a visit to Alberta, Canada.

Speaking at a news conference with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, Manchin said that Keystone XL is “something we should have never abandoned” as the United States races to address high gasoline prices caused by the war in Ukraine.

On his first day in office, President Biden revoked a key permit for the pipeline, which would have carried tar sands from northern Alberta to refineries on the U.S. Gulf Coast. Only 8 percent of the pipeline had been built when Biden took office, and experts say it’s unlikely the project would have been operational today.

Manchin also criticized the Biden administration for looking to buy “dirty energy” from OPEC and Venezuela, rather than producing more oil and gas in Canada and the United States, which he said have higher environmental standards and spend more money on carbon capture and sequestration.

“If you take the United States of America, and you take Canada out of the fossil business … Mother Earth is going to be in trouble and the climate will go to heck in a handbasket," he said.

How Biden is trying to lower fuel prices with corn

The Biden administration on Tuesday announced that the Environmental Protection Agency will allow the sale of E15, a gasoline blended with higher levels of ethanol, through the summer to give some consumers a cheaper fuel option, The Post’s Dino Grandoni and Anna Phillips report. The plan to burn more corn-based biofuel, however, might also increase pollution.

The EPA typically bans summertime sales of E15, which contains 15 percent ethanol produced by corn, over concerns that the summertime heat would make smog worse.

Ed Avol, a professor and air pollution expert at the University of Southern California, said that switching to ethanol reduces carbon monoxide pollution but leads to higher levels of outdoor ozone, which is linked to asthma and other ailments.

“So depending on how you look at it, ethanol could be argued to be ‘good’ or ‘bad’ for air pollution,” he said. But all things considered, he added: “I am supportive of removing ethanol from gasoline.”

Extreme events

Climate change fueled historic 2020 hurricane season’s rainfall, study shows

Global warming increased hourly rainfall rates during the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season by as much as 11 percent compared to preindustrial levels, according to a study released Tuesday in Nature Communications, The Post's Kasha Patel reports.

“One of the clearest signals of climate change is appearing within our extreme weather events, particularly with cyclones,” said Kevin Reed, lead author of the study. He said he expects to see such increased rainfall rates and accumulation in a study of 2021 and in the upcoming season “because the climate change signal is only increasing in time.”

Research has shown that elevated global temperatures from human-induced climate change allow the atmosphere to hold more water and for hurricanes to intensify more quickly.

Agency alert

DeJoy says electric vehicles are not a top priority for the Postal Service

In an interview with The Washington Post’s Jacob Bogage, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said that top Biden administration priorities — like those for climate change — should go through Congress, not the Postal Service.

The mail service finalized plans in February to replace aging delivery vehicles with mostly gas-powered trucks, despite calls from the Biden administration to electrify the entire federal fleet.

Dejoy defended his decision, saying that he has only just made his first order for 50,000 trucks — 10,019 of which are electric — out of about 148,000 total. He said he plans to make adjustments for each order depending on the agency's finances.

“From my standpoint, my mission is delivering mail and packages," DeJoy said. “The policy of electrifying the fleet of the nation is a mission that I will support. But I would be negligent to spend all my money on doing that.”

Climate solutions

Warehouses are pushing to be greener

Warehouses and distribution centers became a hot commodity during the pandemic as online shopping boosted e-commerce sales, but now owners of these buildings are facing calls to make them greener, Jane Margolies reports for the New York Times.

Many warehouses still rely on fossil fuels and were not built to the highest standards, with attributes such as antiquated lighting, outdated HVAC systems and faulty insulation. Some warehouse owners in recent years have taken steps to make their buildings more energy-efficient, such as by turning the roofs into solar farms that can provide clean power to both the warehouse and the nearby community.

In the atmosphere

Viral

